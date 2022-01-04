U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

Secure Exchange Solutions Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Manage Risk, Improve Security, and Meet Privacy Compliance Requirements

·4 min read

Recertification validates company-wide commitment to the highest industry standards for privacy, security, and HIPAA compliance.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions, the leading platform provider of cloud-based secure clinical data exchange solutions, today announced that its enterprise exchange, alerting and acquisition software, Direct™, Notify™, Fetch™, and Spot™ have earned Certified status in accordance with HITRUST CSF v9.2 certification criteria, a comprehensive framework for information security, and standard privacy and security controls. This HITRUST CSF® Certification completes recertification and requires no corrective action plans.

The HITRUST CSF® Certified status validates an organization's development, privacy, security, and compliance protocols as meeting key regulations and industry-defined requirements for data privacy and security and appropriate risk management. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, including HIPAA and state privacy laws, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the certification ensures healthcare organizations comply with common healthcare privacy and security frameworks including ISO, NIST, PCI, COBIT, and HIPAA. The certification process is rigorous, involving an extensive review and assessment of technology protocols, governance, and documentation. Earning the certification affirms Secure Exchange Solutions among an elite group of healthcare technology organizations worldwide.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards when it comes to protecting sensitive data and information," said Boris Shur, CTO and Chief ISSO, Secure Exchange Solutions. "The HITRUST CSF® Certification further validates the superior privacy and security protocols of our clinical data exchange, event notification, and secure data transport applications which meet HIPAA privacy and security requirements and further minimize risk."

Secure Exchange Solutions achieved HITRUST CSF® Certification with Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) as its HITRUST assessor. "As a HITRUST CSF® Assessor, our duty is to streamline the security and compliance assurances of the healthcare industry through more leadership and efficiency, and less complexity, redundancy and costs," said Lee Barrett, Executive Director and CEO, EHNAC. "In achieving this certification, Secure Exchange Solutions demonstrates its ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of privacy and security for their customers and technology partners. We congratulate Secure Exchange Solutions on again attaining this important certified status."

HITRUST champions programs that safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for global organizations. Achieving the HITRUST CSF® Certification means Secure Exchange Solutions complies with regulations for secure data and information exchange and privacy. The certification also confirms the Secure Exchange Solutions platform hosted in Amazon Web Services, is integrated, aligned, maintained, and comprehensively supports information risk management and compliance.

About Secure Exchange Solutions
Secure Exchange Solutions, a Centauri Health Solutions company, sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, visit www.secureexsolutions.com and www.centaurihs.com.

About EHNAC
The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST External Assessor, making it the only organization able to provide both EHNAC accreditation as well as to conduct HITRUST CSF assessment services.

EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-exchange-solutions-achieves-hitrust-csf-certification-to-further-manage-risk-improve-security-and-meet-privacy-compliance-requirements-301453429.html

SOURCE Secure Exchange Solutions

