Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In LMP To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ("LMP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LMPX) and reminds investors of the July 26, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company engaged in the improper identification and elimination of intercompany transactions; (2) that the Company used incorrect estimates for chargeback reserves for finance and insurance products; (3) that the Company had misclassified certain items in its financial statements which impacting balance sheet and income statement financial statement captions; (4) that there were material weaknesses in LMP's internal control over financial reporting; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company overstated its revenue; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate certain of its previously issued financial statements and results; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 16, 2021, after the market closed, when LMP filed a notification of inability to timely file its quarterly report for third quarter 2021. It also identified several material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, including that "[t]he Company did not maintain a formalized set of accounting policies" and "[t]he Company did not maintain effective controls over the review and approval of journal entries, account reconciliations, review of significant accounts and disclosures, and adequate documentation of management assumptions, estimates and judgments."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.74, or 5.5%, to close at $12.66 per share on November 17, 2021.

On March 31, 2022, LMP revealed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2021 annual report "primarily [as] a result of its ongoing evaluation of (i) the proper identification and elimination of intercompany transactions, (ii) estimates of chargeback reserves for finance and insurance products and (iii) various financial presentation matters related to the Company's business, including as it relates to the presentation, characterization and amounts of such items in prior fiscal quarters."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.19, or 3.8%, to close at $4.81 per share on April 1, 2022.

On May 17, 2022, after the market closed, LMP disclosed that it could not timely file its Q1 2021 quarterly report due to the previously announced ongoing evaluation. LMP further disclosed that due to errors in the Company's quarterly reports during fiscal year 2021, such reports "will likely need to be restated." The Company also disclosed that these errors may impact "certain previously disclosed material weaknesses in the registrant's controls over financial reporting."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.07 per share, or 1.5%, to close at $4.60 per share on May 18, 2022.

On May 19, 2022, after the market closed, LMP revealed that it would restate the financial statements for quarterly periods in fiscal 2021 "primarily due to the following errors: (i) the improper identification and elimination of intercompany transactions, (ii) incorrect estimates of chargeback reserves for finance and insurance products, and (iii) certain financial statement misclassifications impacting various balance sheet and income statement financial statement captions in the Relevant Periods." These results caused a decrease in total revenues up to $15 million for third quarter 2021, up to $8 million for second quarter 2021, and up to $1 million for first quarter 2021. As a result, the Company stated that "material weaknesses exist in the Company's internal control over financial reporting and that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.20 per share, or 4.4%, to close at $4.26 per share on May 20, 2022.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

