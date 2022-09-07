SecureSpace Self Storage Acquires Self-Storage Facility in Miami, Florida

Miami, FL, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its expansion in the Sunshine State, SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the acquisition of Go Store It Self Storage in the Miami neighborhood of Coral Gables.

Less than five miles from downtown Miami, the multi-story facility is located at 2811 Coral Way and offers 78,094 square feet of rentable storage space comprised of 1,070 units. The store was completed in 2019, with all units accessed by a covered loading area, and also includes 5,500 square feet of prime ground floor retail currently being built out. Serving the high-end markets of Coral Gables and Coconut Grove and now rebranded as SecureSpace Miami Coral Way, the property enjoys visibility to 65,000 vehicles per day and serves a population of 274,000 within a 3-mile radius.

“If you've been to Miami recently you know that it is booming,” said Nathan McElmurry, Head of Self Storage Acquisitions at SecureSpace.“This newest addition to our portfolio is in the middle of one of the city's thriving areas, with 3,350 new apartments open or under construction within a mile. The market positioning versus the competition is excellent, as is the visibility from the very busy adjacent intersection. Pre-leasing of the retail component is already underway, which will only enhance the substantial foot traffic out front. We are thrilled to be a part of all the activity taking place in this dynamic neighborhood.”

The leasing office will be upgraded to SecureSpace’s signature contemporary style in addition to SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform - managed by our National Security Team. This platform includes AI-enabled cameras & sensors that provide an enhanced security and monitoring platform. High-speed free WiFi access will be installed to provide guests with connectivity throughout the facility.

The SecureSpace.com contactless rental process will be implemented immediately to provide guests with the ability to fully lease a unit online, and receive instant access to their units. All units on site are clean & regularly serviced by pest control professionals to give you peace of mind.

SecureSpace Miami Coral Way is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.



