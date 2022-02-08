SecureLink wins 2022 Best in KLAS Award

SecureLink recognized as top performing vendor for Patient Privacy Monitoring solution two years running

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureLink , the leader in critical access management, announced today that it has been ranked as the top Patient Privacy Monitoring vendor in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report for the second consecutive year.



As healthcare data breaches and privacy violations continue to plague the industry, patient privacy monitoring remains one of the top priorities for healthcare organizations. SecureLink’s Patient Privacy Monitoring (PPM) solution is a healthcare compliance solution that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze every access to a medical record in a healthcare environment. The PPM solution ensures organizations protect patient privacy and stay HIPAA-compliant by identifying cases of misuse.

“We are honored to receive this award recognizing SecureLink as a trusted and best-performing partner in healthcare,” commented Patrick Tickle, CEO of SecureLink. “An individual’s most sensitive and confidential information is stored in patient health records, and hospital and healthcare providers have a responsibility to protect their right to privacy while ensuring compliance. This award is based entirely on the direct feedback and ratings of our customers and we’re proud of the impact our solution is having on healthcare – hopefully setting the bar for accuracy and accountability across the industry.”

All Best in KLAS rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers from 2021. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry,” states Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

Visit the KLAS website for the full segment report: https://klasresearch.com/best-in-klas-ranking/patient-privacy-monitoring/2022/246

About SecureLink

SecureLink is the industry leader in critical access management, empowering organizations to secure access to their most valuable assets, including networks, systems, and data. By leveraging Zero Trust principles , machine learning, and artificial intelligence, SecureLink provides comprehensive security solutions to govern, control, monitor, and audit the most critical and highest risk access points. Organizations across multiple industries -- including healthcare , manufacturing , government , legal , and gaming -- trust SecureLink to secure all forms of critical access, from remote access for third parties to access to critical infrastructure, regulated information, IT, and OT.

For more information visit: www.securelink.com

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry.

