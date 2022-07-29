Security Federal Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings

Security Federal Corporation

AIKEN, S.C., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (“Company”) (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (“Bank”), today announced earnings and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.



Net income was $2.2 million, or $0.67 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $2.9 million, or $0.90 per common share, for the same quarter last year. Year to date net income was $3.7 million, or $1.14 per common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $6.1 million, or $1.88 per common share, during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in net income was primarily due to the reduction of $1.6 million in loan loss reserves during the first six months of 2021 following significantly higher loan loss provisions during 2020 in response to the potential and unknown economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A decrease in gain on sale of loans and increase in non-interest expenses also contributed to lower net income during the six months ended June 30, 2022 when compared to the same period last year.

On May 24, 2022, Company entered into a Letter Agreement with the U.S. Department of Treasury under the Emergency Capital Investment Program (“ECIP”). Established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the ECIP was created to encourage low- and moderate-income community financial institutions and minority depository institutions to provide loans, grants, and forbearance for small businesses, minority-owned businesses, and consumers, especially low-income and underserved communities, including counties with persistent poverty, that may be disproportionately impacted by the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing direct and indirect capital investments in low- and moderate-income community financial institutions.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to issue and sell 82,949 shares of the Company’s Preferred Stock as Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series ECIP (the “Preferred Stock”) for an aggregate purchase price of $82.9 million in cash.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $805,000, or 10.4%, to $8.5 million

Total non-interest income decreased $49,000, or 1.8%, to $2.6 million

Total non-interest expense increased $983,000, or 13.2%, to $8.4 million





Quarter Ended

(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021

Total interest income $ 9,388 $ 8,717 Total interest expense 844 978 Net interest income 8,544 7,739 Reversal of provision for loan losses - (735 ) Net interest income after reversal of provision for loan losses 8,544 8,474 Non-interest income 2,638 2,687 Non-interest expense 8,429 7,446 Income before income taxes 2,753 3,715 Provision for income taxes 589 791 Net income $ 2,164 $ 2,924 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.67 $ 0.90

Year to Date (Six Months) Comparative Financial Highlights

Net interest income increased $690,000, or 4.4%, to $16.4 million

Non-interest income decreased $220,000 or 4.0%, primarily due to a decrease in gain on sale of loans

Non-interest expense increased $2.0 million or 13.1% to $17.0 million for the first half of 2022 due to increases in all line items except depreciation and maintenance of equipment





Year Ended

(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021

Total interest income $ 18,087 $ 17,815 Total interest expense 1,638 2,056 Net interest income 16,449 15,759 Reversal of provision for loan losses - (1,605 ) Net interest income after reversal of provision for loan losses 16,449 17,364 Non-interest income 5,241 5,461 Non-interest expense 17,023 15,056 Income before income taxes 4,667 7,769 Provision for income taxes 954 1,666 Net income $ 3,713 $ 6,103 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 1.14 $ 1.88

Credit Quality Highlights

The Bank recorded no provision for loan losses during the first six months of 2022 compared to a negative provision of $1.6 million during the first six months of 2021. The negative provision during 2021 resulted from a reduction in qualitative adjustment factors due to the improvement in the economic and business conditions at both the national and regional levels as of June 30, 2021

Non-performing assets improved to $2.6 million at June 30, 2022 from $2.8 million at December 31, 2021 and from $3.2 million at June 30, 2021

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans was 2.18% at June 30, 2022 compared to 2.19% at December 31, 2021 and 2.24% at June 30, 2021





Quarter Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Reversal of loan loss provisions $ - $ (735 ) $ - $ (1,605 ) Net recoveries $ (69 ) $ (212 ) $ (111 ) $ (186 )





At Period End (dollars in thousands): 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 Non-performing assets $ 2,606 $ 2,813 $ 3,208 Non-performing assets to gross loans 0.51 % 0.56 % 0.63 % Allowance for loan losses $ 11,198 $ 11,087 $ 11,424 Allowance to gross loans 2.18 % 2.19 % 2.24 %

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

Total assets increased $100.9 million during the first half of 2022 to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2022.

Net loans receivable increased $3.5 million or 0.7% since the prior year end to $503.0 million.

Investment securities increased $33.2 million or 4.7% to $739.6 million at June 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased $33.7 million or 3.0% during the first six months of 2022 to $1.1 billion at June 30, 2022.

Book value per share decreased to $25.81 at June 30, 2022 from $35.51 at December 31, 2021 and $35.43 at June 30, 2021.





Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 Total assets $ 1,402,150 $ 1,301,214 $ 1,200,139 Cash and cash equivalents 78,873 27,623 13,147 Total loans receivable, net * 502,979 499,497 503,287 Investment and mortgage-backed securities 739,577 706,356 618,678 Deposits 1,149,682 1,115,963 994,355 Borrowings 77,500 61,940 80,032 Shareholders' equity 166,894 115,523 115,255 Book value per share $ 25.81 $ 35.51 $ 35.43 Total risk based capital ratio (1) 19.41 % 18.65 % 20.24 % Common equity tier one ratio (1) 18.15 % 17.39 % 18.98 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.01 % 9.87 % 9.83 % * Includes PPP loans of $552,000; $9.8 million and $58.9 million at 6/30/2022, 12/31/2021 and 6/30/2021, respectively. (1)- Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

Security Federal has 18 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc. The Bank’s newest branch, located in Augusta, Georgia, is under construction but scheduled to open later this year. It will be a full-service branch offering depository banking as well as commercial and consumer lending.

Forward-looking statements:

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; interest rate fluctuations; economic conditions in the Company’s primary market area; including as a result of labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, or slowed economic growth caused by increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions; demand for residential, commercial business and commercial real estate, consumer, and other types of loans; success of new products; competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial service providers; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company’s business including changes in regulatory policies and principles, and changes related to the Basel III requirements, the impact of the effect of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the implementing regulations, including the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; the ability to attract and retain deposits; the availability of resources to address changes in laws, rules, or regulations or to respond to regulatory actions; adverse changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the financial institution regulatory agencies or the Financial Accounting Standards Board, including additional guidance and interpretation on accounting issues and details of the implementation of new accounting methods; technology factors affecting operations; pricing of products and services; and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Accordingly, these factors should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company undertakes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statement.





