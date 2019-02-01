Secure your devices with McAfee Total Protection - on sale for 74% off at Amazon

Twitter More

The internet is an awesome tool, but it can also be a dangerous place. Viruses, malware, ransomware, and more can attack your devices if you’re not protected.

Save your phone, tablet, and computer from these unwanted programs with McAfee Total ProtectionThe software is on sale for $22.99 at Amazon, down from $89.99. That's a 74% savings!

McAfee secures up to five devices and grants you access to antivirus protection, safe web browsing, identity theft protection, password management, and encrypted storage. The software also optimizes your computer’s performance and keeps it running like new by blocking autoplay videos on websites and minimizing bandwidth usage. Read more...

