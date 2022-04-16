U.S. markets closed

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Gatos Silver To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

·3 min read
In this article:
  • GATO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") (NYSE:GATO) and reminds investors of the April 25, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Gatos Silver stock or options (a) pursuant to the Company's October 2020 initial public offering ("IPO") and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/GATO.

Faruqi &amp; Faruqi, LLP, Saturday, April 16, 2022, Press release picture
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, Saturday, April 16, 2022, Press release picture

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi &amp; Faruqi, LLP, Saturday, April 16, 2022, Press release picture
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, Saturday, April 16, 2022, Press release picture

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) that, among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

In October 2020, Gatos conducted its IPO, selling approximately 24,644,500 shares of common stock at a price of $7.00 per share.

On January 25, 2022, after the market closed, Gatos Silver revealed that "there were errors in the technical report entitled ‘Los Gatos Project, Chihuahua, Mexico' with an effective date of July 1, 2020 . . . , as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model." On a preliminary basis, the Company estimates a potential reduction of the metal content of the mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content remaining after depletion.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $7.02, or 69%, to close at $3.17 per share on January 26, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, Gatos shares were trading as low as $3.20 per share, a nearly 54% decline from the $7.00 per share IPO price.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Gatos Silver's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697665/Securities-Litigation-Partner-James-Josh-Wilson-Encourages-Investors-Who-Suffered-Losses-Exceeding-100000-In-Gatos-Silver-To-Contact-Him-Directly-To-Discuss-Their-Options

