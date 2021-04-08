U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,082.50
    +12.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,337.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,714.75
    +110.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.80
    +16.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.43 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.90
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    -1.14 (-6.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3749
    +0.0012 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5300
    -0.3000 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,604.77
    -901.33 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.12
    -38.66 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.30
    +17.98 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Secura Bio Announces Enrollment Completion of the COPIKTRA® (duvelisib) Study (PRIMO) in Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

·13 min read

SUMMERLIN, Nev., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secura Bio, Inc. (Secura Bio) - (www.securabio.com), an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies, today announced that it has completed enrollment, with 101 patients, into the PRIMO study, which is evaluating COPIKTRA for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL). The completion of study enrollment is an important milestone in the continued development of COPIKTRA to treat T-cell lymphomas, a disease category for which it is not currently indicated.

Secura Bio, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Secura Bio, Inc.)
Secura Bio, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Secura Bio, Inc.)

The PRIMO study is a global, multi-center, open-label, parallel cohort registration-directed Phase 2 study. In the dose optimization portion of the study, patients were randomized to receive COPIKTRA 25mg twice daily (cohort 1) or COPIKTRA 75mg twice daily continuously (cohort 2) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. Based on the dose optimization results, an expansion group was added in which COPIKTRA was dosed at 75mg twice daily for two cycles, followed by 25mg twice daily, until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. The primary endpoint in the expansion phase of the study is independent review committee assessed overall response rate (ORR). Secondary endpoints include duration of response (DOR) and safety.

COPIKTRA is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and the first approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and gamma pathways, which are involved in the proliferation and sustenance of malignant cells.

"Secura Bio will continue to aggressively support the development of COPIKTRA in the treatment of T-cell malignancies, because these patients often have limited therapeutic options and generally poor outcomes, and because PI3K inhibition appears to be a relevant, safe and promising mechanism of action" said Dr. David Cohan, Chief Medical Officer of Secura Bio.

For the treatment of PTCL, COPIKTRA monotherapy has received Fast Track status and Orphan Drug Designation, and investigations are imminently planned in combination with other proven anti-cancer agents.

"Secura Bio now has two meaningful oncology drugs with novel modes of action that offer the potential to build a broad portfolio of indications in hematologic and solid malignancies. We will also fully explore the combination of COPIKTRA with FARYDAK® (panobinostat), Secura Bio's pan-HDAC inhibitor" said Joseph M. Limber, President and CEO of Secura Bio.

Interim results of the PRIMO study are expected to be published later in 2021.

About Secura Bio, Inc.

Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide commercialization of significant oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit www.securabio.com.

About COPIKTRA (duvelisib)

COPIKTRA is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and the first US approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, two enzymes known to help support the growth and survival of malignant cells. PI3K signaling may lead to the proliferation of malignant cells and is thought to play a role in the formation and maintenance of a supportive tumor microenvironment. COPIKTRA is indicated in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies and has accelerated approval for refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies. COPIKTRA is also being developed for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), for which it has received Fast Track status in the United States and is being investigated in combination with other agents through investigator-sponsored studies. For more information on COPIKTRA, please visit www.COPIKTRA.com. Information about duvelisib clinical trials can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT COPIKTRA

WARNING: FATAL AND SERIOUS TOXICITIES: INFECTIONS, DIARRHEA OR COLITIS, CUTANEOUS REACTIONS, and PNEUMONITIS

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning

  • Fatal and/or serious infections occurred in 31% (4% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infection. Withhold COPIKTRA if infection is suspected.

  • Fatal and/or serious diarrhea or colitis occurred in 18% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for the development of severe diarrhea or colitis. Withhold COPIKTRA.

  • Fatal and/or serious cutaneous reactions occurred in 5% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Withhold COPIKTRA.

  • Fatal and/or serious pneumonitis occurred in 5% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for pulmonary symptoms and interstitial infiltrates. Withhold COPIKTRA.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

COPIKTRA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

  • Relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) after at least two prior therapies.

  • Relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies. Accelerated approval based on overall response rate; continued approval may be contingent upon confirmatory trials.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

  • Hepatotoxicity: Monitor hepatic function.

  • Neutropenia: Monitor blood counts.

  • Embryo-Fetal toxicity: COPIKTRA can cause fetal harm. Advise patients of potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) are diarrhea or colitis, neutropenia, rash, fatigue, pyrexia, cough, nausea, upper respiratory infection, pneumonia, musculoskeletal pain, and anemia.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

  • CYP3A inducers: Avoid co-administration with strong CYP3A inducers.

  • CYP3A inhibitors: Monitor for COPIKTRA toxicities when co-administered with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Reduce COPIKTRA dose to 15 mg twice daily when co-administered with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

  • CYP3A substrates: Monitor for signs of toxicities when co-administering COPIKTRA with sensitive CYP3A substrates.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed.

Please click here to see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING, for COPIKTRA (duvelisib).

About Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a rare, aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that develops in mature white blood cells called "T cells" and "natural killer (NK) cells"1 which circulate with the lymphatic system. PTCL accounts for between 10-15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs) and generally affects people aged 60 years and older. Although there are many different subtypes of peripheral T-cell lymphoma, they often present in a similar way, with widespread, enlarged, painless lymph nodes in the neck, armpit or groin. There are currently no well-established standards of care for patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

About FARYDAK® (panobinostat)

INDICATION

FARYDAK (panobinostat) capsules, a histone deacetylase inhibitor, in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone, is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 2 prior regimens, including bortezomib and an immunomodulatory agent. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on progression-free survival. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT FARYDAK

WARNING: FATAL AND SERIOUS TOXICITIES: SEVERE DIARRHEA AND CARDIAC TOXICITIES

Severe diarrhea occurred in 25% of FARYDAK treated patients. Monitor for symptoms, institute anti-diarrheal treatment, interrupt FARYDAK and then reduce dose or discontinue FARYDAK.

Severe and fatal cardiac ischemic events, severe arrhythmias, and ECG changes have occurred in patients receiving FARYDAK. Arrhythmias may be exacerbated by electrolyte abnormalities. Obtain ECG and electrolytes at baseline and periodically during treatment as clinically indicated.

Diarrhea

  • Severe diarrhea occurred in 25% of patients treated with FARYDAK. Diarrhea of any grade occurred in 68% of patients treated with FARYDAK compared with 42% of patients in the control arm. Diarrhea can occur at any time. Ensure patients have antidiarrheal medications on hand, and initiate antidiarrheal medication at the onset of diarrhea

  • Monitor hydration status and electrolyte blood levels at baseline, and weekly (or more often as clinically indicated) during therapy, and correct to prevent dehydration and electrolyte disturbances

  • Interrupt FARYDAK at the onset of moderate diarrhea (4-6 stools/day

  • For life-threatening diarrhea (grade 4), permanently discontinue FARYDAK and bortezomib

  • For severe diarrhea (≥7 stools/day), or IV fluids or hospitalization required (grade 3), interrupt FARYDAK and bortezomib until resolved and restart both at reduced doses

  • For moderate diarrhea (4-6 stools/day, grade 2), interrupt FARYDAK until resolved and restart at same dose. Consider interruption of bortezomib until resolved and restart at same dose

Cardiac Toxicities

  • Arrhythmias occurred in 12% of patients treated with FARYDAK compared with 5% of patients in the control arm. Cardiac ischemic events occurred in 4% of patients treated with FARYDAK compared with 1% of patients in the control arm

  • Do not initiate FARYDAK treatment in patients with history of recent myocardial infarction or unstable angina

  • ECG abnormalities such as ST-segment depression and T-wave abnormalities occurred more frequently in patients receiving FARYDAK compared with the control arm: 22% vs 4% and 40% vs 18%, respectively

  • FARYDAK may prolong QT interval. Do not initiate treatment with FARYDAK in patients with a QTcF >450 msec or clinically significant baseline ST-segment or T-wave abnormalities

