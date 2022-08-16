U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,305.20
    +8.06 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,152.01
    +239.57 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,102.55
    -25.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.53
    -0.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.13
    -2.28 (-2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0173
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    +0.0330 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2150
    +0.9430 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,939.08
    -154.23 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.15
    -2.76 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Reserve Board Have Granted Final Approval for Settlements with Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank, Respectively

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • EGBN

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc., holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington, D.C. area, today announced the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Federal Reserve Board (FRB) have granted final approval for the settlement of charges relating to the Company’s identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public officials.  

“We are pleased that the SEC and FRB have approved the settlements and we can now put these legacy matters behind us and continue our focus on running one of the most profitable community banks in the Washington, DC region,” said Susan Riel, Chief Executive Officer at EagleBank. “I would like to thank the entire EagleBank team for their unwavering support and dedication in continuing our mission of being a leading community bank in the region by doing what we do best, supporting our clients, our community, our employees, and our shareholders and putting Relationships First in all that we do.”

Additional details can be found on the SEC and FRB websites.

About Eagle Bancorp, Inc. and EagleBank
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. EagleBank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking through 20 offices, located in Suburban, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. EagleBank focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

EagleBank Contact
Vikki Kayne, Chief Marketing Officer
301.986.1800 



