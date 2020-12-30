U.S. markets close in 2 hours

Section 230 is threatened in new bill tying liability shield repeal to $2,000 checks

Taylor Hatmaker

Taylor Hatmaker
·4 min read
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 1: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a news conference in the U.S. Capitol after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/POOL)
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 1: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., conducts a news conference in the U.S. Capitol after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/POOL)

Tech got dragged into yet another irrelevant Congressional scuffle this week after President Trump agreed to sign a bipartisan pandemic relief package but continued to press for additional $2,000 checks that his party opposed during negotiations.

In tweets and other comments, Trump tied a push for the boosted relief payments to his entirely unrelated demand to repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a critical but previously obscure law that protects internet companies from legal liability for user-generated content.

The political situation was complicated further after Republicans in Georgia's two extremely high stakes runoff races sided with Trump over the additional checks rather than the majority of Republicans in Congress.

In a move that's more a political maneuver than a real stab at tech regulation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a new bill late Tuesday linking the $2,000 payments Republicans previously blocked to an outright repeal of Section 230 — a proposal that's sure to be doomed in Congress.

McConnell's bill humors the president's eclectic cluster of demands while creating an opportunity for his party to look unified, sort of, in the face of the Georgia situation. The proposal also tosses in a study on voter fraud, not because it's relevant but because it's another pet issue that Trump dragged into the whole mess.

Over the course of 2020, Trump has repeatedly returned to the ideal of revoking Section 230 protections as a cudgel he can wield against tech companies, particularly Twitter when the platform's rules result in his own tweets being downranked or paired with misinformation warnings.

 

If the latest development sounds confusing that's because it is. Section 230 and the stimulus legislation have nothing at all to do with one another. And we were just talking about Section 230 in relation to another completely unrelated bit of legislation, a huge annual defense spending bill called the NDAA.

Trump’s odd new attack on Section 230 is probably doomed

Last week Trump decided to veto that bill, which enjoyed broad bipartisan support because it funds the military and does other mostly uncontroversial stuff, on the grounds that it didn't include his totally unrelated demand to strip tech companies of their Section 230 protections. Trump's move was pretty much out of left field, but it opened the door for Democrats to leverage their cooperation in a two-thirds majority to override Trump's veto for other stuff they want right now, namely those $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans. Sen. Bernie Sanders is attempting to do just that.

Unfortunately, McConnell's move here is mostly a cynical one, to the detriment of Americans in financial turmoil. An outright repeal of Section 230 is a position without much if any support among Democrats. And while closely Trump-aligned Republicans have flirted with the idea of stripping online platforms of the legal shield altogether, some flavor of reform is what's been on the table and what's likely to get hashed out in 2021.

For lawmakers who understand the far-reaching implications of the law, reform rather than a straight up repeal was always a more likely outcome. In the extraordinarily unlikely event that Section 230 gets repealed through this week's strange series of events, many of the websites, apps and online services that people rely on would be thrown into chaos. Without Section 230's liability protections, websites from Yelp to Fox News would be legally responsible for any user-generated reviews and comments they host. If an end to comments sections doesn't sound so bad, imagine an internet without Amazon reviews, tweets and many other byproducts of the social internet.

The consequences of indecency

The thing is, it's not going to happen. McConnell doesn't want Americans to receive the additional $2,000 checks and Democrats aren't going to be willing to secure the funds by agreeing to a totally unrelated last-minute proposal to throw out the rules of the internet, particularly with regulatory pressure on tech mounting and more serious 230 reform efforts still underway. The proposed bill is also not even guaranteed to come up for a vote in the waning days of this Congressional session.

The end result will be that McConnell humors the president by offering him what he wanted, kind of, Democrats look bad for suddenly opposing much-needed additional stimulus money and Americans in the midst of a deadly and financially devastating crisis probably don't end up with more money in their pockets. Not great.

