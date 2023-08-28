Securemetric Berhad's (KLSE:SMETRIC) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Securemetric Berhad's (KLSE:SMETRIC) stock is up by a considerable 58% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Securemetric Berhad's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Securemetric Berhad is:

0.6% = RM263k ÷ RM42m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Securemetric Berhad's Earnings Growth And 0.6% ROE

As you can see, Securemetric Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 7.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 27% seen by Securemetric Berhad was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Securemetric Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 14% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Securemetric Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Securemetric Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Securemetric Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Securemetric Berhad. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Securemetric Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

