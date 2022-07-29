U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.25
    +26.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,522.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,909.00
    +171.50 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.00
    +4.20 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.81
    +0.39 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    +0.19 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0203
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    -0.0530 (-1.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.33
    -0.91 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5400
    -0.7800 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,824.21
    +608.98 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.55
    +18.79 (+3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.55
    +129.07 (+0.46%)
     

Secure Identity Alliance: Easing identity supply chain tensions through effective forecasting

·2 min read

PARIS, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ongoing global shortages of chips and other key components combined with a post-COVID surge in demand for electronic passports and electronic identity (eID) cards will continue to have a severe impact on the global supply of electronic documents over the year 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Secure Identity Alliance)
(PRNewsfoto/Secure Identity Alliance)

Billions of people on the globe depend on eID cards, electronic passports, and other identity-related systems. Today, all over the world, citizens are facing longer delays when requesting a document, affecting their right to travel or exercise other civil rights.

A 40 percent decrease in passport demand during the COVID crisis[1] resulted in a huge backlog of documents not renewed or emitted in the last two years. On top of this, the relaxation of travel restrictions led to an unprecedented surge in travel document demands in 2022 worldwide, placing further pressure on the identity ecosystem.

This situation is worsened by additional factors: war in Ukraine obliging to change delivery routes and the COVID wave repetition that is causing absenteeism and delays in deliveries.

The secure document industry is facing shortages of several key components, mainly the availability of chips but also increasing lead times for paper, plastics and other essential elements.

The latest COVID wave in Asia and associated lockdowns since the beginning of the second quarter of this year have reduced the availability of chips.

The Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) is calling all industry and government stakeholders to take immediate actions:

  • Leverage governments and industry's voice to urge suppliers to prioritize mission critical delivery of Identity supplies,

  • Work together to anticipate, and forecast as accurately as possible, in order to secure the necessary components,

  • Develop citizens' awareness on the reasons of document delivery delays and encourage them to anticipate their renewal requests.

These sets of actions are essential to protect the primary rights of citizens to enjoy a civil identity and the right to travel.

About the Secure Identity Alliance

The Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) is an expert and globally recognised not-for-profit association. We bring together private and public industry and government organisations to foster international collaboration, help shape policy, provide technical guidance and share best practice in the implementation of identity programmes. Underpinning our work is the belief that unlocking the full power of identity is critical to enable people, economy and society to thrive.

Its Board Members are IDEMIA, INGroupe, Thales and Veridos.
For more information on the Secure Identity Alliance, visit: www.secureidentityalliance.org
Follow the Secure Identity Alliance at @secureidentity1 on Twitter
Follow the Secure Identity Alliance at https://www.linkedin.com/company/secure-identity-alliance/

Press Contact : Stéphanie de Labriolle, stephanie.delabriolle@secureidentityalliance.org

[1] Source: ABI research 2022

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572174/Secure_Identity_Alliance_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-identity-alliance-easing-identity-supply-chain-tensions-through-effective-forecasting-301595888.html

SOURCE Secure Identity Alliance

Recommended Stories

  • Australia say no plans to shift 2023 Women's World Cup

    Football Australia on Friday dismissed claims that the Women's World Cup it will co-host next year with New Zealand could be shifted to satisfy European broadcasters and ensure better weather conditions.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • Apple sales are still 'all about the iPhone': Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth analyzes Apple's growth in electronic sales following its third-quarter earnings beat, trends in tech earnings, and Apple's advertising and streaming opportunities.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'This was not our finest hour': Intel CEO on Q2 execution

    Intel expects the second and third quarter of this year to be the financial bottom of a turnaround meant to propel it back into the lead position in the semiconductor industry. Intel reported a surprise loss and a 22% decline in Q2 revenue year-over-year. “We are not satisfied with the quarter and the financial results,” said Pat Gelsinger on the call with Wall Street analysts.

