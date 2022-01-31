U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.42
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1231
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3437
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1570
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,434.71
    +742.66 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.09
    +42.91 (+5.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,282.50
    +280.52 (+1.04%)
     

Secure Corporate Browser Pioneer, Talon Cyber Security, Extends Funding to $43M to Boost Commercialization of Security Controls for the Hybrid Workforce

·4 min read

Leading cybersecurity investors Sorenson Ventures and Evolution Equity Partners invest in Talon as it meets high demand from the market to secure hybrid work

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talon Cyber Security, the leader in browser-based cybersecurity solutions, today announced a total funding of $43M, adding SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) investments of $17M prior to an upcoming A-Round of funding.

(PRNewsfoto/Talon Cyber Security)

Sorenson Ventures and Evolution Equity Partners are joining Talon's earlier investors, venture capital firms Lightspeed and Team8, and cybersecurity leaders such as George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, Yevgeny Dibrov and Nadir Izrael, Co-founders of Armis, Michael Shaulov, Co-founder & CEO of Fireblocks, Avi Shua, Co-founder & CEO of Orca Security and Assaf Rappaport, Co-founder & CEO of Wiz.

In October, Talon launched the first secure browser for enterprises, TalonWork, which enables enterprise companies to effectively manage a hybrid workforce without having to compromise security, employee experience or privacy. In a few clicks, this secure bubble-like workspace can be created on any device, together with its built-in enterprise-grade security that provides advanced data leakage protection and high granularity of control into all web in-app activities.

"We are thrilled to be backing a tremendous team at Talon led by Ofer Ben Noon," said Richard Seewald, Founder and Managing Partner at Evolution. "Enterprises have shifted rapidly to distributed work models and, in the process, have complicated the security stack and altered the cost benefit analysis of legacy solutions. Talon delivers a solution that ameliorates this and enables enterprises to operate a hybrid workforce securely and effectively."

This additional funding is focused on bringing on board top cybersecurity investors that will support Talon's accelerated commercialization process, and further expand the development efforts to support high demand from the market. Talon's growth is rapid, adding 45 people to the team in less than a year as well as recently opening offices in the U.S.

Talon is mitigating two of the biggest cybersecurity concerns for security leaders operating a modern distributed workforce; ransomware and insider threat. TalonWork combines advanced data isolation techniques such as screenshot prevention and clipboard restrictions with workspace security including policy enforcements and protection against browser vulnerabilities. TalonWork for Mac was recently released, expanding the coverage of Talon's endpoint agnostic solution. It is already up and running in dozens of companies, including some of the largest employers in the U.S.

In today's modern workforce, enterprises are required to protect their resources across different locations, devices, SaaS services and employment models (ie. external workers accessing company assets). Trying to secure and control this dynamic environment has led companies to adapt existing security solutions, such as VDI/DaaS or VPN, resulting in a complex and costly security stack. Enabling secure distributed work is a business driver in industries such as retail, healthcare, tech, insurance and more.

"What excites me about Talon is that their technology simplifies enterprise-grade security, which we heard consistently from customers. Compared to other approaches, the time to value combined with the depth of the solution makes this a true game-changer," said Ken Elefant, Partner at Sorenson Ventures.

About Talon
Talon Cyber Security is the pioneer in browser-based cybersecurity solutions for the hybrid workforce. Talon is redefining enterprise cybersecurity by making the browser the organization's first-line of defense. Deployed in less than one-hour, Talon provides security leaders with unparalleled control and visibility into all employee work-related activities across locations, devices and SaaS services. Talon's technology is built with employee-experience and privacy in mind providing a native user experience, on top of enterprise-grade security. Talon's founders include proven entrepreneurs and former leaders of Unit 8200, Israel's elite military technology and intelligence unit. For more information, please visit www.talon-sec.com.

About Sorenson Ventures
Sorenson Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based, early-stage investor in security and enterprise software companies with more than $250 million of capital under management. Sorenson Ventures invests in product-oriented businesses at the seed or Series A stage and focuses on helping portfolio companies establish a strong foundation to accelerate revenue growth with Global 2000 customers. Find out more about Sorenson Ventures at https://www.sorensoncapital.com/ and on twitter at https://twitter.com/sorensoncap.

About Evolution Equity Partners
Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City, Palo Alto, London and Zurich makes investments in rapidly growing cybersecurity and enterprise software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution currently has over $1 billion of assets under management in a growing portfolio of market leading companies. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-corporate-browser-pioneer-talon-cyber-security-extends-funding-to-43m-to-boost-commercialization-of-security-controls-for-the-hybrid-workforce-301471963.html

SOURCE Talon Cyber Security

