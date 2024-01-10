Securities and Exchange Commission's X account compromised, sends fake post on Bitcoin ETF

A visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency, bitcoin, alongside U.S. dollars.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's verified X account was compromised on Tuesday, with a post going out that said the regulator had approved a bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

The "unauthorized" post on the platform went out just after 4 p.m. ET. Soon after, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said on X that, "The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products."

The @SECGov twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products. — Gary Gensler (@GaryGensler) January 9, 2024

"The SEC will work with law enforcement and our partners across government to investigate the matter and determine appropriate next steps relating to both the unauthorized access and any related misconduct," a SEC spokesperson told CNBC.

Experts have anticipated that the SEC will approve an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the cryptocurrency, and a decision is expected this week. Multiple asset managers have filed applications to create bitcoin ETFs, according to CNBC.

Bitcoin price chart

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SEC X account compromised, sends fake Bitcoin ETF post