U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,795.73
    +35.84 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,677.36
    +194.23 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,232.19
    +179.11 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.67
    +21.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.38
    +0.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.30
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.97
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    -0.0880 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8480
    -0.0850 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,011.06
    +903.84 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.92
    +15.70 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Security-as-code startup Jit comes out of stealth with $38.5M in seed funding

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

Jit, a startup that helps developers automate product security by codifying their security plans and workflows as code that can then be managed in a code repository like GitHub, today announced that it has raised a $38.5 million seed round led by boldstart ventures, with Insight Partners, Tiger Global, TeachAviv and a number of strategic angel investors also participating. The company was incubated by FXP, a Boston-Israel startup venture studio

With this announcement, Jit is also coming out of stealth and announcing the addition of former Puppet CTO and Cloud Foundry Foundation executive director Abby Kearns to its advisory board.

"Cybersecurity leaders are adding more tools, faster than their teams are able to implement, tune and configure them -- increasing risk spend," said Jit CTO David Melamed. "Creating a security plan or program is too time-consuming for high-velocity dev and product teams. Jit streamlines technical security for engineering teams over compliance checkboxes all while reducing spend. We deliver the simplest approach to implementing DevSecOps where product security is built into the software from the start along with a way to continuously maintain it in a language developers understand -- code."

Image Credits: Jit

The idea behind Jit is to offer what the company calls "minimal viable security" (MVS). Out of the box, the service offers developers MVS plans that have already codified a minimum set of tools and workflows that they'll need to secure their apps and the infrastructure they run on.

"Instead of having to research, configure, implement and do the work to integrate open source security tools into your stacks and CI/CD pipelines, the security research team at Jit has taken the time to curate and select the tools that will provide the first line of defense for your applications, without having to figure it out yourself," the company explains.

The company argues that its approach also means developers will only get alerts if there are important vulnerabilities they have to react to right away -- and can then remediate them from inside their existing workflows. The tool will create automatic security reviews inside of pull requests or find AWS misconfigurations or issues with security controls for third-party services like npm-audit.

With this, the service can also make it easier for businesses to start their gap analysis for a number of compliance programs like SOC2 or ISO 27001 by giving them a dashboard that lays out their current status.

"With the rapid increase in the number of applications being developed and managed, product security needs to be simple and easy to use as code, as well as work within current CI/CD pipelines," said Ed Sim, founder and managing partner at boldstart ventures. "Jit ensures that modern engineering teams can build secure cloud-based applications by design, all while simplifying continuous security. Jit is unique in that it unifies a variety of open source security tools while natively integrating the entire security as code experience into the current developer workflow."

Image Credits: Jit

Recommended Stories

  • Sorry, But Biotin Won't 'Fix' Your Hair or Skin

    Read this before falling for a marketing scheme.

  • 5 things to keep in your desk that you've probably never heard of

    Find out some clever ways of improving your desk workspace with these unique gadgets you probably never knew existed.

  • Amazon’s Alexa Impersonates Grandma, Creeping Out Internet

    (Bloomberg) -- “Creepy.” “Morbid.” “Monstrosity.”Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Those were just some of the reactions that poured in over social media when Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa digital assistant imper

  • Southwest Airlines Upgraded But the Charts Didn't Get the Memo

    Southwest Airlines was upgraded to a strong buy from outperform by a sell side firm Thursday. Let's check out the charts and technical indicators to see if these two investment approaches are in sync. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line declined to December and has since gone sideways.

  • AMD’s Share of the Server Chip Market Could Double, JPMorgan Says

    JPMorgan is getting more optimistic over Advanced Micro Devices' high-end chip business, citing strong results from the firm’s latest survey of technology buyers.

  • BlackBerry Investors Reject Executive-Pay Plan After Stock Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Shareholders of BlackBerry Ltd. rebuked the board and major shareholder Prem Watsa, rejecting the company’s executive compensation plan and voting in large numbers against Watsa’s re-election as a director. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets Wrap

  • Walmart Amps Up Cloud Capabilities, Reducing Reliance on Tech Giants

    The retailer says the new hybrid system allows the company to switch between cloud providers and its servers, saving time and money.

  • BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 2, 2022, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

  • Apple Isn’t Priced for a Recession

    The company’s stock is battered but it has still outperformed the shares of many tech peers even as consumer spending looks poised to decline.

  • 3 Reasons to Invest in MongoDB

    Being an investor hasn't been particularly easy in the current bear market, but savvy investors also know that taking advantage of today's bargain prices can lead to life-changing returns over the long term. One business that fits the bill is MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB). MongoDB has crushed the market since going public in 2017, producing returns of 678% to shareholders relative to S&P 500's 43%.

  • ‘Super shady and unethical’: Why billionaires Elon Musk and Michael Dell are squabbling over radio spectrum

    SpaceX fears 5G mobile communications could have a devastating impact on its Starlink services in the U.S. market.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet, TRX Could Take-off

    Bitcoin price is holding the $19,950 support zone, Ethereum’s ether could rise steadily, and TRX might rally if it clears the $0.0665 resistance zone.

  • Amazon unveiled an autonomous robot that won’t quit like its human workforce

    Amazon is concerned about its workforce. The second largest private employer in the US fears it could run out of people to employ in its American warehouses within two years because staff keep quitting at astonishing rates: One analysis found the average tenure of Amazon warehouse employees to be just 8 months, meaning each fulfillment center’s staff turns over 150% every year, twice the retail industry’s average rate. An Amazon spokesperson told Quartz that the internal research about hiring, written in 2021, “doesn’t represent the actual situation.”

  • Rosenblatt Re-Rates Ambarella Following Its Extended Relationship With This Autonomous Driving Truck Technology Company

    Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy noted that Inceptio Technology, an autonomous driving truck technology, and operation company, selected Ambarella, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMBA) edge AI system-on-chip to deliver Level 3 automated driving. Ambarella's AI SoC included surround camera and front ADAS perception with AI compute using two of Ambarella's CV2FS and CV2AQ SoCs. Inceptio confirmed that their Xuanyuan autonomous driving system used four of Ambarella's edge AI SoCs (2 CV2FS and 2 CV2AQ) as evidence

  • Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple

    Meta, Microsoft and other tech giants racing to build the emerging metaverse concept have formed a group to foster development of industry standards that would make the companies' nascent digital worlds compatible with each other. Participants in the Metaverse Standards Forum include many of the biggest companies working in the space, from chip makers to gaming companies, as well as established standards-setting bodies like the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the group said in an statement announcing its creation on Tuesday. Conspicuously missing from the member list for now however is Apple, which analysts expect to become a dominant player in the metaverse race once it introduces a mixed reality headset this year or next.

  • Tesla Supplier Challenges EV Maker's Powerful Battery With Latest Launch

    Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd launched an electric-car battery with a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge. CATL claimed that the battery was 13% more potent than Tesla's 4680 battery to be made by Panasonic Holdings Corp (OTC: PCRFY), the Bloomberg reports. The Qilin battery has an energy density of 255 watt-hours per kilogram. Also Read: Panasonic Disclosed Finalizing US Site For Tesla's New Battery Plant The battery charges

  • What does "free up disk space" mean — and how do you fix it?

    Essentially, your hard drive is full. The good news is there are a bunch of easy ways to create more space.

  • Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, Google says

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -An Italian company's hacking tools were used to spy on Apple Inc and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, Alphabet Inc's Google said in a report on Thursday. Milan-based RCS Lab, whose website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients, developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report said. "These vendors are enabling the proliferation of dangerous hacking tools and arming governments that would not be able to develop these capabilities in-house," Google said.

  • The SPY-Tested Toshiba M550 Fire TV Is 56% Off on Amazon This Week (Yes, Really)

    How does Amazon and Toshiba’s premiere Fire TV fare? Here’s our review.

  • Nothing's transparent Phone 1 won't be coming to North America

    Nothing's debut Phone 1 smartphone won't be coming to the US, the company confirmed.