Secretary Blinken Visits Lithion to Discuss Circular Economy of Critical Materials and North American Regional Competitiveness

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Lithion Recycling (Lithion or the "Company") is honoured to have hosted today the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the US Ambassador to Canada, David L. Cohen, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, to its lithium-ion battery recycling and material recovery facility in Montreal, Canada.

From left to right: Yves Noël, Vice-President and Chief Business Development Officer, Lithion Recycling Inc.; the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada; Antony J. Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State (CNW Group/Lithion Recycling)

In the four years since its foundation, Lithion has gained international recognition for its innovative and sustainable technologies accelerating the transition to electric transportation and closing the loop of the electric battery supply chain. Following the announcement of GM Ventures' investment in the company last September, this visit represents a key opportunity for further collaboration between Canada and the US, as securing critical materials rapidly becomes a top priority for both countries.

Lithion is a Canadian-based company with global ambitions. With support from the provincial and federal governments and strategic partnerships – including the one with GM –, the company is set to expand its activities in North America, which will contribute to the advancement of carbon reduction objectives shared by the US and allied countries.

In 2025, the company will reach the capacity to recycle over 25,000 electric vehicle batteries every year and produce key critical materials to be sent to battery producers. This achievement is essential to ensure local and low carbon sources of critical materials.

"We highly appreciate the interest in our company demonstrated by the US and Canadian administrations. It is a great recognition of the critical role Lithion can play to support transportation electrification on the world stage and inspires us to continue collaborating with governments to build the sustainable solutions required for a successful energy transition," declared Benoit Couture, President and CEO of Lithion.

About Lithion Recycling

Lithion has developed sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective processes to recover strategic materials from end-of-life and non-conforming products of lithium-ion batteries. Lithion's technology allows up to 95% of battery components to be recovered and treated so they can be used again by battery manufacturers, enabling the circularity of those batteries. This innovation accelerates the transition to green energy and helps meet decarbonization targets by reducing pressure on natural resource extraction. Its goal is worldwide deployment, through licensing agreements, with a target of 25 recycling plants on a world scale by 2035. For more information, please visit: https://www.lithionrecycling.com/

SOURCE Lithion Recycling

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/28/c5933.html

