SECURE ENERGY ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

·4 min read

  • SECURE appoints Mick Dilger to the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board effective January 5th, 2023

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce Michael (Mick) Dilger has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective January 5, 2023. Mr. Dilger succeeds interim Chairman Brad Munro, who remains a Director of the Corporation.

"Mick brings a comprehensive view of the North American energy sector including deep knowledge of Western Canadian infrastructure, SECURE and its stakeholders. He will help SECURE optimize, differentiate, and grow its network to become the leader in environmental and related energy infrastructure. SECURE brings unique customer solutions for energy, the environment and waste. Mick's knowledge of the sector and its participants, alongside his commitment to the environment, social and governance values at SECURE will truly be an asset to the Board and leadership team", said Mr. Munro.

Mr. Dilger was President and Chief Executive Officer of Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina") from January 2014 to November 2021, and was also a director of Pembina during this time. Prior thereto he was Pembina's President and Chief Operating Officer (February 2012 to December 2013), Chief Operating Officer (November 2008 to February 2012) and Vice President, Business Development (2005 to 2008). Before joining Pembina, Mr. Dilger worked as a senior executive in various financial and business development positions in both oil and gas as well as infrastructure companies, ranging from companies in the initial capitalization phase to multi-national corporations, including NOVA Corporation and TransCanada PipeLines. His expertise includes corporate and strategic development, acquisitions and divestitures, and finance and business development.

Mr. Dilger was a director of Trilogy Energy Trust for 14 years, where he served as Chairman of the Health, Safety & Environment Committee until 2017, when Trilogy was sold. Mr. Dilger was co-chair of the 2016 United Way of Calgary campaign. Mr. Dilger has been a Chartered Professional Accountant since 1989 and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

"I am pleased to be joining such a fine organization which I have seen grow in the industry over the last 15 years. SECURE's unique position in the energy value chain, providing environmental and related energy infrastructure, will demonstrate the best is yet to come. I am looking forward to leading the Board as SECURE starts the next step of its evolution and believe SECURE is extremely well positioned to enhance value for all of its stakeholders through its differentiated service offering", said Mr. Dilger.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading environmental and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout key resource plays in western Canada and North Dakota includes midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer and metals recycling facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the gathering, optimization and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the processing, recovery and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.secure-energy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") including, but not limited to, statements concerning SECURE's ability to optimize, differentiate and grow its network; SECURE's industry positioning regarding environmental and related energy infrastructure; SECURE's business plans and strategies; stakeholder value creation; and other statements that are not historical facts. The use of any of the words ''anticipate'', ''plan'', ''contemplate'', ''continue'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''propose'', ''might'', ''may'', ''will'', ''shall'', ''project'', ''should'', ''could'', ''would'', ''believe'', ''predict'', ''forecast'', ''pursue'', ''potential'' and ''capable'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Corporation does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in the Corporation's Annual Information Form dated March 2, 2022, as filed on SEDAR and available on the SECURE website at www.secure-energy.com.

Website:  www.secure-energy.com

TSX Symbol: SES

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c2687.html