Trump vetoes major defense bill, citing Section 230

  • ICE’s Jeffrey Sprecher Turns Billionaire on Eve of Wife’s Georgia Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- For a guy who turned a few dollars into a company that oversees everything from the New York Stock Exchange to Libor, Jeffrey Sprecher was remarkably unknown outside of Wall Street.And it may have stayed that way except that his wife, Kelly Loeffler, was appointed to a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia to fill a vacancy late last year.Within months, the couple faced public scorn over a series of stock trades made before the coronavirus outbreak jolted global markets. Their wealth has now become a focal point in the Jan. 5 runoff election between Loeffler and Raphael Warnock, a Democrat -- one of two Senate races that day that will determine control of the chamber.His company’s 22% rally this year has helped make Sprecher, 65, a billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and cemented Loeffler’s place as the wealthiest member of Congress.It’s another reminder of how Wall Street has done well during the pandemic while the broader economy struggles, and the latest twist to Sprecher’s improbable journey to the pinnacle of American finance. Intercontinental Exchange Inc., or ICE, as it’s called, is now a $63 billion behemoth that underpins much of the global financial system. It was built on Sprecher’s dealmaking, good timing and keen sense of where the world was headed.“I never would have thought ICE would own the NYSE, be a leading provider of fixed-income market data and seek to automate the mortgage process all at the same time,” said Rich Repetto, an analyst at Piper Sandler & Co. who has covered the company since its 2005 initial public offering.Sprecher, through an ICE representative, declined to be interviewed or comment on his net worth, which largely consists of his roughly 1% stake in the business. He hasn’t spoken publicly about his wife’s bid, but he’s donated to several Republican lawmakers and political action committees in recent years, including at least $5.5 million to a super PAC that supports her.Loeffler, 50, was an ICE executive for more than a decade and is now in a razor-thin race with Warnock amid record early turnout. Her campaign didn’t comment.Sprecher, who worked as a salesman out of college, got into the power industry in 1983. Looking for a way to hedge the price of fuels, he formed ICE in the 1990s by buying a failing Atlanta company, called Continental Power Exchange, that he modeled into an EBay for energy businesses looking to buy or sell surplus electricity. He paid $1 or $1,000 for the business -- he said two years ago he can’t recall the precise sum -- and kept it afloat with his savings.The timing was fortuitous. ICE launched shortly before its biggest rival, Enron Corp., went bust.Sprecher went on to make a dizzying number of deals. He bought rival exchanges and also expanded ICE into areas like commodity futures, fixed income and clearinghouses, which sit in the middle of each trade. The purchase of NYSE Euronext, which included the vaunted New York Stock Exchange, gave ICE control of London-based Liffe, which offered interest-rate derivatives trading.In 2014, ICE picked up responsibility for the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, which is embedded in an array of financial contracts, ranging from credit-card rates to pricing of derivatives. And this year it bought Ellie Mae Inc., which processes more than 40% of all new U.S. residential mortgages, a booming business now with borrowing costs at record lows.At the heart of the company is data, which it collects from clients, sorts and analyzes, and then sells back to those same clients. It underpins benchmark indexes for everything from crude oil derivatives to interest rates.“If I were starting this company today, I would probably call it the Intercontinental Massively Scalable Network and Database Company, because that’s what we are,” Sprecher said on a February call with analysts.Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, competes with ICE in providing financial analytics, fixed-income data and information.Loeffler arrived at ICE in 2002 to lead investor relations, and later also took on communications and marketing -- responsibilities usually split among three jobs. She and Sprecher married in 2004. They are self-proclaimed workaholics and have no children.Loeffler had been active in Republican circles for many years but never run for public office. But when Johnny Isakson, the state’s senior senator, stepped down in 2019 for health reasons, she sought and won the temporary appointment from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, her gender and financial well-being likely playing roles in his decision.The couple’s wealth, laid out in a 99-page financial disclosure form that lists everything from rental properties to a private plane, came under scrutiny after she disclosed a series of stock trades that began the day she and other senators got a classified briefing on the coronavirus outbreak.Loeffler has said the couple’s independent financial advisers made the trades without their knowledge, and that the investment portfolio will be liquidated. The Justice Department dropped a probe of transactions by her and some other lawmakers and the Senate’s own ethics panel cleared her of any wrongdoing.She sits on four Senate committees including the Agriculture Committee, which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The agency regulates the derivatives market, including many aspects of ICE’s growing business.Sprecher hasn’t given any inkling that he’s done building the company. In February, he gave up on an overture with EBay Inc., which had puzzled analysts. The acquisition of Ellie Mae was announced just six months later.“I really don’t know how to manage a company that isn’t growing,” he said on a podcast in May. “Part of managing a growing company is like the duck with your legs moving very quickly underneath. I wouldn’t really know how to float around.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

    6 Social Security Changes for 2021

Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Here are the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average stayed on pace for a new closing high Wednesday afternoon, as the fate of $2,000 stimulus checks remains unclear.