  • Arrhythmias may be exacerbated by electrolyte abnormalities. If during treatment with FARYDAK, the QTcF increases to ≥480 msec, interrupt treatment. Correct any electrolyte abnormalities. If QT prolongation does not resolve, permanently discontinue treatment. Obtain ECG at baseline and periodically during treatment. Monitor electrolytes during treatment with FARYDAK, and correct abnormalities as clinically indicated

Hemorrhage

  • Fatal and serious cases of gastrointestinal and pulmonary hemorrhage occurred

  • In the phase 3 registration trial, 5 patients receiving FARYDAK, compared with 1 patient in the control arm, died due to a hemorrhagic event. All 5 patients had grade ≥3 thrombocytopenia at the time of the event

  • Grade 3/4 hemorrhage was reported in 4% of patients treated with FARYDAK and 2% of patients in the control arm

  • Monitor platelet counts and transfuse as needed

Myelosuppression

  • FARYDAK causes myelosuppression including severe thrombocytopenia, neutropenia, and anemia. Obtain a baseline CBC, and monitor the CBC weekly during treatment (or more often if clinically indicated or in patients >65 years of age)

  • Thrombocytopenia

  • Neutropenia

  • Anemia

Infections

  • Severe infections occurred in 31% of patients (including 10 deaths) treated with FARYDAK compared with 24% of patients (including 6 deaths) in the control arm

  • FARYDAK treatment should not be initiated in patients with active infections

  • Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infections during treatment; if a diagnosis of infection is made, institute appropriate anti-infective treatment promptly and consider interruption or discontinuation of FARYDAK

Hepatotoxicity

  • Hepatic dysfunction, primarily elevations in aminotransferases and total bilirubin, occurred in patients treated with FARYDAK

  • Monitor liver function prior to and regularly during treatment. If abnormal liver function tests are observed, consider dose adjustments. Follow patient until values return to normal or pretreatment levels

  • Avoid use in patients with severe hepatic impairment

  • Reduce the starting dose of FARYDAK to 15 mg or 10 mg in patients with mild or moderate hepatic impairment, respectively

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

  • FARYDAK can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman

  • If FARYDAK is used during pregnancy, or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking FARYDAK, the patient should be apprised of the potential hazard to the fetus

  • Advise females of reproductive potential to avoid becoming pregnant while taking FARYDAK

  • Advise sexually active females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception while taking FARYDAK, and for at least 3 months after the last dose of FARYDAK

  • Advise sexually active men to use condoms while on treatment, and for at least 6 months after their last dose of FARYDAK

DRUG INTERACTIONS

  • Reduce dose to 10 mg when coadministered with strong CYP3A inhibitors. Instruct patients to avoid star fruit, pomegranate or pomegranate juice, and grapefruit or grapefruit juice

  • Avoid the concomitant use of strong CYP3A inducers

  • Avoid coadministration with sensitive CYP2D6 substrates or CYP2D6 substrates that have a narrow therapeutic index. If concomitant use of CYP2D6 substrates is unavoidable, monitor patients frequently for adverse reactions

  • Concomitant use of antiarrhythmic medicines, and other drugs that are known to prolong the QT interval, is not recommended. Antiemetic drugs with known QT-prolonging risk can be used with frequent ECG monitoring

ADVERSE REACTIONS

  • The most common adverse reactions (incidence of at least 20%) in clinical studies are diarrhea, fatigue, nausea, peripheral edema, decreased appetite, pyrexia, and vomiting

  • The most common nonhematologic laboratory abnormalities (incidence ≥40%) are hypocalcemia, hypophosphatemia, hypoalbuminemia, hypokalemia, hyponatremia, and increased creatinine. The most common hematologic laboratory abnormalities (incidence ≥60%) are thrombocytopenia, lymphopenia, leukopenia, neutropenia, and anemia

  • Serious adverse events (SAEs) occurred in 60% of patients in the FARYDAK arm. The most frequent (≥5%) treatment-emergent SAEs reported for patients treated with FARYDAK were pneumonia, diarrhea, thrombocytopenia, fatigue, and sepsis

Please click here to see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING, for FARYDAK (panobinostat) capsules.

