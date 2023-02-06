Security Federal Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual Earnings

Security Federal Corporation

AIKEN, S.C., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the “Bank”), today announced earnings and financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.



Quarterly net income increased $1.3 million, or 62.2%, to $3.3 million, or $1.01 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.0 million, or $0.62 per common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in net earnings was primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income, as the increase in interest income exceeded the increase in interest expense. The increase in net interest income was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income.

Net income was $10.2 million, or $3.14 per common share, for 2022 compared to $12.8 million, or $3.93 per common share, during the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “prior year”). The decrease in net income was primarily due to a decline in non-interest income when compared to the prior year. Also contributing to the decrease in net earnings was the release of $2.4 million in loan loss reserves during 2021 following significantly higher loan loss provisions recorded in 2020 in response to the potential and unknown economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth Quarter Comparative Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 25.9%, to $11.0 million.

Total non-interest income decreased $495,000, or 18.7%, to $2.1 million.

Total non-interest expense decreased $18,000, or 0.2%, to $8.9 million.



Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Total interest income $ 13,197 $ 9,634 Total interest expense 2,230 924 Net interest income 10,967 8,710 Reversal of provision for loan losses - (134 ) Net interest income after reversal of provision for loan losses 10,967 8,844 Non-interest income 2,147 2,642 Non-interest expense 8,924 8,942 Income before income taxes 4,190 2,544 Provision for income taxes 901 516 Net income $ 3,289 $ 2,028 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 1.01 $ 0.62

Full Year Comparative Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $4.3 million, or 12.8%, to $37.6 million when compared to the prior year primarily due to the increase in interest income on investment securities.

Non-interest income decreased $3.0 million, or 23.9%, to $9.6 million primarily due to decreases in gain on sale of loans and grant income.

Non-interest expense increased $2.2 million or 6.8% to $34.2 million primarily due to increases in salary expense and other miscellaneous non-interest expenses.



Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Total interest income $ 42,578 $ 37,117 Total interest expense 5,028 3,824 Net interest income 37,550 33,293 Reversal of provision for loan losses - (2,404 ) Net interest income after reversal of provision for loan losses 37,550 35,697 Non-interest income 9,612 12,633 Non-interest expense 34,225 32,047 Income before income taxes 12,937 16,283 Provision for income taxes 2,709 3,509 Net income $ 10,228 $ 12,774 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 3.14 $ 3.93

Credit Quality Highlights

The Bank recorded no provision for loan losses during 2022 compared to a negative provision of $2.4 million during 2021. The negative provision in 2021 resulted from a reduction in qualitative adjustment factors due to the improvement in the economic and business conditions at both the national and regional levels as of December 31, 2021.

Non-performing assets were $6.4 million, or 1.15% of gross loans, at December 31, 2022 compared to $2.8 million, or 0.56% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans was 2.00% at December 31, 2022 compared to 2.19% at December 31, 2021.





Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands): 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 Reversal of provision for loan losses $ - $ (134 ) $ - $ (2,404 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 121 $ (49 ) $ (91 ) $ (648 ) At Period End (dollars in thousands): 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Non-performing assets $ 6,421 $ 2,800 $ 2,813 Non-performing assets to gross loans 1.15 % 0.53 % 0.56 % Allowance for loan losses $ 11,178 $ 11,299 $ 11,087 Allowance to gross loans 2.00 % 2.12 % 2.19 %

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

Total assets increased $80.2 million, or 6.2%, during the year to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022.

Net loans receivable increased $50.4 million, or 10.1%, during the year to $549.9 million at December 31, 2022.

Investment securities increased $11.2 million, or 1.6%, during the year to $717.6 million.

Total deposits decreased $5.9 million, or 0.5%, during the year to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

Common equity book value per share was $23.76 at December 31, 2022 compared to $35.51 at December 31, 2021. The decrease is the result of a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax, related to the unrecognized loss in value of investment securities during 2022.



Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 Total assets $ 1,381,366 $ 1,357,981 $ 1,301,214 Cash and cash equivalents 28,502 20,068 27,623 Total loans receivable, net * 549,917 523,094 499,497 Investment securities 717,586 729,519 706,356 Deposits 1,110,085 1,118,817 1,115,963 Borrowings 103,323 73,964 61,940 Total shareholders' equity 160,234 156,596 115,523 Common shareholders' equity 77,285 73,647 115,523 Common equity book value per share $ 23.76 $ 22.64 $ 35.51 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.03 % 19.11 % 18.65 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 17.78 % 17.86 % 17.39 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.41 % 10.32 % 9.87 % * Includes PPP loans of $12,000 at 12/31/2022, $55,000 at 9/30/2022 and $9.8 million at 12/31/2021. (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

On May 24, 2022, the Company entered into a Letter Agreement with the U.S. Department of Treasury under the Emergency Capital Investment Program (“ECIP”). Established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the ECIP was created to encourage low- and moderate-income community financial institutions and minority depository institutions to provide loans, grants, and forbearance for small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and consumers, especially low-income and underserved communities, including persistent poverty counties, that may be disproportionately impacted by the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing direct and indirect capital investments in low- and moderate-income community financial institutions. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to issue and sell 82,949 shares of the Company’s Preferred Stock as Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series ECIP (the “Preferred Stock”) for an aggregate purchase price of $82.9 million in cash.

Security Federal Bank has 18 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc. The Bank’s newest branch, located in Augusta, Georgia, is under construction but scheduled to open later this year. It will be a full-service branch offering depository banking as well as commercial and consumer lending.

