Security Guard Services & Private Investigation Services & Security Systems Services - In Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Ajax, - LiGER Security
LiGER Security Corporation™ offers its clientele with a wide range of products and services for their security concerns and needs. When it comes to providing effective security solutions.
TORONTO & BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2021
LiGER Security™ recognizes the importance for our business clients to limit shrinkage and implement loss prevention techniques. Our uniformed security specialists are trained to the highest standard in the industry. The presence of our specialists act as a deterrent for criminal behavior in areas that are prone to trespassers, shoplifting and other crimes against establishment owners, employees, and patrons.
Each security specialist provides daily activity reports, which are compiled into an individualized site report that is distributed on a monthly basis. To ensure that our clients receive uncompromised service, our management team often conducts facility "spot checks" of our client's sites to ensure that our specialists are acting in a manner in line with LiGER Security™ mission.
Our Uniformed Security Division provides our clients with:
Uniformed security guards services
Special events and major entertainment venues
Commercial and residential surveillance and patrol
Crowd management for large venues
Construction site security guards services
Nightclub security team
Private Investigation Services
LiGER Security. is a dual licensed and insured security guard services and private investigation services company based in Ontario, Canada. We are committed to providing the most effective, reliable and affordable investigative services to the Insurance, Legal, Corporate, Government & Private sectors.
To ensure quality investigation services in order to meet our clients unique needs, we've partnered with industry veterans with a wide range of expertise with local, National, and International capabilities.
Our investigations include high-tech surveillance, national background checks, corporate and insurance investigations, family law, commercial auto theft, and WSIB investigations. We aim to deliver private investigations services tailored to each clients' unique needs.
Sector We Service:
Insurance
Corporate
Legal
Rights holder
Transportation sectors
Individual
Our Services
Security Guards Services
Private Investigation Services
Video Guard Tour Monitoring
Virtual Security Services
Virtual Security Escorts
Remote Intervention
Virtual Concierge
Video Door Man
Small Business Alarm systems Monitoring Services
Security Consulting and Risk Analysis
24 Hour Real time video Surveillance Services
Video verification
Access Control
GPS Monitoring
Personal Tracking Monitoring
intrusion Detection
Live Two Way Voice Communication
Alarm Systems Monitoring Services
IT Security / Network Security
CCTV Systems Installation Services
Smart wiring installation services
Serving : GTA, Mississauga, Brampton, Ajax, Oshawa, Burlington, North York, Markham, East York, Down Town Toronto, Milton, Oakville, Georgetown, Guelph, Toronto, Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo Areas.
