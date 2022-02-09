U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Secura Bio Announces Final Patient Enrolled in the COPIKTRA® (duvelisib) (PRIMO) Study in Relapsed and Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

·7 min read

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secura Bio, Inc. (Secura Bio) - (www.securabio.com), an integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide development and commercialization of impactful oncology therapies, today announced that it completed enrollment on February 1, 2022, in the PRIMO study. PRIMO is evaluating COPIKTRA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) and has enrolled a total of 157 patients.

Secura Bio, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Secura Bio, Inc.)
Secura Bio, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Secura Bio, Inc.)

COPIKTRA is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and the first approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and gamma pathways, which are involved in the proliferation and sustenance of malignant cells. COPIKTRA monotherapy has received Fast Track status for the treatment of PTCL patients who have received at least one prior therapy. Additionally, COPIKTRA has received an Orphan Drug Designation for use in the treatment of T-cell lymphomas. Treatment of T-cell lymphomas is a disease category for which COPIKTRA is not currently indicated.

The PRIMO study is a global, multi-center, open-label, parallel cohort, Phase 2 study. In the dose optimization portion of the study, 33 patients were randomized to receive COPIKTRA 25mg twice daily (Cohort 1) or COPIKTRA 75mg twice daily continuously (Cohort 2) until progressive disease (PD) or unacceptable toxicity. Based on the dose optimization results, an expansion group of 124 patients was added in which COPIKTRA is dosed at 75mg twice daily for two cycles, followed by 25mg twice daily, until PD or unacceptable toxicity. The primary endpoint of the expansion phase of the study is overall response rate (ORR; complete response [CR] + partial response) as determined by an independent review committee (IRC). Secondary endpoints include additional efficacy measures including duration of response (DOR), progression free survival, pharmacokinetics, and safety.

An interim analysis of the first 78 patients in the expansion phase, with a minimum follow-up of 6 months, was reported in December 2021 at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in Atlanta, Georgia. The study is ongoing and is expected to have enough events for the primary endpoint analysis later in 2022.

Interim results included an ORR by IRC assessment of 50% (39/78 pts) and a CR rate of 32.1% (25/78), with a median DOR of 233 days (range, 1-420+). Patients had a median of 3 (range, 1-7) prior therapeutic regimens and included the following PTCL subtypes: PTCL NOS (53.8%), ALCL (14.1%), AITL (26.0%) and Other (0.5%). Eighteen percent of patients remain on therapy; 47.4% discontinued due to PD, 6.4% discontinued for stem cell transplant, and 19.2% discontinued due to unacceptable toxicity.

Overall, the safety profile was consistent with that seen in previous studies. In this analysis the most frequent > Grade 3 adverse events seen were neutropenia (21.8%), ALT/AST increased (24.4%/ 21.8%), rash (7.7%), lymphocyte count decreased (7.7%), and sepsis (6.4%). ALT and/or AST elevations were the most common treatment-emergent AEs leading to treatment discontinuations (N=12, 15.4%).

Shortly following the presentation of these data at ASH, COPIKTRA was included in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® T-Cell Lymphoma Guidelines® (Version 1.2022, 12/22/21) as a Category 2A designated option for the treatment of all subtypes of r/r PTCL.

"Secura Bio is dedicated to the development of COPIKTRA for the treatment of T-cell malignancies because these patients often have limited therapeutic options and generally poor outcomes. In addition to the treatment of r/r PTCL patients, we are exploring a wide range of development options for T-cell malignancies, including earlier line use as a single-agent or in combinations with other mechanisms of action." Said Dr. David Cohan, Chief Medical Officer of Secura Bio.

"Secura Bio in the last few months has sharpened its overall development focus to a very great extent on the potential of COPIKTRA in the treatment of T-cell malignancies. We believe that this patient population has the potential to benefit greatly based on these actions." Said Joseph M. Limber, President and CEO of Secura Bio.

About Secura Bio, Inc.

Secura Bio is an integrated, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the worldwide commercialization of significant oncology therapies for physicians and their patients. For more information on Secura Bio, please visit www.securabio.com.

About COPIKTRA (duvelisib)

COPIKTRA is an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), and the first US approved dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, two enzymes known to help support the growth and survival of malignant cells. PI3K signaling may lead to the proliferation of malignant cells and is thought to play a role in the formation and maintenance of a supportive tumor microenvironment. COPIKTRA is indicated in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) after at least two prior therapies. COPIKTRA is also being developed for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), for which it has received Fast Track status in the United States and is being investigated in combination with other agents through investigator-sponsored studies. For more information on COPIKTRA, please visit www.COPIKTRA.com. Information about duvelisib clinical trials can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION ABOUT COPIKTRA

WARNING: FATAL AND SERIOUS TOXICITIES: INFECTIONS, DIARRHEA OR COLITIS, CUTANEOUS REACTIONS, and PNEUMONITIS

See full prescribing information for complete boxed warning

  • Fatal and/or serious infections occurred in 31% (4% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infection. Withhold COPIKTRA if infection is suspected.

  • Fatal and/or serious diarrhea or colitis occurred in 18% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for the development of severe diarrhea or colitis. Withhold COPIKTRA.

  • Fatal and/or serious cutaneous reactions occurred in 5% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Withhold COPIKTRA.

  • Fatal and/or serious pneumonitis occurred in 5% (<1% fatal) of COPIKTRA-treated patients. Monitor for pulmonary symptoms and interstitial infiltrates. Withhold COPIKTRA.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

COPIKTRA is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) after at least two prior therapies.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

  • Hepatotoxicity: Monitor hepatic function.

  • Neutropenia: Monitor blood counts.

  • Embryo-Fetal toxicity: COPIKTRA can cause fetal harm. Advise patients of potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) are diarrhea or colitis, neutropenia, rash, fatigue, pyrexia, cough, nausea, upper respiratory infection, pneumonia, musculoskeletal pain, and anemia.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

  • CYP3A inducers: Avoid co-administration with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers.

  • CYP3A inhibitors: Monitor for COPIKTRA toxicities when co-administered with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Reduce COPIKTRA dose to 15 mg twice daily when co-administered with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

  • CYP3A substrates: Monitor for signs of toxicities when co-administering COPIKTRA with sensitive CYP3A substrates.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: Advise women not to breastfeed.

Please click here to see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING, for COPIKTRA (duvelisib).

About Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a rare, aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that develops in mature white blood cells called "T cells" and "natural killer (NK) cells"1 which circulate through the bloodstream and lymphatic system. PTCL accounts for between 10-15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs) and generally affects people aged 60 years and older. Although there are many different subtypes of peripheral T-cell lymphoma, they often present in a similar way, with widespread, enlarged, typically painless lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, and/or groin. There are currently no well-established standards of care for patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

1-800-9SECURA (1-844-973-2872).

Cision
