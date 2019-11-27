Securitize announces strategic fundraise by SBI Investment

Digital securities platform Securitize today announced a seven-figure sum investment by SBI Investment, the asset management subsidiary of Tokyo-listed SBI Holdings. It has not been disclosed exactly how much Securitize raised this time.

Backed by Coinbase, Securitize features a digital securities protocol that enables the compliant trading of private securities on public blockchains and multiple exchanges. Besides Coinbase Ventures, the company has attracted investors including Blockchain Capital, Ripple’s innovation arm Xpring as well as Japanese firms MUFG Innovation Partners, KDDI Open Innovation Fund, and 31Ventures.

“We are excited to welcome SBI Securities as a key strategic investor,” said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize. “Japan’s economic strength, digital society, and advanced regulatory environment make it an attractive market for tokenization – and SBI is playing a leading role in this movement as a founding member of the Japan Security Token Offering Association (JSTOA).”