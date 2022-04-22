U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.15
    -35.51 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,418.70
    -374.06 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,142.30
    -32.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.27
    -9.19 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.71
    -1.08 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0814
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9200
    +0.0030 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2874
    -0.0160 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3600
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,344.79
    -2,340.33 (-5.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.87
    -4.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.00
    -65.95 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Security Federal Corporation Plans to Participate in a New U.S. Treasury Program Designed to Assist Underserved Communities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Security Federal Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SFDL
Security Federal Corporation
Security Federal Corporation

AIKEN, S.C., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In early March 2021, the United States Department of Treasury announced it would invest $9 billion in Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) through the Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP). ECIP will provide up to $9 billion in capital directly to depository CDFIs and MDIs to support the provision of loans, grants, and forbearance for small and minority businesses and consumers in low income and underserved communities.

As a qualified CDFI Bank serving communities in South Carolina and Georgia, Security Federal Corporation applied for an allocation of ECIP funds. On December 14, 2021, Security Federal was included on the Treasury’s list of 186 financial institutions approved to receive ECIP investments.

On April 21, 2022, the Board of Directors of Security Federal Corporation (the “Company”), the holding company of Security Federal Bank (the “Bank”) voted to move forward with an investment from the United States Department of Treasury (“Treasury”) under the Emergency Capital Investment Program (“ECIP”). The Treasury had informed the Company that it is eligible to receive an ECIP investment in an amount up to $82,949,000 in the form of non-dilutive Tier 1 senior perpetual preferred capital.

In connection with the ECIP investment from the Treasury, the Company would be required to fulfill certain conditions established by the Treasury and would be subject to certain restrictions.

Security Federal Bank has eighteen full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Evans and Augusta, Georgia. A full range of range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank, and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the Over-the Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Bank operates; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets; and legislative and regulatory changes affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available on our website at www.securityfederalbank.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT: For additional information contact Roy Lindburg, President, at (803) 641-3000.


Recommended Stories

  • Price Targets Were Just Cut in These 2 Stocks -- Is It Time to Sell?

    Just about every industry has had to take special action to address road bumps in their supply chain. Because of this, two of the sector's titans, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), are getting some extra attention right now from several Wall Street research analysts. Let's dig into what Wall Street is saying about these two stocks.

  • Down Over 50% Year to Date, Is SoFi Now a Buy?

    As a result, SoFi shares have tanked 68% in the past six months and are trading near the company's 52-week low. As long-term investors, it's our responsibility to determine if companies like SoFi will be profitable in the future. In SoFi's case, profitability appears very feasible -- the company is a participant in a multi-trillion dollar market and continues to report striking financials quarter after quarter.

  • Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks that analysts are increasing the price targets of. If you want to see some more tech stocks that were favored by market experts recently, click Analysts Are Increasing Prices Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks. The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the technology sector into overdrive, in terms of […]

  • Should Investors Worry About IBM's Dividend?

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is a long-standing powerhouse in the enterprise technology world, with a storied history in hardware and software. Shareholders shouldn't have any worries about getting paid if this performance becomes the norm.

  • Is Weakness In Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its sound...

  • Could Pfizer Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    One stock that has been performing incredibly well in the past few years and has the potential to be a solid long-term buy is healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Pfizer is leaner and more focused on growth now after spinning off its off-patent business, Upjohn, in 2020. In the past 10 years, Pfizer's stock has done a fairly good job of mirroring the markets, with total returns (which include dividends) coming in just a bit below the S&P 500.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • Why Gap stock is plunging premarket today

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Gap stock plunge.

  • CNN+ shutting down: ‘We’re just puzzled what AT&T was thinking to begin with,’ analyst says

    Jessica Reif Ehrlich, a senior media and entertainment analyst at Bank of America, weighs in on CNN+ shutting down and why it never made sense to her to begin with.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Crushes Earnings Estimates. Contract Steel Pricing Does It.

    Cleveland-Cliffs beat top- and bottom-line estimates. The company can thank contract vs. spot commodity pricing.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The rise of extended reality -- the intersection of real and virtual environments incorporating human and machine interactions using technology and wearables -- is better known as the metaverse. Grand View Research expects the metaverse to become a $679 billion market by 2030, giving it a compound annual growth rate of 30%. Numerous tech companies have rushed to provide the hardware and software to build and interact with these virtual worlds.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Why Lockheed's Earnings Are Weaker Than They Look

    Yes, Lockheed Martin "beat earnings" this week, but only barely -- and Lockheed has other troubles under the hood.

  • BofA Strategists See U.S. Equity Outflows Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Massive outflows from U.S. equity funds are just getting started as the Federal Reserve ramps up its hawkish rhetoric, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops Sur

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Typically, I wouldn't build a position in a company like Upstart. Upstart partners with banks and credit unions and uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to determine a consumer's creditworthiness, doing away with the need for the credit score. An economic recession could trigger a decline in the credit market and also put pressure on consumers with high debt levels.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • Sheryl Sandberg under fire for trying to kill a story about her ex, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

    Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is now facing "internal scrutiny" at the company after pressuring U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail to kill a story about her former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. The revelations come in an explosive new report from the Wall Street Journal detailing a coordinated campaign to discourage the tabloid from publishing the story, pulling resources from both Activision Blizzard and Meta. In spite of denying that he had knowledge of disturbing allegations of employee misconduct, including alleged rape, Kotick apparently knew about many of those incidents — a fact he concealed from the company's board.

  • 3 Disruptors I Love Right Now

    While nobody can make guarantees about the future, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) hold such potential, and investors can find a more diversified approach to disruption in the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). Roku is best known for enabling streaming through devices or televisions that incorporate its technology.

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Don't mind the daily headlines -- these companies have secular tailwinds that will last for years.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.