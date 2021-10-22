Security Guard Services & Private Investigation Services & Security Systems Services - In Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Ajax, - LiGER Security

LiGER Security Corporation™ offers its clientele with a wide range of products and services for their security concerns and needs. When it comes to providing effective security solutions.

TORONTO & BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Guard Services



LiGER Security™ recognizes the importance for our business clients to limit shrinkage and implement loss prevention techniques. Our uniformed security specialists are trained to the highest standard in the industry. The presence of our specialists act as a deterrent for criminal behavior in areas that are prone to trespassers, shoplifting and other crimes against establishment owners, employees, and patrons.



Each security specialist provides daily activity reports, which are compiled into an individualized site report that is distributed on a monthly basis. To ensure that our clients receive uncompromised service, our management team often conducts facility "spot checks" of our client's sites to ensure that our specialists are acting in a manner in line with LiGER Security™ mission.



Our Uniformed Security Division provides our clients with:

Uniformed security guards services

Special events and major entertainment venues

Commercial and residential surveillance and patrol

Crowd management for large venues

Construction site security guards services

Nightclub security team

Private Investigation Services



LiGER Security. is a dual licensed and insured security guard services and private investigation services company based in Ontario, Canada. We are committed to providing the most effective, reliable and affordable investigative services to the Insurance, Legal, Corporate, Government & Private sectors.

To ensure quality investigation services in order to meet our clients unique needs, we've partnered with industry veterans with a wide range of expertise with local, National, and International capabilities.

Our investigations include high-tech surveillance, national background checks, corporate and insurance investigations, family law, commercial auto theft, and WSIB investigations. We aim to deliver private investigations services tailored to each clients' unique needs.



Sector We Service:

Insurance

Corporate

Legal

Rights holder

Transportation sectors

Individual

Our Services

Security Guards Services

Private Investigation Services

Video Guard Tour Monitoring

Virtual Security Services

Virtual Security Escorts

Remote Intervention

Virtual Concierge

Video Door Man

Small Business Alarm systems Monitoring Services

Security Consulting and Risk Analysis

24 Hour Real time video Surveillance Services

Video verification

Access Control

GPS Monitoring

Personal Tracking Monitoring

intrusion Detection

Live Two Way Voice Communication

Alarm Systems Monitoring Services

IT Security / Network Security

CCTV Systems Installation Services

Smart wiring installation services

Serving : GTA, Mississauga, Brampton, Ajax, Oshawa, Burlington, North York, Markham, East York, Down Town Toronto, Milton, Oakville, Georgetown, Guelph, Toronto, Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo Areas.



