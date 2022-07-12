SecureSpace Acquires Vault Storage in Philadelphia MSA

Philadelphia, PA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its expansion in the northeast, SecureSpace Self Storage announces the acquisition of Vault Storage in North Wales, Pennsylvania.

Located at 212 Church Road, the property offers 82,080 square feet of 100% climate-controlled storage and 168 rentable parking spaces. The facility was completed in 2018, consists of all ground-floor units, and was recently expanded.

The company's Head of Self Storage Acquisitions, Nathan McElmurry, notes, “This store, well-positioned in a wealthy northeast suburb of Philadelphia, provides an ideal unit mix for the surrounding demographic. It pairs nicely with our ongoing activity in this market, allowing us to expand our footprint in the greater Philadelphia area. We look forward to continuing the rapid lease-up of the expansion component and welcoming the neighborhood into the SecureSpace brand.”

The facility will be rebranded as SecureSpace North Wales, and the leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace’s signature contemporary style. As with all SecureSpace properties, free WiFi will be provided throughout, and a contactless rental process will be implemented immediately.

All SecureSpace locations feature a state-of-the-art security system monitored by in-store staff and our offsite security team to ensure maximum visibility. This location will provide a smart keypad and continued gated access to ensure controlled visits into the facility.

SecureSpace North Wales is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.

About SecureSpace Self Storage

Relax. It's safe at SecureSpace.

Based in Redondo Beach, California, the SecureSpace team is dedicated to providing you with a hassle-free self-storage experience. All of our facilities offer the latest amenities for securing your belongings.

We look forward to serving you and satisfying your storage needs - please visit SecureSpace.com to make a reservation or learn more today.

About InSite Property Group

Based in Redondo Beach, California, InSite Property Group is the parent corporation of SecureSpace Self Storage.

As a vertically integrated self-storage developer, operator, and manager, InSite Property Group currently has over 50 stores operating and under construction. Please visit InsitePG.com to learn more.

CONTACT: DJ Edmonds SecureSpace Self Storage (866) 521-8292 dj@insitepg.com



