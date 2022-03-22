U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.50
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,509.00
    +73.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,399.25
    +28.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.40
    +5.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.00
    -1.12 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.90
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.70
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3158
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.4000
    +0.9320 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,369.09
    +1,121.94 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.41
    +42.37 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.49
    +22.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Security Information and Event Management Market to Generate $18.12 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in concerns over IT security, persistent threat of cybercrimes, supportive IT governance, growth in adoption of BYOD trend, and regulatory compliance, boost the growth of the global security information and event management industry. North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. The adoption of security information and event management (SIEM) was affected positively due to the imposed lockdown by governments of several countries.

Portland, OR , March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global security information and event management market generated $3.92 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $18.12 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Rise in concerns over IT security, persistent threat of cybercrimes, supportive IT governance, growth in adoption of BYOD trend, and regulatory compliance, boost the growth of the global security information and event management industry. However, high costs and fear of privacy intrusion impede the security information and event management market growth. On the other hand, with innovation and more refined understanding, the demand for such solutions is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Download Report Sample (210 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2313

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The adoption of security information and event management (SIEM) was affected positively due to the imposed lockdown by governments of several countries. Increase security concerns in industries such as BFSI, IT, government, and others improved the demand for security information and event management market

  • To perform contactless operations in the post-COVID-19 period, enterprises would rely on modern technologies such as BYOD, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing across industries. This is projected to increase demand for SIEM in the market.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the security information and event management market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2313

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global alternative building materials market based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Based on components, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.26% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global security information and event management market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.32% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period. The report also includes an analysis of Europe and LAMEA segments.

Leading players of the global security information and event management industry discussed in the research include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, LogRhythm, Inc., SolarWinds, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, McAfee LLC., Splunk, Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., and Trustwave Holdings Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2313

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba’s $9 Billion Buyback Binge Has Done Little For Its Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has spent more on share buybacks than any other tech firm since the sector’s downturn began. But that’s done little to boost its stock’s fortunes. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.Hong Kong Signals Covid Sh

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The business update announcement was the only really relevant news about Carnival today. For what it's worth, expectations for Carnival in the first quarter are already pretty low.

  • Why Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a High Growth Stock, but Possibly Overvalued

    Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is seeing increased volatility after a four-month downtrend. Investors are wondering if the price has found a grip, or if the stock is still losing ground, especially with today's price action prompting investors to re-evaluate their thesis. In this article, we will re-cap the key fundamentals and estimate if the stock is trading around value.

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isola

  • Warren Buffett Does Deal Making Differently. Alleghany Acquisition Shows How.

    The legendary investor doesn’t use investment bankers, moves quickly, and prefers to pay cash. The deal for Alleghany is a case in point.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • The Boeing 737 Crash Isn’t Worrying the Market. How We Know.

    A China Eastern 737-800 went down Monday. Boeing shares dropped, but other aerospace stocks held up better.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • Why Shares of Coinbase Fell Today

    Shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell nearly 5% today after a big investor took a short position in the company, which currently has a nearly $38.5 billion market cap. Veteran short seller Jim Chanos, who rose to prominence by shorting Enron before scandal engulfed the energy and commodities company and eventually took it out of business, now thinks Coinbase is overvalued. Chanos of Kynikos Associates told CNBC Friday that he thinks Coinbase is a "bubble stock."

  • China's chip champion SMIC appoints new chairman amid intensifying US scrutiny

    Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), seen as China's best chance to achieve self-sufficiency in chips, has appointed a new chairman as it faces greater scrutiny from Washington and calls by some US lawmakers for tighter trade sanctions. SMIC, listed on both the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, appointed its chief financial officer Gao Yonggang as the new chairman of the board. Gao, who has been SMIC's CFO since 2014, was named acting chairman last September after Zhou Zi