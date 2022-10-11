U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

Security Analytics Market is Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 17.5%, 2020-2027 | Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights
·6 min read
Douglas Insights
Douglas Insights

Some of the key players operating in the big data analytics market include Broadcom Inc., Fortinet Inc., McAfee Corp., IBM Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Splunk Inc.

Isle of Man, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights is continuing to add more markets to its comparison engine. It has recently added the Security Analytics Market engine to its database. The reports involve everything from drivers and opportunities to restraints. It's a compilation that allows for opinions by market researchers and even analysts regarding the growth of a market. Douglas Insights is the world's first comparison engine for market research reports. It has access to all information, allowing the company to understand the private and public markets.

Security analytics majorly use big data analytics and machine learning to gather, group, and then process the data they collect from different resources. The data that you gather from security analytics is something that you can use in several ways. Data analysis and analytics are one of the significant upcoming fields in the world as of now, which is why it's essential to know the basics of the market.

Key Players covered in the Global Market:

  • BROADCOM INC.

  • CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

  • EXABEAM, INC.

  • FIREEYE INC.

  • FORTINET INC.

  • GURUCUL SOLUTIONS LLC

  • HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO. (HPE)

  • HILLSTONE NETWORKS

  • HUNTSMAN SECURITY

  • INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.

  • JUNIPER NETWORKS INC.

  • LOGRHYTHM INC.

  • MCAFEE CORP.

  • RSA SECURITY LLC

  • SECURONIX

  • SPLUNK INC.

Covid 19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic created a significant issue for businesses that wanted to continue to grow. Many companies have changed their working module to be one that is more compatible with a working-from-home model. The changing nature of the work also forced many companies to look into more IT security. The market's primary drivers are the market's demand to discover patterns for better data security. There is also a prioritization of network-based threats to create proper intelligence that can help avert all kinds of data losses. Other drivers also include the need to diminish the need for external intrusion.

Market Growth Drivers

Different drivers also increase the demand for security analytics. The evolution of technology toward Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence are some of the major ones. The automation of it all has to do with environmental factors, which include the increasing amount of data readily available to the masses. Much complexity goes into the infrastructure currently present for cybersecurity, which is why there is a significant need for the security analytics market. The lack of professionals skilled in security analytics also drives the market demand. There is also a need for effective threat management which requires security teams to use security analytics consistently and correctly to get the necessary work done. There is also machine-generated data that almost every company has in its environment. Thus, as the growth of these environments increases in companies and organizations, the market for security analytics will continue to grow.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

However, with the drivers, there are also restraints. There is a lack of automation in many smaller-scale companies requiring security analytics. The organization will need to collect very specific information regarding any one client or any one specific application. All companies must have as much valuable raw data as possible so that the security analytics tools are accurate. If there is a relatively small data log, it's easier to review these logs manually. However, if the records sources are too many for the company, then it would have to utilize its resources to create an effective system for conducting tasks to gather appropriate data. 

These tasks would help to investigate, neutralize and recover from the threat. However, a lack of automation can make this very difficult for any organization to accomplish. There also needs to be the automation of actions that have been pre-approved so that security analytics can find easier ways to get rid of security threats. Companies are also using big data analytics with quite a lot of security analytics and artificial intelligence, which presents an opportunity for growth in the market.

Segmentations

Market by Organization Size

  • Introduction

  • Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Enterprises

Market by Deployment

  • Introduction

  • On-premise Deployment

  • Cloud Deployment

Market by Solution

  • Introduction

  • Network Security Analytics

  • Web Security Analytics

  • Endpoint Security Analytics

  • Application Security Analytics

Market by End-User Industry

  • Introduction

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Healthcare

  • Government and Defense

  • Retail and E-commerce

  • Manufacturing

  • IT and Telecom

  • Others

Market by Region

  • Introduction

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • RoW

Key questions answered in this report

  • COVID 19 impact analysis on global Security Analytics industry.

  • What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Security Analytics market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

  • What is driving Security Analytics market?

  • What are the key challenges to market growth?

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Security Analytics market?

  • Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

  • What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

  • Statistics on Security Analytics and spending worldwide

  • Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Security Analytics across industries

  • Notable developments going on in the industry

  • Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

  • Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Similar Market Research Report Comparisons:

Workforce Analytics MarketThe major drivers of the Workforce Analytics market include the need to optimize workforce performance and improve operational efficiency, and the ever-increasing adoption of cloud-based deployment models.

In Memory Analytics MarketThe In Memory Analytics Market report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the latest developments and growth opportunities in the market. This report also provides a detailed overview of the key players operating in the In Memory Analytics Market, their financials, SWOT analysis, key developments, and business strategies.

Prescriptive Analytics MarketThe major factors driving the growth of the market include the rapid growth in data generation, increasing adoption of cognitive technologies, and need for operational excellence across various industry verticals. 

Web Analytics MarketThe major drivers for the growth of this market are the increasing use of digital channels by organizations to engage with customers, growing need to track and measure marketing campaigns, and increasing complexity of web-based applications. The web analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and geography.

Big Data Analytics MarketThe major drivers of the big data analytics market include the need to process and analyze large volumes of data, rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the need for real-time analysis.

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

CONTACT: Office- Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd, Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com Telephone - +44 7624 248772 Web- douglasinsights.com/


