SECU Foundation Helps Western NC Non-Profit Plan for Housing Expansion with $40,000 Grant

Front row left to right: Kim Hollifield-SECU Regional Senior Vice President; Jama Campbell-SECU Foundation Executive Director; and Out Of The Ashes representatives, Chelsea Chamberlain-Volunteer; John Thomson-Grant Writer; and Pat Chamberlain-Executive Director, with SECU and SECU Foundation representatives.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation has provided a $40,000 grant to Out Of The Ashes, a western North Carolina non-profit that serves the homeless in Rutherford and Polk Counties. The official announcement was made during a ceremonial check presentation held recently in Forest City.



The grant from the Foundation answered the organization’s request for help to address the long-range planning and sustainability of its second phase campus development for transitional housing and temporary shelters for homeless men and women. Since being founded in 2017, Out Of The Ashes has been providing shelter and supportive services including food, transportation, job skills training, financial counseling, and more with the help of community partnerships.

“SECU Foundation shares this organization’s concern for the health and welfare of the people and communities in this area, and we are proud to help them with funding for the planning and development needed to expand their services and further their vision,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “We look forward to seeing their campus grow to provide a greater number of men and women with safe housing and supportive services to help them move into stability.”

”We are grateful to the SECU Foundation for their support in helping our organization become even stronger in our mission to provide safe shelter and supportive services to the homeless in this region,” said Pat Chamberlain, Out Of The Ashes Executive Director. “It’s easy to say you care but it takes action to show it!”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

