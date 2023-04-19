Securities Brokerages And Stock Exchanges Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the securities brokerages and stock exchanges market are Northwestern Mutual, Bank Of America, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP), Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC), and Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF).

The global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market grew from $1696.91 billion in 2022 to $1844.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is expected to grow to $2506.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market consist of revenues earned by entities by acting as brokers in selling securities such as equities, bonds, commodities and derivatives.Securities brokerages represent customers in dealing with securities transactions on the trading floor/online platform of stock exchanges.



The securities brokerages might sometimes act as a representative for both buyer and seller.This market excludes the advisory and investment activities of the brokerage firms.



This market includes transaction charges levied by stock exchanges for trading on its trading floor/online platform to securities brokerages and other fees.It does not include the value of the funds invested in securities.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Stock brokerage is a financial organization on the stock or commodity markets who buys and sells assets in the client’s best interest for which brokerage fee is charged. A stock exchange is a standardized and authorized marketplace where stock brokers and traders can buy and sell stocks, bonds, and other securities.



North America was the largest region in the securities brokerages and stock exchanges market in 2022.Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the securities brokerages and stock exchanges market.



The regions covered in the securities brokerages and stock exchanges market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of securities brokerages and stock exchanges are derivatives and commodities brokerage, stock exchanges, bonds brokerage, equities brokerage, and other stock brokerages.A stock exchange is a place where various financial assets, such as shares, commodities, and bonds, are traded.



The various types of establishments include exclusive brokers, banks, investment firms, and other types of establishments. The services are provided through online and offline modes.



Major brokerage firms around the world are offering hybrid solutions to their customers.The development of hybrid solutions by firms is mainly aimed at expanding their services and reaching a wider array of investors.



Under the hybrid investing service, brokerage firms offer Do-It-Yourself (DIY) trading and investment with professional guidance. This platform also allows brokerage firms to better serve their investors by addressing their individual preferences.



The countries covered in the securities brokerages and stock exchanges market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The securities brokerages and stock exchanges research report is one of a series of new reports that provides securities brokerages and stock exchanges statistics, including securities brokerages and stock exchanges industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with securities brokerages and stock exchanges share, detailed securities brokerages and stock exchanges segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the securities brokerages and stock exchanges industry. This securities brokerages and stock exchanges research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

