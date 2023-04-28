SECURE ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation", "we" or "our") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular and proxy statement dated March 15, 2023 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Corporation at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"). KPMG LLP was also reappointed as the Corporation's independent auditors at the Meeting.
A recording of the Meeting is available on SECURE's website at https://www.secure-energy.com/events-and-presentations.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes
%
Rene Amirault
239,259,802
99.367 %
1,523,027
0.633 %
Mary Bly
235,841,931
97.948 %
4,940,898
2.052 %
Mick Dilger
239,391,700
99.422 %
1,391,129
0.578 %
Wendy Hanrahan
240,478,819
99.874 %
304,010
0.126 %
Joseph Lenz
239,734,947
99.565 %
1,047,882
0.435 %
Brad Munro
235,999,729
98.014 %
4,783,100
1.986 %
Susan Riddell Rose
180,056,247
74.780 %
60,726,582
25.220 %
Deanna Zumwalt
235,030,372
97.611 %
5,752,457
2.389 %
In addition, the resolution regarding the approval on a non-binding and advisory basis of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation was also approved at the Meeting as follows:
Votes For
% For
Votes
%
Approval on a non-binding and advisory
231,376,468
96.093 %
9,406,361
3.907 %
ABOUT SECURE
SECURE is a leading environmental and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.
SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com.
