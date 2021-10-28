Securities Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Investors

U.S. markets closed

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) ("ON24").

ON24, headquartered San-Francisco, markets products and services based upon webcasting, virtual event and environment technology. Specifically, ON24 provides a platform, powered by AI, to enable businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth.

On February 3, 2021, ON24 conducted its initial public offering ("IPO") at $50 a share, selling 8.6 million shares of stock and generating nearly $430 million in new capital. On August 11, 2021, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, ON24 reported a net loss of $2.5 million, compared to a net income of $5.3 million for the same period in the prior year. As of October 22, 2021, ON24 stock closed at $20.17 per share, less than half of its $50 IPO price.

If you are an ON24 investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; E-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLPis a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670280/Securities-Investigation-Alert-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-is-Investigating-Securities-Fraud-Claims-on-Behalf-of-ON24-Inc-NYSEONTF-Investors

