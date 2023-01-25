Secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market size to increase by USD 6,116.08 million: North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secure Sockets Layer Certification Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.4% and register an incremental growth of USD 6,116.08 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of IoT and cloud computing technology coupled with flourishing web-based businesses in the BFSI and e-commerce industries are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Comodo Security Solutions Inc: The company offers secure sockets layer certification such as Comodo Multi-Domain Wildcard SSL.

DigiCert Inc: The company offers secure sockets layer certification such as Digicert SSL Certificate.

Entrust Corp: The company offers secure socket layer certifications such as Entrust TLS/SSL Certificates.

GlobalSign Ltd: The company offers secure sockets layer certification such as Managed SSL Certificate.

GoDaddy Inc: The company offers secure sockets layer certification such as Domain Validation (DV) SSL Certificate.

Internet Security Research Group

Secom Co. Ltd.

Sectigo Ltd.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

SSL.com

Stack Holdings GmbH

SwissSign AG

TAIWAN CA Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Web.com Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing awareness of end-users, the increasing number of data thefts, and the need to adhere to regulatory requirements. However, the use of self-signed certificates is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into domain validation (DV), organization validation (OV), and extended validation (EV) . The domain validation (DV) segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of secure sockets layer (SSL) certification market vendors

