Security Assurance Market size to increase by USD 3.14 Bn | Driven by growing need to improve security | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The security assurance market value is set to grow by USD 3.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.78% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Security Assurance Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Security Assurance Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Security threats are becoming much more advanced globally. Hackers are continuously finding new ways to exploit critical information. The market also witnessed a global rise in the number of ransomware attacks, which targeted the exchange server vulnerabilities of many enterprises. For instance, according to Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., headquartered in the US, there was a 57% increase in the number of organizations affected by ransomware in H1 2021. Such attacks are forcing enterprises across industries to outsource the management of their security without interrupting their core business operations.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

Security Assurance Market: Growing need to improve security

The use of outdated technologies among several organizations is leading to an increase in the number of cyber security attacks worldwide. For instance, in 2019, approximately 300,000 banking malware were detected in APAC. In addition, the increasing complexity of cyberattacks is compelling many organizations to take various steps to safeguard confidential data. This is encouraging vendors in the market to offer a wide range of services that cater to the emerging demands in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. expanded the capabilities of its unified cloud-native security platform to deliver application-first workload protection with checkpoint cloud guard workload protection. This solution empowers security teams with tools to automate security across applications, application programming interfaces (APIs), and microservices from development to runtime through a single interface. All these factors are driving the growth of the global security assurance market.

To know about other market drivers, trends, and challenges, Download our free sample report

Regional Market Analysis

With 35% of the growth originating from North America, the region will record a faster growth rate during 2022-2026.

The increasing number of targeted attacks by hackers on enterprise-critical data is expected to boost the growth of the security assurance market in North America. In addition, governments across countries such as Canada and the US are imposing stricter regulations owing to the increasing prevalence of cyberattacks on hosted servers. Moreover, enterprises operating in the region are becoming more proactive in adopting security solutions.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report

Security Assurance Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the security assurance market by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

By deployment, the on-premise segment currently holds the largest share of the global security assurance market. On-premise solutions reduce the instance of security breaches compared to cloud-based solutions. They are also feature-rich and flexible and configurable than cloud-based systems. Moreover, on-premise solutions provide users the control over product upgrades. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of on-premise security assurance solutions, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Know more about the segmentation insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free sample report

Related Reports:

Privileged Access Management Solutions Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Server Storage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Security Assurance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.14 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.24

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Aura Information Security, Avaya Holdings Corp., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., and SAS Institute Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

