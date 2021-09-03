U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,466.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,613.75
    +12.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.50
    +7.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.93
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0210
    +0.0710 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,402.67
    -487.38 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.41
    +0.90 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Sectra's three-month interim report 2021/2022: Early deliveries have a positive effect on the period--not expected to affect the full year

·4 min read

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has significant variations in financial outcomes between periods and its earnings have traditionally been low during the first quarter of the year. This year, some deliveries, primarily in the US, were carried out earlier than planned and operating profit subsequently increased to SEK 90.1 million, which is high for a first quarter. This strong start to the year is not expected to affect the company's outcome for the fiscal year as a whole. In the long term, the ongoing transition to new business models with cloud services and per-use payments could gradually reduce the variations between quarters.

First quarter in figures, May–July 2021

  • Order bookings amounted to SEK 393.2 million (612.3), down 35.8% from the comparative quarter. Of the order bookings during the quarter, 15.1% were recognized during the quarter and a further estimated 24% to 34% pertains to revenue within 12 months after the end of the quarter.

  • Net sales increased 35.7% to SEK 405.7 million (298.9) compared with the unusually weak outcome for the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Based on unadjusted exchange rates, the increase was 38.8%. Recurring revenue accounted for SEK 253.0 million (220.7) of sales for the quarter, up 14.8%. Based on unadjusted exchange rates, the increase was 16.3%.

  • Operating profit rose 228.8% to SEK 90.1 million (27.4), corresponding to an operating margin of 22.2% (9.2). Based on unadjusted exchange rates, operating profit increased 243.0%.

  • Profit before tax amounted to SEK 92.1 million (21.4).

  • Cash flow after changes in working capital amounted to SEK 9.8 million (85.5).

Comments from Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB

"We reported an unusually strong first quarter. This outcome was primarily due to two customer projects in the US being delivered ahead of schedule. We do not expect this to have a significant effect on the outcome for the fiscal year.

"Operations in Imaging IT Solutions have grown quickly in the North American market in recent years, and for the first time, sales in the US exceeded half a billion Swedish kronor for the rolling 12-month period. Our market share in the US is still relatively small, but our reference customers include some of the country's most prominent and innovative healthcare providers.

"We believe that our possibilities for growth are favorable in all operating areas. However, the pandemic has resulted in increased variation and temporary shifts in markets and product areas. In healthcare, elective (planned) healthcare procedures are starting to be carried out again, and the care debt left by procedures not performed during the pandemic must be addressed. This means that greater productivity, access to new technology and scalability are more important than ever. When it comes to data security, altered ways of working during the pandemic accelerated the rate of digitization throughout society, and it is becoming increasingly clear that society's infrastructure, authorities, defense departments and healthcare need to be protected from cybercrime—a need that has only grown stronger given recent serious incidents. As a result, we are experiencing increased interest in cybersecurity, both in Sweden and abroad. These trends are global, and are driving underlying growth in Sectra's niche areas."

Read the attached interim report for further CEO comments and information.

Presentation of the interim report

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra AB, and Mats Franzén, CFO of Sectra AB, will present the financial report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: September 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CEST

Follow live or listen to the recording afterward: investor.sectra.com/Q1report2122

This information constitutes information that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and/or the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:15 a.m. (CEST) on September 3, 2021.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-s-three-month-interim-report-2021-2022--early-deliveries-have-a-positive-effect-on-the-period,c3409073

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/3409073/1463734.pdf

Sectra_three-month_interim_report_2021_2022

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/torbjorn-kronander,c2950317

Torbjörn Kronander

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-solution-for-radiology-imaging,c2950318

Sectra's solution for radiology imaging

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-communications,c2950335

Sectra Communications

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sectras-three-month-interim-report-20212022-early-deliveries-have-a-positive-effect-on-the-periodnot-expected-to-affect-the-full-year-301368945.html

SOURCE Sectra

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares were on pace to snap a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.2% as of 11:37 a.m. in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell as much as 4.1%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Alibaba Pledges $15.5 Billion to ‘Common Prosperity’ Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. pledged 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) over five years toward Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” vision, becoming the latest tech giant to bankroll China’s broad aim to share the wealth.China’s second-largest company will spread the money between 10 initiatives encompassing technology investment and support for small companies, the government-backed Zhejiang Daily reported Thursday. An Alibaba spokesperson confirmed the report, without elaborating. The c

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Broadcom Ltd (AVGO) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, director of investor relations of Broadcom Inc. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, president and CEO; Kirsten Spears, chief financial officer; Tom Krause, president, Broadcom Software Group; and Charlie Kawwas, chief operating officer. Broadcom also distributed a press release and financial tables after the market closed, describing our financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.

  • Why Oscar Health Stock Was on Fire Thursday

    Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was hardly a grouch of a stock on Thursday. The next-generation health insurance company's shares closed more than 16% higher on the day, thanks to a positive research note from a noted investment bank. Early Thursday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong assumed coverage on Oscar Health stock.

  • DocuSign Stock Falls As Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    DocuSign stock fell after its July-quarter earnings topped Wall Street targets but October quarter revenue guidance edged by views.

  • Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling

    C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. The company also issued second-quarter and FY22 guidance. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained C3.ai with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $78 Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained C3.ai with a Buy and lowered the price target from $146 to $122 Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained C3.ai with an Underweight and lowered the price target

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.