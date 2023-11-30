Secret Santa Ideas: 7 Best Target Gifts for $25 to $50

hapabapa / Getty Images

Want to wow your friends and family with memorable gifts that don’t put too big of a pinch in your bank account? Target is happy to help with a variety of gifts for people of all ages in the reasonable price point of $25 to $50 each.

Here are seven of the best Target gifts to leave people talking about what a great Secret — or not so secret — Santa you were this year!

Stores With Layaway in 2023: Extending Your Purchasing Power

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

©Target

heyday™ Power Bank

Price: $29.99

Give the gift of never having to run out of battery life on your devices! A great gift in these digital days is this heyday™ powerbank with 10,000mAh capacity. It includes a USB cable and comes in two colors.

It will charge your phone or tablet quickly — so you can stay on top of things — with its swift 15W charging speed. You can also keep on top of its power level with an easy-to-read LED power display, and it fits easily into a purse, pocket or backpack.

Aldi: Best Sale Items for November 2023

Check Out: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Dollar Tree This November

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

©Target

Olay Regenerist Face Cleansing Device

Price: $27.49

Give your friends or family a head start on a new skincare routine with Olay Regenerist’s special facial cleansing device. Designed by a dermatologist, this special facial brush allows for a deeper clean, especially for hard-to-remove makeup or sunscreen, while still being gentle on skin. It is safe for using in the shower.

Read More: 9 American Clothing Brands To Stay Away From Buying

©Target

A New Day™ Mini Flap Satchel Handbag

Price: $25

Gift the gift of simple glam with this mini satchel handbag in one of six colors, including silver sequin, perfect for a New Year’s Eve party. With an exterior slip pocket, magnetic flap closure and single handle, it’s the perfect item to take to a party or out on a date or dinner with friends. It’s also sustainably made of recycled plastic.

Story continues

©Target

Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet

Price: $29.99

If you want to make a pet-loving child happy this holiday season, especially ones who might not be able to receive a living pet, consider this Bitzee interactive digital pet. This digital pet is responsive to touch, sounds and other reactions. Bitzee begins like real pets, as a baby, and requires love and attention to “grow” into Super Bitzees. Kids can also gain access to outfits, games and treats. The device runs on three AA batteries and comes with a quick start guide, an instruction sheet and more.

©Target

Northern Lights Lava Lamp

Price: $25

The Northern Lights Lava® lamp is inspired by the outrageous light shows of the true Northern Lights, which paint the sky in their wild colors. This Lava® lamp’s base is blue, but the color palette is as varied as a sunset and full of glitter, too. The base includes a Northern Lights decal and will add shine and flair to any room.

Discover: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco This November

©Target

Barbie: The Movie Collectible Doll Margot Robbie as Barbie in Pink Gingham Dress

Price: $24.99

The movie splash of the summer is now a collectible doll. Lovers of both the film and Margot Robbie, who played Barbie, can memorialize her with this lovely version of the doll in her pink gingham dress from the movie.

©Target

Apple AirTag (1 Pack)

Price: $29.99

The more devices you have, the easier it is to lose them. Apple AirTags make it easy to keep track using the “Find My” app on your iPhone or iPad. The tag will play a sound on its built-in speaker, or you can ask Siri for assistance. AirTags are water and dust resistant and all communications through the tag are encrypted for privacy.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Secret Santa Ideas: 7 Best Target Gifts for $25 to $50