To report Adverse Reactions, contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 (1-800-332-1088) or www.fda.gov/medwatch and Secura Bio at 1-800-9SECURA (1-844-973-2872).

Related Links
https://www.securabio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secura-bio-announces-enrollment-completion-of-the-copiktra-duvelisib-study-primo-in-peripheral-t-cell-lymphoma-301264723.html

SOURCE Secura Bio, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosus nets $14.6 billion from sale of Tencent stake

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Amsterdam-based technology investor Prosus NV on Thursday said it netted $14.6 billion from its overnight sale of a 2% stake in Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent in one of the world's largest ever block trades. "Our belief in Tencent and its management team is steadfast, but we also need to fund continued growth in our core business lines and emerging sectors," Prosus Chairman Koos Bekker said in a statement after the completion of the deal on Thursday. In a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing, Tencent said Prosus sold 191.89 million shares for HK$595.00, reducing its stake to 28.9%.

  • European Equities – German Factory Orders and the ECB Minutes in Focus

    From the Eurozone, German factory orders and the ECB meeting minutes will be in focus ahead of weekly jobless claims figures from the U.S.

  • Robinhood Seeks More Bank Credit Ahead of Planned IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. is seeking to boost its bank loans ahead of an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.The company, which pitches its trading platform to novice investors, has been holding talks with lenders about adding to its revolving credit lines, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. It isn’t clear how much the company is seeking.Companies often secure a credit line before going public and this will make sure Robinhood has a strong capital and liquidity position, one of the people said.The move would come several months after the firm raised debt and $3.4 billion in equity to comply with a margin call from the industry’s clearinghouse, a consequence of wild swings in stocks including video game retailer GameStop Corp.A representative for Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood declined to comment.The company’s credit lines include a $600 million revolver from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Robinhood said last month that it had filed confidentially for what could be one of the most closely watched IPOs of the year.While the company’s easy-to-use trading app became immensely popular with young people during the pandemic, it has drawn scrutiny from regulators and politicians for its role in the so-called meme-stock frenzy that included GameStop.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman bought 75 million pounds of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price: FT

    The purchase equates to nearly a quarter of the value of shares traded in Deliveroo during its first two days as a public company last week, the report https://bit.ly/39ICMJx said, citing Bloomberg data. The share purchase by the bank, when taken together with the "overallotment" option, would mean the bank would have recorded a profit from the food delivery group's declining share price, the report said, adding that most of these profits would be given to Deliveroo as part of an undisclosed agreement. Deliveroo did not immediately return a Reuters request for comment, while Goldman declined to comment.

  • Japan's regulators to check high-risk trades after Archegos -Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese regulators will heighten scrutiny on high-risk trades by domestic financial institutions in the wake of the Archegos fallout, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday. Top investment bank and brokerage, Nomura Holdings, was one of the highest-profile casualties while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) warned of a loss of around $270 million. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will scrutinise how financial institutions that incurred losses had been managing transaction risks, the Nikkei said.

  • Coinbase investigating transaction delays on its financial platform

    Stellar is its secure platform that connects banks, payments systems and users in a network and has its own cryptocurrency called Stellar Lumen, according to its website. Last week, the exchange said it had received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list on the Nasdaq, marking a tacit regulatory approval for the cryptocurrencies traded on its platform and a victory for advocates of digital currencies.

  • Exclusive: World Bank, IMF eye ways to link debt relief to climate change spending

    The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are planning to launch a platform to advise poor countries on funding climate and conservation activities, amid a broader push that could link such spending to debt relief, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The advisers would include U.N. officials, nongovernmental organizations, private investors and even ratings agencies with expertise in sourcing investment, including grants, low- or no-interest loans and conditional debt relief, the document says. The initiative reflects growing recognition that the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated budget constraints and debt challenges that hamper the ability of some countries to transition to clean energy, protect wildlife or make infrastructural changes to prepare for climate impacts.

  • Are pay-by-the-minute booths the future of work?

