U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.43
    -16.52 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,655.66
    -78.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,255.61
    -78.66 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.69
    -5.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.46
    +0.33 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.80
    +7.40 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4450
    -0.0240 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    +0.0063 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5160
    -0.6490 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,623.40
    -377.11 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.56
    +0.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market size to increase by USD 6,116.08 million: North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.4% and register an incremental growth of USD 6,116.08 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of IoT and cloud computing technology coupled with flourishing web-based businesses in the BFSI and e-commerce industries are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Comodo Security Solutions Inc: The company offers secure sockets layer certification such as Comodo Multi-Domain Wildcard SSL.

  • DigiCert Inc: The company offers secure sockets layer certification such as Digicert SSL Certificate.

  • Entrust Corp: The company offers secure socket layer certifications such as Entrust TLS/SSL Certificates.

  • GlobalSign Ltd: The company offers secure sockets layer certification such as Managed SSL Certificate.

  • GoDaddy Inc: The company offers secure sockets layer certification such as Domain Validation (DV) SSL Certificate.

  • Internet Security Research Group

  • Secom Co. Ltd.

  • Sectigo Ltd.

  • Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

  • SSL.com

  • Stack Holdings GmbH

  • SwissSign AG

  • TAIWAN CA Inc.

  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Web.com Group Inc.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing awareness of end-users, the increasing number of data thefts, and the need to adhere to regulatory requirements. However, the use of self-signed certificates is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By type, the market is segmented into domain validation (DV), organization validation (OV), and extended validation (EV). The domain validation (DV) segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Data Security Market by Deployment, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The data security market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,866.29 million. The stringent regulations regarding data protection are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as system integration and interoperability issues may impede the market growth.

Advanced Authentication Market by Technology, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The advanced authentication market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34,366.94 million. High-level security provided by hardware OTP tokens is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising number of technical defects may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market vendors

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.4%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6,116.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

19.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., AlphaSSL, Aruba Spa, ASSA ABLOY AB, Asseco Poland SA, Comodo Security Solutions Inc., DigiCert Inc., Entrust Corp., GlobalSign Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internet Security Research Group, Secom Co. Ltd., Sectigo Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SSL.com, Stack Holdings GmbH, SwissSign AG, TAIWAN CA Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Web.com Group Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Domain validation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Organization validation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Extended validation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AlphaSSL

  • 12.4 Aruba Spa

  • 12.5 ASSA ABLOY AB

  • 12.6 Asseco Poland SA

  • 12.7 Comodo Security Solutions Inc.

  • 12.8 DigiCert Inc.

  • 12.9 Entrust Corp.

  • 12.10 GlobalSign Ltd.

  • 12.11 GoDaddy Inc.

  • 12.12 Internet Security Research Group

  • 12.13 Secom Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Sectigo Ltd.

  • 12.15 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

  • 12.16 TAIWAN CA Inc.

  • 12.17 Web.com Group Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2023-2027
Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-sockets-layer-ssl-certification-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-6-116-08-million-north-america-will-account-for-43-of-the-markets-growth-during-the-forecast-period---technavio-301729163.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas names Tesla as top pick ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Morgan Stanley call on Tesla stock ahead of the EV makers latest quarterly results.

  • There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for

    Nearly seven in 10 of recruiters, managers, and even C-suite executives believe their organizations have a skills gap problem.

  • A US research firm has accused Adani of pulling “the largest con in corporate history"

    A US-based financial forensic firm has alleged that India’s Adani Group, led by the world’s third-richest person Gautam Adani, is involved in a massive and “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud scheme.”

  • I've Maxed Out My Work 401(k) Plan. Should I Get an Executive Deferred Compensation Plan?

    Are you maxing out the 401(k) plan you have at work every year? Do you still have money left for saving and investment after contributing the maximum to your 401(k) and maybe an IRA or two? If so, then you … Continue reading → The post Executive Deferred Compensation Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oracle Corp. expands lease at interim downtown office to 100,000 square feet

    The office serves as Oracle's interim landing spot while the company solidifies plans for a $1.35 billion riverfront office campus on the East Bank of the Cumberland River, opposite Germantown and just north of downtown.

  • How Much Income Can I Have Before My Social Security Benefits Decrease?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. Diesel and Gasoline Prices Drop on New Inventory Data

    Wholesale gasoline and diesel prices dropped this morning after the release of a government report indicating an unexpectedly large rise in gasoline reserves and a smaller than expected reduction of distillate fuel stocks, including those of diesel and heating oil. NY Harbor ultralow sulfur diesel and RBOB gasoline futures dropped about 1.5% and 1%, respectively, in the hour after the 10:30 a.m. ET release of the Energy Information Administration report, which detailed U.S. commercial inventorie

  • India's Richest Man Under Fire From Short Seller Who Queried Nikola

    Shares in several companies linked to India's richest man, Gautam Adani, fell after U.S. short-selling firm Hindenburg Research released a lengthy report that alleged fraud at the billionaire's namesake conglomerate. The seven India-listed companies, which include Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission, fell between 1.5% and 8.9% on Wednesday. Prices of dollar-denominated debt owed by some Adani-affiliated companies dropped after publication of the report. Adani Green Energy's 4.375% bonds due

  • Carvana Stock Has Exceptional Upside, But There's 1 Major Red Flag

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a fast-growing and disruptive online used-car retailer, is one such enterprise that wishes 2022 had never happened. While the shares continue to bounce around quite a bit, Carvana's current market capitalization is about $1.2 billion. Enter Carvana.

  • US plant outages send oil refining margins to 3-month high

    Refining margins are on the rise as more plants undergo outages due to accidents or delayed maintenance due to the pandemic.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Celsius Holdings by 2033

    Few companies generated the buzz (and returns) of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) in 2022. Let's see why this pair of beverage stocks might be better investments than the energy drink maker. Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is the third-largest coffee chain in the U.S., and aims to have 800 stores in operation next year.

  • Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google CEO doubles down on job cuts at town hall meeting with employees

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his decision to trim the tech giant's workforce during a company-wide town hall meeting.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • EU gas storage hits record high in blow for Putin

    European gas storage has hit an all time high for this time of year while natural gas prices have fallen for a third day as ample supplies and the return of milder weather deal a blow to Vladimir Putin.

  • Singapore’s Sea Is Said to Eye Sale of Phoenix Labs to Cut Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is considering a sale of Vancouver-based indie developer Phoenix Labs as the Southeast Asian internet giant slashes costs and focuses on its core business, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking Deadlo

  • Oil Swings Amid Modest Inventory Build, Economic Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared its losses after a smaller-than-expected rise in US crude inventories. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockDoomsday Clock Moves to 90 Seconds to Midnight — the Closest in HistoryWest Texas Intermediate edged higher to trade near $81 a

  • U.S. senator demands FTC investigate possible price-gouging as egg prices more than double in past year

    U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers.

  • Electricity bills may continue to shock you even as overall inflation eases. Here's why.

    Electric bills will likely keep rising this year even as overall inflation eases due to low domestic natural gas supply and higher operational costs.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Consumer Products-Discretionary Industry

    Traeger (COOK), The Honest Company (HNST), Genius Brands (GNUS) and The RealReal (REAL) have been focusing on superior product strategy and prudent capital investments.