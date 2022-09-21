U.S. markets open in 9 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.00
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,833.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,933.00
    +10.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.50
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    +0.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • Vix

    27.16
    +1.40 (+5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1373
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8230
    +0.1200 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,014.21
    -333.46 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.06
    -5.97 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,354.12
    -334.30 (-1.21%)
     

Securing position in global electric vehicle battery sector

·3 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Territory Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taiwanese company, Aleees and Perth-based Avenira Ltd, to develop and operate the Territory's first battery cathode manufacturing plant in Darwin.

(PRNewsfoto/Aleees)
(PRNewsfoto/Aleees)

A significant economic and strategic opportunity for the Northern Territory, the plant will manufacture lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cathode material.

It's estimated the project will initially create 100 jobs, growing up to 1000 jobs and generating more than US$4 billion in revenue annually once scaled to full production.

The lithium cathode material is a critical active material used within an electric vehicle battery or energy storage battery which determines the capacity, safety and durability of the battery.

The MoU maps out how the Territory Government, Aleees and Avenira will work together to achieve Final Investment Decision on a pilot facility, with FID anticipated early in 2023.

Government will also work proactively with Aleees Group, Avenira and its supply chain partners to identify a suitable site in Darwin for the facility.

Once operational, the pilot facility will manufacture up to 10,000 tonnes of lithium-iron phosphate battery cathode material per year.

The MoU further supports the development of up to 200,000 tonnes per annum manufacturing facility built in phases in Darwin over the next 10 years. The major facility will exclusively source phosphoric acid from the Wonarah Phosphate Project in the Barkly.

Quotes attributed to Chief Minister Natasha Fyles:

"Today's announcement is a significant economic and strategic opportunity for the Northern Territory.

"Increasing demand and the transition to renewable energy, battery storage and use of high technology products has resulted in global organisations looking to establish diversified, reliable and stable supply chains.

"The project will position the Territory as the next Australian home of advanced manufacturing, develop new skills and jobs, as well as support our objective to achieve a $40 billion economy by 2030.

"With the potential to create 1000 jobs this project will benefit Territorians from the Top End to the Barkly with the manufacturing plant to be built in Darwin, which will exclusively source phosphate from the Wonarah Phosphate Project in the Barkly."

Quotes attributed to the Minister for Renewables and Energy, Selena Uibo:

"Our future is renewables – that's why we continue to back and invest in projects like this lithium battery material (or cathode) manufacturing plant.

"We are making sure the Territory will have clean and efficient energy to help reach our renewables and net zero emission targets.

"This project will create local job opportunities, and strengthen the Territory's reputation as a renewable energy destination."

Quotes attributed to Brett Clark, Executive Chairman, Avenira Limited

"We are proud to reach this MOU alongside Aleees and the Northern Territory Government as we jointly work towards a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cathode manufacturing facility.

"This MOU opens the door for Avenira to learn from Aleees about LFP battery cathode manufacturing technology and leverage this experience to optimise the production of phosphoric acid from the Wonarah Project.

"The engagement of the Northern Territory Government in the MOU is appreciated and we look forward to their assistance and guidance.

Quotes attributed to Brandon Chang, President, Aleees AU Pty Ltd. on behalf of Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry Co., Ltd.

"This move has a very significant impact on strengthening the lithium battery supply chain in the world.

"This cooperation enhance the development of the lithium battery industry in Australia, promoting green energy high-tech development.

"One of the most exciting opportunities created by renewable energy technologies like cathode materials is the ability to change the world's sustainability.

SOURCE Aleees

Recommended Stories

  • SOL GLOBAL ISSUES SHARES TO REDUCE INDEBTEDNESS

    SOL Global Investments Corp. (the "Company" or "SOL Global") (CSE: SOL) (OTCQ SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) announces that on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, it issued 4,788,852 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") of SOL Global ("Common Shares") at a deemed issue price equal to the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the 15-trading day period ending September 19, 2022, being $0.38 per Common Share, to reduce an aggregate of $1,819,763

  • RBA Will Post ‘Substantial’ Loss, Negative Equity, Bullock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank will record a “substantial” loss in the fiscal year just gone and be in negative equity for a period due to its massive bond-buying program, Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation

  • Finalists for 2022 Webster Awards Announced

    The finalists in the 14 categories for the 2022 Webster Awards, Western Canada's preeminent journalism awards, were announced this evening at an in-person event held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. The awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C. All finalists will be celebrated, and the one winner in each category will be announced during the November 3rd online awards ceremony, 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time. This upcoming, online event will be free for everyone to watch at http://www.ohboy.ca/w

  • Kerry Sees Prospect for Thaw in Frozen US-China Climate Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s still room for progress on climate talks with China despite its suspension of global warming discussions with the US, John Kerry said on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout

  • Asian stocks sink, yields rise as markets brace for aggressive Fed

    Stocks in Asia sank and bond yields were elevated on Wednesday, as investors braced for another aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.26% and touched a two-week low. Australia's benchmark share index slid 1.35% and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.9%.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Raleigh, Triangle lost its most prominent public companies

    Despite the efforts of economic development officials and millions of dollars spent on trying to lure major public companies, the fact remains the Triangle is almost bone-dry when it comes to hosting corporate headquarters of large companies. In fact, in the past 20 years, it has lost major companies to mergers, asset sell-off, product discontinuation and system redundancies.

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • Social Security may only pay 80% of its dues by 2035 — here's how that affects your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Why Target Shares Tumbled Today

    Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) were down 3.9% to session lows as of 1:53 p.m. ET Tuesday. Tuesday's slump came in the wake of a Wall Street Journal article reporting that apparel retailer Gap is eliminating 500 corporate jobs. Gap and Target aren't in the same position, but with Gap taking action to reduce its expenses, Target investors are wondering if that retailer might be facing challenges on the cost side as well.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • $600K Buys You This Much Retirement

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.