    A Singapore-based firm has come up with a useful alternative when working from home is inconvenient.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 resumes record run on economic rebound hopes

    The S&P 500 hit a record high for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as economy-linked and tech stocks gained ground on confidence that the U.S. economy is on its path to a roaring rebound. Among major S&P sectors, energy, consumer discretionary and consumer staples outperformed. The S&P 500 and the Dow reached record levels with the CBOE volatility index retreating to pre-pandemic lows, driven by fiscal stimulus packages and swift COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States that led to blowout employment as well as service sector reports for March.

  • Jokowi Backs Central Bank Mandate to Aid Indonesia’s Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joko Widodo is backing a push to expand Bank Indonesia’s mandate to include bolstering the economy, throwing his public support behind a legislative move that some analysts see as risking the central bank’s independence.Bank Indonesia shouldn’t just manage the currency, but also should support sustainable economic growth and job creation, Jokowi, as the president is known, said Wednesday in an interview in Jakarta. After a year when Indonesia struggled with its first recession in two decades, the economy is set to grow as much as 7% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, he added.“Of course I support Bank Indonesia to add growth and job creation to its mandate,” he said in a discussion at the presidential palace, where anti-virus measures included masks, face shields and clear screens on the table. He added: “Bank Indonesia will remain independent.”The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index of shares on Thursday rose as much as 0.4%, extending Wednesday 0.6% advance. The rupiah slipped 0.5%, reversing three straight days of gains.The president’s comments will be finely parsed by global investors, who last year were shaken by a similar attempt to increase government oversight of the central bank. Any pushback could worsen pressure on the rupiah and government bonds, which in recent months have been battered by a sell-off in emerging-market assets.Deliberations should continue on financial-sector reform to ensure a quick response by all authorities, including the central bank, during times of crisis, Jokowi said.The discussion hasn’t reached the issue of whether there should be a supervisory board to oversee the central bank and the Financial Services Authority, known as OJK, he added.Independent Target“Adding growth and jobs creation to the BI’s mandate is unlikely to be a problem for the market as long as their ability to set their targets independently is maintained,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapore.Indonesia is not alone in reexamining the burden-sharing arrangements that arose between governments and central banks amid the pandemic. New Zealand and Brazil have told monetary authorities to expand their mandates, while Turkey fired its monetary policy chief over disagreements on the interest rate.A government expanding the central bank’s mandate doesn’t necessarily mean its independence is threatened, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“Even if Bank Indonesia were to be formally tasked with supporting economic growth, I doubt it would materially change the way they currently conduct monetary policy,” he said. “The bank has been clear that maintaining a stable rupiah and keeping inflation low provides the best environment for economic growth.”Others foresee difficulties if the bank’s mandate is expanded.“Markets will be worried that Bank Indonesia will have to shift the goal posts and tolerate higher inflation and a weaker rupiah to support growth and employment,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. in Singapore. “This may backfire and result in greater volatility and unpredictable policies, especially in times of crisis.”Aggressive StimulusIndonesia has been able to limit the economic fallout from Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak thanks to aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Gross domestic product shrank 2.1% in 2020, Indonesia’s first annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis, but that was a shallower slump than what most countries in the region experienced.GDP is likely to contract 0.5% in the first three months of the year before this quarter’s rebound, Jokowi said.In addition to expanding the monetary authority’s mandate, the president is pushing for financial-sector reform that supports better coordination between Bank Indonesia, the OJK and the Deposit Insurance Agency for a faster response in times of crisis. The reform should also prepare the country to regulate the digital economy, he added.Vaccine PriorityIndonesia may find it tricky to convince investors the central bank’s autonomy will be protected, according to Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. The proposed changes to the bank’s mandate come at a time when the government is still relying on Bank Indonesia to buy up a significant amount of debt in the face of waning market appetite.