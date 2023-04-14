Secure Exchange Solutions Highlights Expanded Clinical Exchange Network at HIMSS23

Attendees are Invited to Visit Booth 4074 to Learn About the Use Cases SES Enables

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secure Exchange Solutions (SES) is featuring its leading national clinical exchange network at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Chicago, April 17-21, 2023.

This broad network links together all healthcare stakeholders, including integrated solution partners, enabling seamless patient access and transitions, referrals, care coordination, health event notifications, risk and quality programs, and value-based care. All of which produce tangible results for patients and providers while aligning with the objectives of recent CMS mandates.

Use Case Highlights:

Global medical device leader addresses Medicare's $120 billion chronic kidney disease problem by delivering lab results direct to primary care physicians' EMR workflows.

Rural critical access hospital implementing clinical data exchange to enhance the organization's performance in key areas such as patient care, clinical operations, and cost containment.

Global non-profit health system realized an 88% improvement in referral processing times by using an automated closed-loop post-acute care (PAC) transition referral process to improve home care coordination.

Provider-Payer collaboration yields a 50% reduction in hospital readmissions and ED visits by closing care gaps with an enhanced EMR workflow and access to real-time data at the point of care.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions, a Centauri Health Solutions company, sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and AI/NLP-powered clinical data analysis and review technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines, and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans, and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com.

