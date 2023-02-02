Securiguard Named One of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes

Securiguard Services Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Securiguard Services Limited, Canada's largest exclusively Canadian safety and security services and solutions provider, has been named one of Canada's Best Employers in 2023 by Forbes, recognizing the company's dedication to a value-based, front-line focused culture for its approximately 4,000 employees across Canada. The ranking is based on a survey of more than 12,000 Canadians and businesses who work for companies with at least 500 employees. Participants were asked to rate their likelihood of recommending their current employer, as well as their ability to recommend employers other than their own.



Securiguard keeps Canada safe with its best-in-class security and safety personnel, security technology, Canada's highest accredited K9 team, and safety, risk, and vulnerability mitigation solutions. Securiguard's strategic focus is on its Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet and Profit, and this recognition affirms Securiguard's commitment to its people and its passion for investing in, developing, and supporting its diverse, caring, and professional team.

Securiguard's desire to keep Canada safe with the most skilled, knowledgeable, and motivated security force in Canada is supported by numerous internal personal and career development initiatives, including Securiguard University and Securiguard Scholarships. Securiguard University utilizes innovative approaches to education and focuses on building the next generation of leaders. To further support their employees' growth, Securiguard recently introduced the Securiguard Scholarship program, which awards financial support towards educational/training programs for their diverse employee base and their family members.

"Believing we can make a difference is how we make a difference. I am proud to be the CEO of this organization, in which my fellow teammates across Canada care so much about living our values and taking care of our clients, their employees, their assets and the communities we are proud to live within," said Robin Chakrabarti, President and CEO of Securiguard Services. "Our employees lead from the front to keep Canada safe, and by empowering our team to realize their potential, we can truly make our communities safer and kinder. We are honoured to have been recognized as one of Canada's Best Employers of 2023 by Forbes. If your values align with ours, please reach out to begin a conversation to join our team or join our family of clients. We will always be here when you need us."

About Securiguard Services Limited

Securiguard Services Limited has been at the forefront of the asset protection arena for almost 50 years by being a leading-edge, innovative security and safety solutions provider. That is how Securiguard has become one of Canada's largest and most trusted private security organizations. With the ability to service clients across Canada, including major centers, small towns, and remote locations by air, land, or sea, Securiguard's team of strong security and safety professionals makes people feel safe by offering a comprehensive selection of safety and security services and solutions.

Securiguard has proven expertise in deploying security and safety personnel in a variety of industries, including Corporate, Retail, Property Management, Industrial, Aviation, Marine, Government, Educational, and Industrial/Resource Projects and has the largest and highest accredited K9 detection and screening division in Canada. To learn more, visit www.securiguard.com.

