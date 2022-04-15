U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3058
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4390
    +0.5490 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,481.63
    +596.08 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.46
    -23.97 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In TaskUs To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TASK

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In TaskUs To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against TaskUs, Inc. ("TaskUs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TASK) and reminds investors of the April 25, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in TaskUs stock or options between June 11, 2021 and January 19, 2022 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/TASK.

Faruqi &amp; Faruqi, LLP, Friday, April 15, 2022, Press release picture
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, Friday, April 15, 2022, Press release picture

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi &amp; Faruqi, LLP, Friday, April 15, 2022, Press release picture
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, Friday, April 15, 2022, Press release picture

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than Defendants represented and Defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) Defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 20, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC ("Spruce Point") issued a report titled "Moderating the Bull Case Content" based on its "forensic financial and accounting review" of TaskUs. Spruce Point found that TaskUs, "has a pattern of exaggerated and inflated business claims, including revenue, and is covering-up financial strain with reduced disclosures, cherry-picked market data, and non-standard key performance metrics." Additionally, Spruce Point stated, "we find evidence of increasing strain in the relationship" between TaskUs and its largest customer Facebook "and believe margins and cash flow are set to contract more than expected." Spruce Point also stated, "we find a pattern of [TaskUs] embellishing the size of its workforce and making overly optimistic revenue growth claims."

On this news, TaskUs' stock fell $5.46 per share, or more than 15%, from $35.59 per share on January 19, 2022, to $30.13 per share at the close of trading on January 20, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding TaskUs' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697651/Securities-Litigation-Partner-James-Josh-Wilson-Encourages-Investors-Who-Suffered-Losses-Exceeding-100000-In-TaskUs-To-Contact-Him-Directly-To-Discuss-Their-Options

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Elon Musk's Bid for Twitter Is a Machiavellian Play

    Earlier this week, I wrote about Musk's penchant for humor. Did you notice the reappearance of the number 420 in his $54.20 bid for Twitter? This is a reference to marijuana, and is apropos his "funding secured" tweet, in which he mulled taking Tesla private at $420.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. adopted a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, taking steps to thwart billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private and attempt to make it a bastion of free speech.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesTwitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Th

  • Eight High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can mislead. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Will 'Poison Pill' Thwart Elon Musk's Plan To Control Twitter?

    Twitter unanimously adopted a plan known as a poison pill to thwart Elon Musk's $43 billion bid to acquire all shares of Twitter stock.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 technology stocks to buy now according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to 5 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Technology stocks have taken a beating in the past few months on the […]

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Fend Off Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    The social media company's board approved a defensive move Friday, one day after Tesla's CEO offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Sell? NVDA Stock Eyes Impact From Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

    Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his ‘best and final offer.’