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Wednesday, as Senate Majority Leader McConnell introduced a competing stimulus-check bill.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Wall Street’s investment firms are burning the midnight oil as we approach the end of 2020, publishing their year-end notes and their New Year prognostications, both for investors’ edification. There is the obvious point: we’re in a moment of rising markets, and investor sentiment is riding high now that the election is settled and COVID vaccines have emergency approval and are getting into the distribution networks.However, the lockdown policies put in place to combat the virus this winter are slowing down the economic recovery. Whether the economy will truly tank or not is yet to be seen.In the meantime, Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt has published his take on the current situation, and his comments bear consideration. First, McCourt notes the investors are focused on the good news: “[The] equity market is more focused on vaccine deployment and complete re-openings of economies in 2021, and so far, negative data points have been largely brushed aside.”Looking ahead, McCourt writes of the next two years: “We believe the logical outcome of 2021 (and 2022 for that matter) is a likely "return to normalcy" with strong EPS growth offset by lower P/Es barring a change in the vaccine story. We expect cyclical sectors and smaller cap equities to continue to outperform, as is typical in early cycle markets…”The research analysts at Raymond James have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of JMP’s picks – stocks with dividends yielding 7% or better – and that the investment firm sees with 10% upside or better.New Residential Investment (NRZ)The real estate investment trust (REIT) segment has long been known for its high and reliable dividends, a feature promoted by tax regulations which stipulate that these companies must return a certain proportion of profits directly to investors. Based in New York City, New Residential Investment is typical of its sector. The company’s portfolio includes residential mortgages, mortgage loan servicing rights, and loan origination. NRZ focuses its operations on the residential housing sector.NRZ is a mid-cap company, with a market value of $4.13 billion and a portfolio worth $5.72 billion. The company’s revenues have been rising since the second quarter of 2020, after steep losses during the ‘corona recession’ of Q1. The third quarter earnings, however, came in at 19 cents per share, down from 54 cents in the year-ago quarter. But even with that loss, NRZ took care to maintain the dividend.In fact, it did more than that. The company raised the Q3 dividend, to 15 cents per common share, in a continuation of an interesting story. Back in Q1, the company pared back the common share dividend to 5 cents, in a move to preserve capital during the corona crisis. The company has since raised the dividend by 5 cents in each subsequent quarter, and the Q4 payment, announced in mid-December, is for 20 cents per common share. At that rate, the dividend annualizes to 80 cents and the yield exceeds 7.87%.In addition to raising the dividend, NRZ has also announced a share buyback program totaling $100 million. The repurchase is for preferred stock shares, and goes alongside the existing repurchase policy of common shares.Analyst Stephen Laws, in his coverage of NRZ for Raymond James, writes, “We expect strong origination volumes and attractive gain on sale margins to drive strong near-term results, and we continue to expect a dividend increase in 4Q [...] For 4Q20, we are increasing our core earnings estimate by $0.02 per share to $0.35 per share. For 2021, we are increasing our core earnings estimate by $0.08 per share to $1.31 per share."In line with these comments, Laws rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $11.50 target price implies a one-year upside of 16%. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. NRZ’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 8 Buys. The stock’s $11.36 average price target suggests a 14% and a change from the current share price of $9.93. (See NRZ stock analysis on TipRanks)Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)Next up is a business development corporation, Fidus Investment. This company is one of many in the mid-market business financing niche, offering debt solutions and capital access to smaller firms that may not be able to secure lending from the larger markets. Fidus’ portfolio focuses on senior secured debt and mezzanine debt for companies valued between $10 million and $150 million.Fidus has investments in 68 companies with an aggregate value of $697 million. The largest portion of that portfolio, 59%, is second-lien debt, with the rest divided mainly between subordinated debt, first-lien debt, and equity-related securities.The company has seen revenues gain through the second and third quarters of 2020, after negative results in Q1. The third quarter top line came in at ~$21 million, up an impressive 129% sequentially. Since the third quarter, Fidus has declared its dividend for Q4, at 30 cents per common share, the same as the previous two quarter, plus an extra 4-cent special dividend authorized by the Board of Directors. This brings the total payment for the quarter to 34 cents per common share, and puts the yield at 9.5%.Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd likes what he sees in Fidus, especially the dividend prospects. “We continue to see the risk / reward as attractive at current levels - with shares trading below book, solid forecasted base dividend coverage from NII… We project FDUS solidly over-earning its quarterly base dividend of $0.30 / share through our projection period. As a result, we do project modest supplementals…”Dodd puts an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and sets a target price of $14. At current levels, that target indicates an upside of 10.5% in the next months. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here)Wall Street is somewhat more divided on FDUS shares, a circumstance reflected in the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is based on 4 reviews, including 2 Buys and 2 Holds. Shares are priced at $12.66, and the $13.33 average price target suggests a modest 5% upside from current levels. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks)TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)Returning to the REIT sector, we look at TPG RE Finance Trust, the real estate financing arm of global asset firm TPG. This REIT, with an $820 million market cap, has built a portfolio of commercial mortgage loans worth an aggregate total of $5.5 billion. The company is a provider for original commercial mortgage loans starting at $50 million, mainly in US primary markets. The largest share of the company’s loans and properties are centered in the East.Like many finance companies, TPG RE Finance saw serious losses in Q1 due to the corona pandemic crisis – but has since recovered to a large extent. Revenues in Q3 hit $48 million, up 9% year-over-year. During the quarter, TPG received loan repayments totaling $199.6 million, a solid result, and when the quarter ended the company had on hand $225.6 million in cash or cash equivalents.The company was able to easily fund its dividend, of 20 cents per common share, in Q3. For Q4, the company has recently declared not just the 20-cent regular payment, but also an 18-cent non-recurring special cash dividend. Taken together, the dividends give a yield of 7.5%, almost 4x higher than the average found among S&P-listed companies.Returning to Raymond James’ REIT expert Stephen Laws, we find that he is bullish on TRTX, too. “TRTX has underperformed since reporting 3Q results, which we believe creates an attractive buying opportunity… We expect core earnings to continue benefiting from LIBOR floors in loans and expect new investments to resume in 1Q21. The company's portfolio has combined retail and hotel exposure of 14%, which is below the sector average of 19%...” To this end, Laws rates TRTX a Strong Buy and his $13 price target suggests ~22% upside in 2021. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here)This stock also holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 3 unanimous Buy reviews set in recent weeks. Shares are priced at $10.67 and the average target of $11.00 suggests a modest 3% upside from current levels. (See TRTX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    How much will you get — and when?