“A better way to time these reforms is when things are a lot more normal and the government has more time to focus on discussing these issues in detail,” Paracuelles said.The vaccine program takes priority in the president’s mind. Indonesia has vaccinated close to 9.2 million people so far, the most in Southeast Asia, helping rein in new infections from their record levels in January.The government can expect the program to slow down in the next few months as supply dwindles due to vaccine nationalism elsewhere, before picking up in July when the country is set to receive as many as 80 million doses a month, Jokowi said. That supply boost will lead cases to drop drastically -- a boon for consumer sentiment.“Manufacturing, factories, industries are already working,” he said. “What hasn’t risen drastically and returned to normal is consumption.”(Updates to add Covid-19 statistics in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse May Let Fund Clients Take Hit on Greensill Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses in funds that the bank ran with former billionaire Lex Greensill’s company, according to a person familiar with the matter.The bank considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, the person said, declining to be identified discussing private matters. The Zurich-based lender didn’t take any substantial loss due to Greensill in the first quarter.The bank’s stance runs counter to reports last month suggesting executives were considering compensating investors hit by the collapse of the funds. Credit Suisse marketed its popular supply-chain finance funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in a matter of weeks.But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential for steep losses as the assets are liquidated.A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the funds.The bank may be able to limit the fund losses to around $1.5 billion, assuming insurance pays out and it is able to recover other assets in court, another person said.The lender has said previously that it plans to make a further cash payment to investors in the funds by early to mid-April and has returned about $3.1 billion to date.Read More: Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Cuts Dividend (3)On Tuesday, Credit Suisse said it is shaking up its executive ranks after it was hit hard by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, just weeks after the Greensill scandal. The bank will take a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) write-down tied to the implosion of Archegos and replace more than half a dozen executives, including the chief risk & compliance officer and the head of the investment bank.The bank said it may make a further announcement on its recovery of assets in the Greensill funds in the next week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lodging Firm Sonder Is in Talks With Gores Metropoulos SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Lodging startup Sonder, which decks out apartments and hotel rooms as hip short-term rentals, is in talks to merge with blank-check company Gores Metropoulos II Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.A transaction between Sonder and the Gores special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is set to value the combined entity at more than $2.5 billion, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Terms haven’t been finalized and talks could still fall apart.Representatives for Sonder and Gores declined to comment.Last year, Sonder reached a valuation of $1.3 billion after a funding round.The company has raised more than $560 million to date and is backed by investors including Fidelity Investments, WestCap, Inovia Capital, Valor Equity Parters, Greenoaks Capital, Greylock Partners and Spark Capital.Gores Metropoulos II, led by chairman Dean Metropoulos and Chief Executive Officer Alec Gores, raised $450 million in a January initial public offering.San Francisco-based Sonder first refurbishes short-term rentals and lists them on its website, as well as with Airbnb Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.’s Vrbo. Sonder, which has taken over other buildings including old hat factories and police stables, has also expanded in recent years to work with hotels.Sonder CEO Francis Davidson began experimenting with amenities when he was managing apartments as a McGill University student in Montreal. Davidson founded Sonder in 2012 with Martin Picard, and told Bloomberg News in 2019 that the company had ambitions of raking in more revenue than Marriott by 2025.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore’s Central Bank Warns Crypto ‘Certainly Not Suitable for Retail Investors’

