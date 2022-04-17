U.S. markets closed

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Tellurian To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tellurian, Inc. ("Tellurian" or the "Company") (NYSE:TELL).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Tellurian stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/TELL.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, Saturday, April 16, 2022, Press release picture
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, Saturday, April 16, 2022, Press release picture

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi &amp; Faruqi, LLP, Saturday, April 16, 2022, Press release picture
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, Saturday, April 16, 2022, Press release picture

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On January 20, 2022, Tellurian's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Charif Souki, was sued by Christopher Parker, who invested tens of millions of dollars in the Company. When Parker sought to sell his shares in mid-2019, Souki allegedly induced him to delay selling Tellurian shares by offering to indemnify Parker against any losses through the end of 2020. This agreement was memorialized by text messages. When Parker sought a written agreement extending the term to December 31, 2021 and providing for interest, Souki allegedly agreed to the terms but refused to sign the agreement because Souki omitted the liability in his disclosures to his lenders.

On this news, Tellurians' stock price fell $0.17, or 6%, to close at $2.65 per share on January 21, 2022.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697662/Securities-Litigation-Partner-James-Josh-Wilson-Encourages-Investors-Who-Suffered-Losses-Exceeding-50000-In-Tellurian-To-Contact-Him-Directly-To-Discuss-Their-Options

