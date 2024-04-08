Is Secure Energy Services Inc.'s (TSE:SES) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Secure Energy Services' (TSE:SES) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Secure Energy Services' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Secure Energy Services is:

16% = CA$195m ÷ CA$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Secure Energy Services' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Secure Energy Services seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Secure Energy Services' exceptional 35% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Secure Energy Services' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 41% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for SES? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Secure Energy Services Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Secure Energy Services has a significant LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 61%, meaning the company only retains 39% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Secure Energy Services is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 52%. However, Secure Energy Services' future ROE is expected to decline to 12% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Secure Energy Services' performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

