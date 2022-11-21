Secure Web Gateway Market Size to Grow by USD 11710.84 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Secure web gateway Market share is set to increase by USD 11710.84 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.52% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 20.43% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size – Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secure Web Gateway Market 2023-2027

Global Secure Web Gateway Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Secure Web Gateway Market as a part of the global systems software market, which covers companies engaged in developing and producing applications and systems software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global systems software market covers organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, cloud computing software, data center and hosting software, IT management software, mobility software, networking software, security software, and storage software.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Secure web gateway Market Characteristics with Five Forces –

The Global Secure Web Gateway Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis – Click Now!

Global Secure web gateway Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Secure Web Gateway Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Secure web gateway Market as per geography is categorized as North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Secure Web Gateway Market size and actionable market understandings.

Story continues

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global secure web gateway market compared to other regions. 31% growth will originate from North America. The secure web gateway market in North America is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The key market in North America is the US. A few important factors contributing to the market growth in North America are the increased adoption of secure web gateway by end-user industries, the shift of conventional IT services to Internet-based IT systems, the growth of end-user industries, increased government initiatives for the implementation of secure web gateway, and the growing number of IT companies and IT startups.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Secure Web Gateway Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, and Others.

Revenue Generating Segment - The secure web gateway market share growth by the BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in online transactions increases the vulnerability of critical data to theft, phishing, and other online threats. As the level of threat is increasing, the BFSI sector is rapidly responding to critical threats by enhancing its internal security by adopting a secure web gateway. With advancements in technology, the use of mobile devices for mobile banking is increasing among end-users. Therefore, the growing adoption of mobile devices and mobile banking among end-users has increased the requirement for a secure web gateway.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Secure web gateway Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The rising number of cyber-attacks is one of the key drivers in the market.

With the continuously changing cyber landscape, there is a high demand for cybersecurity resources as companies across industries aim to protect their data and financial security.

However, despite the large investments that organizations make every year in cybersecurity projects, instances of cybersecurity attacks are on the rise and pose a major threat to business.

This has led to an increase in the adoption of secure web gateway by enterprises to avoid cyberattacks, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global secure web gateway market during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth

The rising adoption of cloud-based security technologies is the major trend in the market.

The adoption of cloud-based services is increasing among SMEs because it does not require an infrastructure to support their implementation and is cost-effective.

The flexibility and scalability of cloud-based secure web gateway accommodate the varying needs of consumers, which is a reason for its increased adoption. With the increased employee mobility, a number of organizations have implemented cloud-based services for business functions, such as CRM, payroll, and enterprise communication, to ensure remote access to data.

The need to protect the information stored in the cloud is increasing, which is leading to a greater demand for security solutions, which is positively influencing the market in focus.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The low acceptance of SWG solutions in the enterprise segment will challenge the grow of the global secure web gateway market.

The cloud has become an integral part of IT in government healthcare agencies. For instance, federal, state, and local government agencies have moved their sensitive data to the cloud as it provides improved information management with centralized data storage and high-speed networks, enabling increased productivity and enhanced data sharing and collaboration.

The benefits of cloud-based solutions include low upfront costs, simplified management of software maintenance and upgrades, effective security, high reliability, and integrative capabilities to connect functional gaps in existing systems and processes.

Thus, the implementation of secure web gateway and the data stored in the cloud are likely to be leaked, which, in turn, hampers the growth of the market.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Secure web gateway Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist secure web gateway market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the secure web gateway market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the secure web gateway market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secure web gateway market vendors

Related Reports:

The employee engagement software market share should rise by USD 326.58 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.81%. The need for workforce diversity management is notably driving the employee engagement software market growth, although factors such as technical constraints and poor customer service may impede the market growth.

The collaborative whiteboard software market share is expected to rise to USD 2.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.8%. The growing focus on the remote working model is notably driving the collaborative whiteboard software market growth, although factors such as issues associated with data privacy may impede the market growth.

Secure Web Gateway Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11710.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A10 Networks Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Comodo Security Solutions Inc., Contentkeeper Technologies, Cyren Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Forcepoint LLC, McAfee Corp., Menlo Security Inc., Netskope Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., Zscaler Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., and Open Text Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global secure web gateway market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 A10 Networks Inc.

12.4 Barracuda Networks Inc.

12.5 Cato Networks Ltd.

12.6 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

12.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.8 Contentkeeper Technologies

12.9 Cyren Ltd.

12.10 Forcepoint LLC

12.11 McAfee Corp.

12.12 NortonLifeLock Inc.

12.13 Open Text Corp.

12.14 Sangfor Technologies Inc.

12.15 Sophos Ltd.

12.16 Trend Micro Inc.

12.17 Zscaler Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Secure Web Gateway Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-web-gateway-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11710-84-million-from-2022-to-2027--assessment-on-parent-market-five-forces-analysis-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301681726.html

SOURCE Technavio