    The statement came days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was caught up in a token scam on blockchain social media platform BitClout.

  • Prosus Sells Tencent Stock in World’s Second-Biggest Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. edged lower in Hong Kong after Prosus NV priced its placement of the Chinese internet giant’s stock at the top end of a marketed range, raising HK$114.2 billion ($14.7 billion) in the world’s second-biggest block trade on record.Tencent fell as much as 2.5% in early trading before paring losses to trade 1.3% lower as of 10:20 a.m. in Hong Kong. Amsterdam-listed Prosus priced the deal at HK$595 per share, which represents a 5.5% discount to Tencent’s last close of HK$629.50, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The selldown is the second-biggest block trade in data compiled by Bloomberg, smaller only than the U.S. Treasury Department’s $20.7 billion sale of American International Group Inc. shares in 2012.E-commerce group Prosus’ sale of a 2% stake in Tencent will reduce its holding to just under 29% while remaining the biggest shareholder of the Chinese firm, it said in a statement earlier Wednesday. It was marketing 191.89 million Tencent shares at HK$575 to HK$595 apiece.“The sale could provide a very good opportunity for long-term investors to buy Tencent,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “The anti-trust law in China, whether it would be very stringent, is a key to its future performance. But being able to price the shares at the high end reflects market confidence.”The deal will more than quadruple Prosus’s cash reserves from $4.6 billion as of the end of September. It helps to boost Prosus’s coffers at a time when e-commerce is booming, with the coronavirus pandemic increasing online demand for everything from shopping and food delivery to education. Prosus already has assets in those sectors alongside the likes of payment services, and has long been on the hunt for further acquisitions.“The group has some really interesting investments in India’s e-commerce space, so perhaps that is where some of the capital will go,” said Nick Kunze, a senior portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth. “They now have the war chest to implement on the opportunities.”The fundraising may also give Prosus another shot at securing a mega deal, having missed out on two high-profile takeovers over the last 18 months. The company lost an $8 billion battle to buy U.K. food group Just Eat Plc to Takeaway.com at the start of last year, and in July was beaten in a $9 billion auction for EBay Inc.’s classifieds business by Norwegian rival Adevinta ASA.Prosus shares were down 4.6% at the close Wednesday in Amsterdam. The company is cashing in on one of the all-time great venture-capital deals. Naspers Ltd., the company’s Cape-Town-based parent, invested just $32 million in Tencent in 2001, when it was an obscure internet firm. The shares are now worth about $239 billion.Tencent Share Price to Face Pressure in Near Term: SmartkarmaWhile the decision has made Naspers the most valuable company in Africa, its market capitalization of about $105 billion lags well behind the value of the Tencent holding. The creation of Prosus was partly designed to narrow that discount, but the Amsterdam-based company too is dwarfed by the size of the stake in the WeChat creator.Prosus has committed not to sell any further Tencent shares for at least the next three years, the company said. Naspers sold $9.8 billion worth of Tencent stake in 2018, a year before spinning off the shareholding and most of its other businesses into what is now Prosus.“The market has already expected that every three years Naspers would want to trim down its holdings to take out the heavy gains from Tencent to invest somewhere else,” said Tse of VC Asset. “So this placement itself is not very surprising.”That perhaps explains the muted reaction in Tencent’s stock on Thursday. The 2018 stake sale by Naspers had contributed to a loss of more than 9% in Tencent’s shares over two days, wiping out $48 billion in market value.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Biden Softens Tax Plan Aimed at Profitable Companies That Pay Little

    The administration’s $2 billion income threshold for a proposed 15% minimum tax on profitable companies that pay little would affect only an estimated 45 businesses.

  • ‘We’ve reached a tipping point’ on bitcoin adoption, Fidelity’s Tom Jessop says

    Tom Jessop, head of Fidelity Digital Assets at Fidelity Investments, says that the maturation and adoption of digital assets as a class of investments will continue at a rapid race in coming years, signally that crypto may have turned a corner in the world of traditional finance.

  • Jim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd'

    Jim Cramer, known for his "Mad Money" program on CNBC, shared with viewers his thoughts on the market as a whole on "Squawk on the Street" Wednesday. His main points revolve around how the market is in a back-and-forth with the CDC, and how the CDC practically controls many industries’ markets. A few “tell stocks” are indicators for the market right now, including Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Cramer said. “Roku is a great measure of sentiment," he said. "Yesterday it was up huge, which means we’re going back with the stay-at-homes. Just watch Roku, because it really is the market. There are these tell stocks, and it’s just kind of absurd.” Cramer gave the cruise ship industry as an example of how the CDC can put out notices and alerts that completely fluctuate the markets. For instance, he said cruise ship companies have been talking about sailing for three days now, and with the CDC’s confirmation that “they’ll sail someday soon,” the stocks continue to rise. “I wish I could tell people who’ve never traded or invested before how stupid this market is. There are just these themes, and the themes just don’t stop.” Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) is leading the S&P thanks to the CDC’s optimistic view on the pandemic, the vaccine and the notion that the masses will one day again want to get onto a cruise ship with hundreds of strangers post-pandemic, the CNBC host said. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Short Squeeze Candidates In The Materials SectorWhy It Might Be Time To Buy Twitter And Paycom© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.