    Apple and Moody's are two well-known winning Warren Buffett stocks. But many of his top stocks aren't obvious.

  • Return On Capital Employed Overview: Bionano Genomics

    In Q3, Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) posted sales of $2.20 million. Earnings were up 37.55%, but Bionano Genomics still reported an overall loss of $10.23 million. Bionano Genomics collected $1.18 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $7.43 million loss.What Is ROCE? Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Bionano Genomics's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Bionano Genomics posted an ROCE of -0.7%.It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.View more earnings on BNGOROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Bionano Genomics is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.For Bionano Genomics, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.Q3 Earnings Insight Bionano Genomics reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.08/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.05/share.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday * 12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

    Money makes money. It might not be fair, but it’s one of the oldest rules of investing. The more cash you have to put into your portfolio, the more choices and opportunities you have to grow those investments even further. Looking … Continue reading ->The post How to Invest $500,000 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

    While times remain tough, canny investors will find that opportunities abound. These penny stocks could weather coming economic storms.

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@marketwatch.com

  • BABA Stock: Potential 69% Return With This Bull Put Spread

    Alibaba stock rebounded Tuesday on progress over the remaking of Ant Group. A bull put spread is a defined risk option strategy that profits if the stock closes above the short strike at expiry. To execute a bull put spread, an investor would sell an out-of-the-money put and then buy a further out-of-the-money put.

    DEEP DIVE During the stock market’s March plunge, it may have been difficult for you to expect 2020 to end up as a good year for stocks, but incredibly low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, unprecedented federal spending to support the economy and investors enthusiasm for technology stocks did just that.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are Poised to Go Boom, Say Analysts

