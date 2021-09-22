U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.00
    +24.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,004.00
    +206.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,077.00
    +53.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.40
    +16.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.49
    +1.00 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.89
    -2.82 (-10.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5430
    +0.3230 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,362.82
    -739.68 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,055.78
    -8.07 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.67
    +82.69 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Secure Identity Alliance guide looks at the role of Optical Machine Authentication in proving identity

·3 min read

Detailed exploration of the threats and emerging Optical Machine Authentication (OMA) and Optical Phone Authentication (OPA) countermeasures at the border and beyond, as part of a broad framework of identity authentication

Download the new guide here

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The challenge of verifying the identity of official document holders is highlighted in a new report launched by the Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) today.

OMA-OPA-authentication-guide-sia
OMA-OPA-authentication-guide-sia

Highlighting the emerging fields of Optical Machine Authentication (OMA) and Phone Authentication (OPA) and leveraging expertise from the Document Security Working Group of the Alliance, Authentication: Are You Who You Claim to Be? offers a deep dive into the world of identity authentication.

Uncovering the tactics employed by those who would seek to circumvent security, to the growing range of options available to those tasked with countering criminal behaviour, this document is designed to help border control, government agencies and enterprises understand current trends and to inform future protection strategies.

Commenting on the guide, Malik Alibegovic, Forensic Analyst, Counterfeit Currency and Security Documents Branch at INTERPOL said, "It is a very useful and highly informative guide providing answers to questions concerning the Optical Machine Authentication (OMA) and in turn highlighting its increasing role in document authentication. The report will help practitioners expand their understanding of benefits and challenges linked to the increased use of optical authentication technologies."

"While most passport or ID document holders are genuine, a significant number are not. Some of these false identities are easy to spot, increasing others are not," says Philippe Barreau, Chairman of the Board at the SIA. "This isn't just an issue at the border – but in broader financial, online and face-to-face contexts too. A growing number of people and businesses now need to be aware of the increasingly sophisticated ways in which committed criminals can try to outwit or overcome the security controls in place."

"As we see in the report, automation – and in particular the new and emerging field of optical analysis of identity documents via mobile smartphones – offers a potentially interesting approach."

In addition to looking at the many vectors associated with identity fraud such as forgery, chip-based attacks, and the illegal use of genuine documentation, Authentication: Are You Who You Claim to Be? offers a comprehensive overview of the many defenses and countermeasures currently available. From Optical Phone Authentication through to biometrics, chip security, expert examination and watchlists, the report evaluates the advantages and disadvantages offered by each, as well the need to ensure a suitable balance between automation and human intervention.

"The potential results of identity fraud are sufficiently serious that those who seek to commit it are also prepared to work very, very hard to ensure that their activities go unnoticed," continues Philippe. "That can make it difficult for even the best-informed person or organization to know exactly what to look for – or how to detect an inconsistency – in every potential scenario."

With the publication of this report, SIA has provided a clear, simple, and practical guide for agencies and organizations looking to expand or improve their detection capabilities and raise the standard of protection they can provide for their country or company.

Download Authentication: Are You Who You Claim to Be? report from the SIA website here.

About the Secure Identity Alliance

Secure Identity Alliance is dedicated to supporting the provision of legal, trusted identity for all, and to drive the development of inclusive digital services necessary for sustainable, worldwide economic growth and prosperity.

We believe legal, trusted identity is the cornerstone of rights protection, social inclusion and digital economic development - and the access point to a wide range of essential public and private services.

We bring together public, private and non-government organizations to foster international collaboration on the issues of legal identity, to help shaping policy and to provide technical and implementation guidance for national and international ID systems.

Its Board Members are Idemia, IN Groupe, Thales and Veridos.

For more information on the Secure Identity Alliance, visit: www.secureidentityalliance.org.

Follow the Secure Identity Alliance at @secureidentity1

Press Contact:
Stéphanie de Labriolle
stephanie.delabriolle@secureidentityalliance.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-identity-alliance-guide-looks-at-the-role-of-optical-machine-authentication-in-proving-identity-301382514.html

SOURCE Secure Identity Alliance

Recommended Stories

  • Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme recovery tops $1 billion

    A court-appointed receiver has recouped more than $1 billion for victims of Texas financier Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme, the largest by dollar amount other than Bernard Madoff's fraud, the receiver's lawyers said on Monday. The threshold was crossed when Ralph Janvey, the receiver for Stanford Financial Group, received $65 million from a June 2016 settlement with insurers including Lloyd's of London, which won final court approval in January after years of litigation. As of April 29, he had received court approval to distribute about $550 million, and had distributed $443 million.

  • My recently widowed father, 68, met a woman on Facebook — and sent her bitcoin so they could meet

    Recently, he has “connected” with someone on Facebook — a woman he didn’t know and who wasn’t a friend of anyone on his friends list. Yesterday, I learned that he has still been in communication with this person, and from a friend I also learned that he had tried to send money to her — when it wasn’t working, he converted it to bitcoin to send to her so she could “come visit him.” Before he married my stepmother, he was in communication with another person overseas, to whom he sent at least $10,000 over the course of several months for “plane tickets,” to “pay bills,” etc., all in the hopes that she would come see him.

  • Surge in UK fraud a national security threat, warn banks

    A surge in fraud attacks on consumers since the pandemic has become a 'national security threat' for Britain requiring government-coordinated action across industries, banking industry lobby group UK Finance has warned. Financial fraud has rocketed during the pandemic as more consumers shop online and try digital banking and investing. Criminals stole 754 million pounds ($1.03 billion) through bank frauds in the first half of this year, up 30% on the same period in 2020, according to a UK Finance report published on Wednesday.

  • Balkans become fertile soil for crypto scams

    The Balkans are fast-becoming a hotbed of crypto scams, owing to the region’s disjointed financial regulations. Cryptocurrency trading in the peninsula has risen dramatically, but the varying degrees of legal implementation across the Balkan nations are attracting a criminal element.

  • Top Southern Baptist committee funds sex abuse probe

    A top Southern Baptist Convention committee agreed Tuesday to fund a third-party investigation into its handling of sexual abuse allegations but held off on waiving its attorney-client privilege for the probe, delaying for the future a decision seen as a key demand of the thousands of Southern Baptists who set the review in motion. The Executive Committee allocated $1.6 million for Guidepost Solutions, the firm conducting the investigation into allegations it mishandled abuse cases, resisted reforms and intimidated survivors and advocates. “I think it’s a good step and I think that it shows our unity on the urgency of the matter,” Executive Committee Chair Rolland Slade said.

  • Over 60? How to tell if someone is scamming you online

    Cyber crimes directed towards those over 60 have increased by 400 percent in the last handful of years. The right tools will empower you.

  • Was Money Stolen From Your Bank Account? Here’s How To Get It Back

    Consumer money fraud is on the rise, especially after the pandemic hit. The Federal Trade Commission received 4.8 million identity theft and fraud reports in 2020 -- up a whopping 45% from 2019. See:...

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Tumbles

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right As Lucid Air Gets EPA Rating Of 520 Miles Per Charge?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Bounces

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Automaker Tests Key Level As EV Truck Production Takes Off

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As SEC Plans To Sue?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now As SEC Considers Ban On Payment For Order Flow?

    Robinhood stock is one of the hottest IPO stocks despite its rocky initial public offering in July. Is HOOD stock a buy right now?