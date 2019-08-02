CannTrust Slides as Regulators, RCMP Investigate Pot Company

(Bloomberg) -- CannTrust Holdings Inc. slid after securities regulators and police opened an investigation into the cannabis producer following a breach of growing rules.

Shares of the Vaughan, Ontario-based firm fell 3.7% in U.S. pre-market trading. The Ontario Securities Commission has advised the special committee of CannTrust’s board that it’s investigating “matters and parties related to CannTrust,” the company said Thursday.

The investigation has been assigned to the Joint Serious Offences Team, an enforcement partnership between the OSC, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Ontario Provincial Police Anti-Rackets Branch.

CannTrust also said it will likely miss its Aug. 14 deadline to file second-quarter earnings after the Canadian government found it grew cannabis in unlicensed parts of its greenhouse in Pelham, Ontario. The company estimated that the affected inventory and assets are worth approximately C$51 million ($38 million) but said there’s “significant uncertainty” about the potential financial impact.

The company fired chief executive officer Peter Aceto and asked chairman Eric Paul to step down last week.

CannTrust shares have dropped about 55% this year.

The ongoing investigation by Health Canada may also require CannTrust to restate financial statements for the period ended Dec. 31 and March 31, the company said. On Wednesday, CannTrust said it has hired Greenhill and Co. to explore a sale.

--With assistance from Natalie Wong.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kristine Owram in Toronto at kowram@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brad Olesen at bolesen3@bloomberg.net;Jacqueline Thorpe at jthorpe23@bloomberg.net

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.