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why?When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains.That said, there’s a legitimate reason some investors are wary when it comes to penny stocks. The risk involved with these plays scares off the faint hearted as very real problems like weak fundamentals or overwhelming headwinds could be masked by the low share prices.So, how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By taking a cue from the analyst community. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table.Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers boast a Strong Buy consensus rating and plenty of upside potential.Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) By using its lipid nano-crystal platform (LNC) delivery technology, Matinas BioPharma hopes to solve complex challenges related to the oral delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins and peptides. Currently going for $0.87 apiece, several members of the Street believe its share price presents an attractive entry point.Writing for BTIG, 5-star analyst Robert Hazlett points to MAT2203 as a key component of his bullish thesis. The therapy was designed as a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) version of the broad-spectrum anti-fungal amphotericin B that allows for oral delivery of the drug.Ahead of the Phase 2 EnACT trial evaluating the candidate in cryptococcal meningitis, with enrollment for Cohort 2 set to begin in the near-term and the next DSMB data expected in mid-2021, Hazlett points out that this is the “first of potentially several indications with the novel antifungal.”Further explaining his optimism about the therapy, Hazlett stated, “There was unanimous recommendation by the independent DSMB to move to the second cohort of patients in of EnACT, which is a validating event for MAT2203, as progression through the cohorts is assessed by the rate of CSF fungal clearance and the absence of fungal count rebound, and progression through the cohorts of EnACT therefore signals MAT2203's activity and its successful crossing of the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to maintain a reduced fungal count in the CSF.”Additionally, the enrollment for ENHANCE-IT, a head-to-head trial of MAT9001 compared to Amarin’s Vascepa, has been completed. MAT9001 is MTNB’s free fatty acid formulation of EPA and DPA, and according to Hazlett, it generates substantially higher blood levels of EPA than Vascepa.If that wasn’t enough, the company has recently announced a collaboration with the NIAID to study a liposomal nanocrystal (LNC) formulation of Gilead’s remdesivir, for an oral formulation of the COVID-19 therapy. “We believe this collaboration further validates Matinas' LNC technology,” Hazlett commented.In line with his bullish stance, Hazlett rates MTNB a Buy, and his $5 price target implies room for a stunning 474% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Hazlett’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Hazlett’s sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, MTNB earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $4, shares could soar 359% from current levels. (See MTNB stock analysis on TipRanks)Equillium (EQ)Leveraging an in-depth understanding of immunology and its role in disease, Equillium is developing innovative therapies for severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. With shares trading for $4.25, some analysts think that now is the time to pull the trigger.Following the company’s Analyst Day highlighting its clinical programs for anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody itolizumab, Leerink analyst Thomas Smith remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects.During the event, EQ released individual patient responses along with biomarker analyses, coming on the heels of the recent positive interim data from the first three cohorts of the Phase 1b EQUATE trial studying itolizumab in acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD). Going forward, the company wants to conduct dose expansion in Cohorts 2 and 3, by enrolling three additional patients in each cohort, with top line results from the trial expected in 1H21.Looking at the initial data from the Phase 1b EQUATE trial, it showed rapid, deep, and durable responses for itolizumab in aGVHD, in Smith’s opinion. As for the updated data, there was an 80% overall response rate (ORR) across all doses by day 57, with 8 out of 10 total patients achieving a complete response (CR). What’s more, the therapy was also tied to the ability to taper and dose reduce systemic steroid use in patients.“These results aligned with biomarker data showing that itolizumab rapidly decreased CD6 expression on CD4 and CD8 T cells. We believe these results are compelling and supportive of EQ’s plans to expand dosing into additional GVHD patients at the 0.8mg/kg and 1.6mg/kg dose levels,” Smith explained.If that wasn’t enough, EQ presented preclinical and translational research supporting the Phase 1b EQUALISE trial for itolizumab in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and lupus nephritis (LN), and Smith expects top line results in SLE to come in 1Q21 and interim results in LN in 2H21.To this end, Smith rates EQ a Buy along with an $18 price target. Should this target be met in the year ahead, investors could be pocketing a gain of ~328%. (To watch Smith’s track record, click here)What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $15 average price target, shares could skyrocket 328% in the year ahead. (See EQ stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • I’m 38 with $315,000 saved for retirement, but have $30,000 in debt. Should I lower my 401(k) contributions to get rid of that debt?

    Your issue is a common one: The average personal debt load (that’s debt excluding mortgages) of people with debt is about $38,000, according to research from Northwestern Mutual. “He is still contributing 15% (10% employer, 5% employee) toward retirement with a long runway being only 38 years old.” Frankly, you might even be able to contribute less to retirement if that meant you could pay down debt faster: “Saving money for retirement is incredibly important, but between your savings to date and your company’s 10% contribution (which is amazing — kudos to them), your retirement fund should continue to grow steadily — even if you take a pause from saving altogether and drop your contribution rate down to 0%,” says Amy Ouellette, director of retirement services at Betterment for Business — adding that’s true only “as long as you’re truly ready to be focused on paying down your debt as rapidly as possible.”

  • My husband and I are planning to give our daughter a home for the New Year. Are we making a mistake?

    ‘2020 is a good year to gift just to time stamp use of a very generous unified gift and estate tax credit available now,’ one expert suggested.

    Cyclical stocks have outperformed lately, but defensive stocks now look attractive in terms of dividend yields and forward price/earnings ratios.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 175 points Wednesday, as the battle over stimulus checks continues. Tesla jumped on bullish analyst commentary.

    Although we still have not seen sell signals, a few more cautionary signs have appeared, along with weakening breadth, and our concerns remain on peak levels of bullish sentiment in combination with apparently extended valuation. The major equity indices closed mostly lower yesterday with negative internals on the NSYE and Nasdaq on lighter trading volume. The one exception was the Nasdaq Composite Index (see below), posting another new all-time closing high.