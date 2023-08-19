The secret trade routes allowing Putin to dodge Western sanctions

vladimir putin

Western sanctions on Russia are tougher than ever and the impact is clear to see in trade figures.

Germany’s exports to the country were down by 54pc in the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, according to an analysis by the Institute for International Finance (IIF).

In the initial months of the war, Russian imports plunged as the West turned its back. In dollar terms, monthly imports in March 2022 were down by 30pc year-on-year.

Yet they bounced back within months.

“Imports have now fully recovered from the sanctions hit,” says Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

What happened?

In part, Putin has turned to his allies. While exports to Russia from Western nations such as the US, the UK and Germany have plunged, trade with friendly nations such as Turkey, China and India has surged.

However, analysts say Moscow appears to have also found a very successful workaround.

Putin has turned to friendly countries to help it access foreign goods, importing Western products via other nations to muddy the paper trail and get around sanctions.

Take Kyrgyzstan. Germany’s exports to the small land-locked nation, which is part of the Eurasian Economic Union and has a free trade agreement with Russia, were up by 2,000pc during the first half of this year.

“The German customs agency got back to us and said we checked these transactions and they are legit,” says Robin Brooks, chief economist at the IIF. “The paperwork checks out. But no one at the top is saying, hey, wait a minute, this is totally weird. Because the last time I checked, Kyrgyzstan was not booming.”

The IIF tracks exports across a group of Central Asian countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Exports from Germany and the US to this group of Central Asian nations have jumped by 11.5pc so far this year on 2019 levels. Polish exports to the group are up 27pc. In Lithuania, a 37pc increase in exports to Central Asia has more than offset a drop in its exports to Russia.

Story continues

Brooks believes the increase in exports to Central Asian countries friendly with the Kremlin is a sign that they are being used as backdoors into Russia.

“There is a question about whether the goods that are showing up as going to Central Asia ever even touch the ground,” says Brooks. “It’s possible that this is just paperwork and actually the stuff just goes straight to Russia.”

To support his theory, he points to the fact that Germany records more exports to Kyrgyzstan than the Central Asian nation records in imports.

“There is stuff that just evaporates,” Brooks says.

This gap has widened over the last year and a half. “That is pretty suggestive that Kyrgyzstan is just kind of a phantom destination,” says Brooks.

The Baltic states, such as Lithuania and Estonia, are also “hotbeds” for trade diversion, he believes. So is Poland.

Peach agrees that the data suggests that Kyrgyzstan has “become a conduit for trade from parts of the Western world.”

“The fact that exports from Western Europe are going to a tiny, landlocked place like Kyrgyzstan suggests that there has been a clear regime shift. Certainly the growth rates in exports to Central Asia are nuts. It certainly leaves open the possibility that there is official involvement.”

The Kremlin certainly approves of these new trade routes. Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a parallel imports programme in May 2022 in response to the mounting list of international sanctions.

The programme was focused on a list of Western goods that Putin said could be imported via secondary trade routes. It encompasses goods needed in industry, cars, machinery and some consumer goods such as cosmetics and clothing.

The parallel imports list effectively gave Russian businesses a mandate to source alternative trade routes for these goods.

“You needed that approval from the Russian government to say that it’s fine to be buying these Western products,” says Peach.

2.4 million tons of goods worth more than $20bn (£15.7bn) were imported into Russia under the parallel imports scheme during its first six months of operations, according to central bank figures.

Imports have only risen since then and the list of products on the scheme have expanded.

“It’s reasonable to assume that the value of these parallel imports over the past 12 months is now probably double that,” says Peach.

These phantom imports may make up as much as 40pc of Russia’s annual total, which typically runs a bit over $100bn.

However, these new trade routes are costly.

“Central Asia is landlocked. It has never been a trading hub for anything,” says Brooks. Transportation costs are therefore steep, while the added bureaucracy of multiple legs of exports is also expensive.

Last year, the cost of an Apple iPhone in Russia was up nearly 50pc compared to before the war.

“A lot of these Western goods that were so freely available before the war are now much more expensive,” says Peach, of Capital Economics. They are also much more difficult to get hold of, even if they are still trickling into Russia.

Brooks argues that Western countries need to look seriously at how effective Moscow’s parallel imports scheme has been and take action.

“We have ended up with these completely nutso trade numbers because nobody is adding up all the numbers and saying something is going on here,” he says.

He believes politicians must draw up rules to crackdown on rampant trade diversion. If companies are profiting from a surge in sales to Kazakhstan, they are likely profiting from a surge in sales to Russia.

Perhaps the simplest and most effective solution will be to restrict Russia’s income, says Brooks. “So it comes back to lowering the oil price cap.”

Peach says: “Last year, sanctions weren’t effective. Maybe they were in some parts of the economy, but the overall story last year was one in which Russia rode the wave of an energy price boom and that bailed the economy out quite a lot.

“We are now at the point where sanctions can really bite. The West is in a position where it can apply a lot more pressure on Russia.”

In the meantime, Kyrgyzstan’s trade continues to boom.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.