  • Denver natural gas giant's profits skyrocket

    A Denver-based natural gas giant’s decision to let financial hedges on its sale expire this year paid off big this spring, reversing its losses with a $765 million quarterly profit. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR), the fifth-largest U.S. natural gas producer and second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, ended a string of regular quarterly losses Thursday with a very profitable quarter benefitting from high natural gas prices. “Antero is in the strongest financial position in its history,” said Paul Rady, the company’s chairman, CEO and president, on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

  • U.S. Bank workers opened fake accounts to meet sales goals, feds say

    For more than a decade, U.S. Bank pressured its employees to open fake accounts in their customers' names in order to meet unrealistic sales goals, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday, in a case that is deeply similar to the sales practices scandal uncovered at Wells Fargo last decade.

  • The Strategy Rich People Are Using to Max Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Amazon warns of hiring slowdown after second consecutive loss

    Amazon is putting the brakes on its global recruitment spree after reporting its second loss in a row.

  • Roku Swings to Second-Quarter Loss on Slower Ad Spending

    Roku said it expected two of its main revenue drivers—advertising and sales of streaming hardware—to come under further pressure during the second half of the year, sending the company’s shares down 25% in after-hours trading. “We are in an economic environment defined by recessionary fears, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and ongoing supply chain disruptions,” the company said in a letter to investors Thursday in which it announced its second-quarter results. “We also believe that consumer discretionary spend will continue to moderate, pressuring both Roku TV and Roku player sales.”

  • Senate Climate Bill Is a Boon for Fossil Fuels

    The $369 billion measure has tax incentives to spur clean energy, but also guarantees for oil and gas drilling in what Sen. Joe Manchin calls an “all-in energy policy.’’

  • Director of 9/11 Fund Picked to Estimate Cost of J&J Talc Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- The lawyer who oversaw payments to victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be appointed by a federal judge to estimate the total liability that Johnson & Johnson faces for claims that talc in its baby powder causes cancer.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting StartedBiden Considers Ne

  • Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group: WSJ

    China's billionaire tech boss Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the fintech powerhouse closely affiliated with Alibaba, the e-commerce giant he founded, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. If realized, the move will mark another important turn in Ant's restructuring and power shuffling since China called off its $35 billion initial public offering nearly two years ago. Ant Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • Oil prices rise on tight supply as attention turns to OPEC+ meeting

    Oil prices gained about $1 in early trade on Friday, lifted by supply concerns and a weaker U.S. dollar as attention turns to what OPEC and allies including Russia agree at a meeting next week marking the end of their 2020 output reduction pact. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery rose $1.09, or 1.1%, to $97.51 a barrel by 0041 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when sentiment was hit by fears of a recession in the United States. "Oil prices have little chance of (posting) deep losses on the back of a weak U.S. dollar and the ongoing supply crunch," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

  • Intel slashes annual forecasts on PC demand slump, shares drop 10%

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp slashed its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday after missing estimates for second-quarter results as demand for its chips used in personal computers cools, sending shares down 10%. TSMC projected current quarter sales if achieved could be its highest in the 10 quarters, and raised its full year sales forecast.

  • New York Attorney General Sues CVS Health for Violating Antitrust Laws

    New York Attorney General on Thursday said she sued CVS Health for violating antitrust laws and hurting New York safety-net hospitals and clinics. The pharmacy chain required safety-net hospitals and clinics, which provide care for underserved communities across the state, to exclusively use a CVS-owned company, Wellpartner, to process and obtain federal subsidies on prescriptions filled at its pharmacies, Ms. James said, forcing them to incur millions in additional costs.

  • Walbridge says Ford's Blue Oval City could see 10,000-plus workers on-site during construction

    “One of the things that we're working on is to recommend these employees to Ford so as this evolves from a construction site to a manufacturing site, these employees can transition into work at Ford based on a recommendation from us."

  • Apple iPhone Sales Remain Resilient as Company Reports 11% Decline in Profit

    Chief Executive Tim Cook says there isn’t “obvious evidence” that macroeconomic factors are affecting smartphone sales.

  • Why natural gas may be in store for more price gains after a 50% climb in July

    Natural-gas futures bucked trend of pullbacks in commodity prices this month and look to finish July with a 50% gain, the second largest monthly percentage rise on record.