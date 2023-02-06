U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

Security Federal Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings

·7 min read
AIKEN, S.C., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the “Bank”), today announced earnings and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Quarterly net income increased $1.3 million, or 62.2%, to $3.3 million, or $1.01 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.0 million, or $0.62 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net earnings was primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income, as the increase in interest income exceeded the increase in interest expense. The increase in net interest income was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income.

Net income was $10.2 million, or $3.14 per common share, for 2022 compared to $12.8 million, or $3.93 per common share, during the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “prior year”). The decrease in net income was primarily due to a decline in non-interest income when compared to the prior year. Also contributing to the decrease in net earnings was the release of $2.4 million in loan loss reserves during 2021 following significantly higher loan loss provisions recorded in 2020 in response to the potential and unknown economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth Quarter Comparative Financial Highlights

  • Net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 25.9%, to $11.0 million.

  • Total non-interest income decreased $495,000, or 18.7%, to $2.1 million.

  • Total non-interest expense decreased $18,000, or 0.2%, to $8.9 million.

 

Quarter Ended

(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share)

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

Total interest income

$

13,197

 

 

$

9,634

 

Total interest expense

 

2,230

 

 

 

924

 

Net interest income

 

10,967

 

 

 

8,710

 

Reversal of provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

 

(134

)

Net interest income after reversal of provision for loan losses

 

10,967

 

 

 

8,844

 

Non-interest income

 

2,147

 

 

 

2,642

 

Non-interest expense

 

8,924

 

 

 

8,942

 

Income before income taxes

 

4,190

 

 

 

2,544

 

Provision for income taxes

 

901

 

 

 

516

 

Net income

$

3,289

 

 

$

2,028

 

Earnings per common share (basic)

$

1.01

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full Year Comparative Financial Highlights

  • Net interest income increased $4.3 million, or 12.8%, to $37.6 million when compared to the prior year primarily due to the increase in interest income on investment securities.

  • Non-interest income decreased $3.0 million, or 23.9%, to $9.6 million primarily due to decreases in gain on sale of loans and grant income.

  • Non-interest expense increased $2.2 million or 6.8% to $34.2 million primarily due to increases in salary expense and other miscellaneous non-interest expenses.

 

Year Ended

(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share)

12/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

Total interest income

$

42,578

 

 

$

37,117

 

Total interest expense

 

5,028

 

 

 

3,824

 

Net interest income

 

37,550

 

 

 

33,293

 

Reversal of provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

 

(2,404

)

Net interest income after reversal of provision for loan losses

 

37,550

 

 

 

35,697

 

Non-interest income

 

9,612

 

 

 

12,633

 

Non-interest expense

 

34,225

 

 

 

32,047

 

Income before income taxes

 

12,937

 

 

 

16,283

 

Provision for income taxes

 

2,709

 

 

 

3,509

 

Net income

$

10,228

 

 

$

12,774

 

Earnings per common share (basic)

$

3.14

 

 

$

3.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Quality Highlights

  • The Bank recorded no provision for loan losses during 2022 compared to a negative provision of $2.4 million during 2021. The negative provision in 2021 resulted from a reduction in qualitative adjustment factors due to the improvement in the economic and business conditions at both the national and regional levels as of December 31, 2021.

  • Non-performing assets were $6.4 million, or 1.15% of gross loans, at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.8 million, or 0.56% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021.

  • Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans was 2.00% at December 31, 2022 compared to 2.19% at December 31, 2021.

 

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands):

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Reversal of provision for loan losses

$

-

 

$

(134

)

$

-

 

$

(2,404

)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

121

 

$

(49

)

$

(91

)

$

(648

)

 

 

 

 

 

At Period End (dollars in thousands):

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

 

Non-performing assets

$

6,421

 

$

2,800

 

$

2,813

 

 

Non-performing assets to gross loans

 

1.15

%

 

0.53

%

 

0.56

%

 

Allowance for loan losses

$

11,178

 

$

11,299

 

$

11,087

 

 

Allowance to gross loans

 

2.00

%

 

2.12

%

 

2.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

  • Total assets increased $80.2 million, or 6.2%, during the year to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022.

  • Net loans receivable increased $50.4 million, or 10.1%, during the year to $549.9 million at December 31, 2022.

  • Investment securities increased $11.2 million, or 1.6%, during the year to $717.6 million.

  • Total deposits decreased $5.9 million, or 0.5%, during the year to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

  • Common equity book value per share was $23.76 at December 31, 2022 compared to $35.51 at December 31, 2021. The decrease is the result of a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax, related to the unrecognized loss in value of investment securities during 2022.

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

Total assets

$

1,381,366

 

$

1,357,981

 

$

1,301,214

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

28,502

 

 

20,068

 

 

27,623

 

Total loans receivable, net *

 

549,917

 

 

523,094

 

 

499,497

 

Investment securities

 

717,586

 

 

729,519

 

 

706,356

 

Deposits

 

1,110,085

 

 

1,118,817

 

 

1,115,963

 

Borrowings

 

103,323

 

 

73,964

 

 

61,940

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

160,234

 

 

156,596

 

 

115,523

 

Common shareholders' equity

 

77,285

 

 

73,647

 

 

115,523

 

Common equity book value per share

$

23.76

 

$

22.64

 

$

35.51

 

Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1)

 

19.03

%

 

19.11

%

 

18.65

%

CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1)

 

17.78

%

 

17.86

%

 

17.39

%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)

 

10.41

%

 

10.32

%

 

9.87

%

* Includes PPP loans of $12,000 at 12/31/2022, $55,000 at 9/30/2022 and $9.8 million at 12/31/2021.

 

(1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

 

 

 

On May 24, 2022, the Company entered into a Letter Agreement with the U.S. Department of Treasury under the Emergency Capital Investment Program (“ECIP”). Established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the ECIP was created to encourage low- and moderate-income community financial institutions and minority depository institutions to provide loans, grants, and forbearance for small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and consumers, especially low-income and underserved communities, including persistent poverty counties, that may be disproportionately impacted by the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing direct and indirect capital investments in low- and moderate-income community financial institutions. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to issue and sell 82,949 shares of the Company’s Preferred Stock as Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series ECIP (the “Preferred Stock”) for an aggregate purchase price of $82.9 million in cash.

Security Federal Bank has 18 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc. The Bank’s newest branch, located in Augusta, Georgia, is under construction but scheduled to open later this year. It will be a full-service branch offering depository banking as well as commercial and consumer lending. 

Forward-looking statements:

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market area or other aspects of the Company’s business, operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions any matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic; interest rate fluctuations; economic conditions in the Company’s primary market area; demand for residential, commercial business and commercial real estate, consumer, and other types of loans; success of new products; competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial service providers; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company’s business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, and changes related to the Basel III requirements, the impact of the effect of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the implementing regulations, including the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; the ability to attract and retain deposits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; adverse changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; technology factors affecting operations; pricing of products and services; and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Accordingly, these factors should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

CONTACT: For additional information contact Darrell Rains, Chief Financial Officer, at (803) 641-3000.


