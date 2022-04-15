U.S. markets closed

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Natera To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

·2 min read
In this article:
  • NTRA
    Watchlist

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NTRA).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Natera stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/NTRA.

Faruqi &amp; Faruqi, LLP, Friday, April 15, 2022, Press release picture
There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi &amp; Faruqi, LLP, Friday, April 15, 2022, Press release picture
Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. A New York Times article published on January 1, 2022, questions the accuracy of noninvasive prenatal tests including those offered by Natera. According to the article, the Company's tests are incorrect up to 85% of the time. False positives result in follow-up testing which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy."

On March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report on Natera claiming that: "Natera's revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers."

Based on this news, shares of Natera fell by 30% in intraday trading.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697673/Securities-Litigation-Partner-James-Josh-Wilson-Encourages-Investors-Who-Suffered-Losses-Exceeding-50000-In-Natera-To-Contact-Him-Directly-To-Discuss-Their-Options

