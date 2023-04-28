U.S. markets closed

SECURE ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CNW Group
·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation", "we" or "our") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular and proxy statement dated March 15, 2023 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Corporation at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"). KPMG LLP was also reappointed as the Corporation's independent auditors at the Meeting.

A recording of the Meeting is available on SECURE's website at https://www.secure-energy.com/events-and-presentations.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

%
Withheld

Rene Amirault

239,259,802

99.367 %

1,523,027

0.633 %

Mary Bly

235,841,931

97.948 %

4,940,898

2.052 %

Mick Dilger

239,391,700

99.422 %

1,391,129

0.578 %

Wendy Hanrahan

240,478,819

99.874 %

304,010

0.126 %

Joseph Lenz

239,734,947

99.565 %

1,047,882

0.435 %

Brad Munro

235,999,729

98.014 %

4,783,100

1.986 %

Susan Riddell Rose

180,056,247

74.780 %

60,726,582

25.220 %

Deanna Zumwalt

235,030,372

97.611 %

5,752,457

2.389 %


In addition, the resolution regarding the approval on a non-binding and advisory basis of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation was also approved at the Meeting as follows:


Votes For

% For

Votes
Against

%
Against

Approval on a non-binding and advisory
basis of the Corporation's approach to
executive compensation

231,376,468

96.093 %

9,406,361

3.907 %


ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading environmental and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com.

