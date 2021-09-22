U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

SectorSeven And Cricket Wireless® Team Up To Expand Customer Online Purchase Options And Create Seamless Onboarding Experience

·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SectorSeven LLC, a global provider of wireless devices, announced today that it has broadened its online platform and expanded purchase and activation options for Cricket Wireless customers.

SectorSeven is a premier online retailer offering refreshed and recertified smartphones at affordable prices including the latest Samsung Galaxy Certified Pre-Owned ("CPO") devices that include a one-year Samsung warranty. Cricket and SectorSeven have teamed-up to create a seamless customer onboarding experience by packaging a Cricket SIM card and Cricket Breeze-Thru on-screen activation with a Cricket compatible phone purchased from SectorSeven's online retail website.

"We are committed to providing Cricket customers with high-quality smartphones at affordable prices" said Brian Schuchman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SectorSeven. "Our line-up of smartphones is fully refreshed, fully tested, fully warranted and ready for Cricket Breeze-Thru activation at http://bit.ly/bobcatwireless."

"This agreement provides Cricket customers with even more options for purchasing the devices that fit their budget and lifestyle," said Tiffany Baehman, Vice President, Sales and Distribution, Cricket. "SectorSeven's simple purchase experience goes hand-in-hand with Cricket's mission of providing affordable products and services in a way that is effortless for the customer."

About SectorSeven
SectorSeven is a global telecommunications solutions provider focused on mobile devices, software, services, and related products. Founded by a team of wireless industry veterans, SectorSeven is advancing the adoption of mobile devices and bridging the digital divide by providing access to high quality, tested and certified iconic devices. SectorSeven is a Samsung Authorized Handset Distributor and an Authorized Reseller of Samsung Certified Pre-Owned devices. SectorSeven's OHSAS, R2, and ISO certified operations and distribution center is located in Alexandria, MN. For more information, refer to www.sectorseven.com or visit our Bobcat Wireless online retail store at http://bit.ly/bobcatwireless.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sectorseven-and-cricket-wireless-team-up-to-expand-customer-online-purchase-options-and-create-seamless-onboarding-experience-301382129.html

SOURCE SectorSeven

