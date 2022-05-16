U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,035.77
    +11.88 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,418.86
    +222.20 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,767.34
    -37.66 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.93
    +2.26 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.37
    +3.88 (+3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.58 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0490 (-1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3170
    +0.1320 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,686.04
    -290.15 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.49
    +422.81 (+174.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Security National Financial Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SNFCA
Security National Financial Corporation
Security National Financial Corporation

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (SNFC) (NASDAQ symbol "SNFCA") announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, SNFC’s after-tax earnings from operations decreased 73% from $12,129,000 in 2021 to $3,229,000 in 2022, on a 17% decrease in revenues to $102,426,000.

Scott M. Quist, President of the Company, said: “While obviously we are well below 2021 income levels, I believe we had a very solid first quarter. Our goal is always to improve our financial performance every year, but sometimes to measure that incremental progress, it is appropriate to remove macro distortions. So, if we compare Q1 2022 to Q1 2019, trying to remove the Pandemic effects somewhat, our Q1 2022 results are 83% above our Q1 2019 results. To me, that is a solid performance.

Turning to our segment analysis, for our Mortgage Segment interest rate movements by far had the greatest effect both to our Mortgage Segment specifically, and to our entire company generally. The extraordinarily low rates of 2021 triggered huge refinance transaction volumes, whereas the rising rate environment of 2022 had the equally strong effect in the opposite direction. As the refinance boom faded, both transaction volume and margins were materially decreased.

In our Life Segment the story is more nuanced. Death benefits did decrease vis a vis 2021 but are not yet back to pre-Pandemic levels. In our view, death claims are still above “normal” mortality expectations. Our costs of operations increased materially both in personnel and G&A costs over 2021 levels. Our common stock portfolio had a significant tailwind as the market improved in 2021 but had the opposite in 2022 as equity markets fell. Congratulations to our life sales force, who now are materially above 2019 sales in all our marketing channels save one.

In our Death Care Segment, demand has been and continues to be very high. Meeting that demand and providing the level of care and service has become more difficult and more expensive as the labor market has tightened and costs for just about all goods have increased. Congratulations to our dedicated staffs who have worked significant overtime trying to meet families needs. Despite the increased costs, operationally we had good results. We do have a financial drag which camouflages our good operational results. In our pre-need area, we have significant common stock holdings which form part of the funding for our future pre-need needs. Those common stock portfolios had significant tailwinds in 2021, but as with our Life Segment portfolios, had significant headwinds in 2022. Without the common stock effects, our financial performance would have been materially better. All things considered I believe we should have justifiable pride in our operational performance.”

SNFC has three business segments. The following table shows the revenues and earnings before taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to 2021, for each of the three business segments:

Revenues

Earnings before Taxes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Life Insurance

$

41,502,000

$

38,944,000

6.6

%

$

817,000

$

2,695,000

(69.7

%)

Cemeteries/Mortuaries

$

7,463,000

$

6,999,000

6.6

%

$

2,020,000

$

2,701,000

(25.2

%)

Mortgages

$

53,461,000

$

76,716,000

(30.3

%)

$

1,607,000

$

10,959,000

(85.3

%)

Total

$

102,426,000

$

122,659,000

(16.5

%)

$

4,444,000

$

16,355,000

(72.8

%)

Net earnings per common share was $.15 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to net earnings of $.58 per share for the prior year, as adjusted for the effect of annual stock dividends. Book value per common share was $14.29 as of March 31, 2022, compared to $14.77 as of December 31, 2021.

The Company has two classes of common stock outstanding, Class A and Class C. There were 20,455,334 Class A equivalent shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022.

If there are any questions, please contact Mr. Garrett S. Sill or Mr. Scott M. Quist at:

Security National Financial Corporation

P.O. Box 57250

Salt Lake City, Utah 84157

Phone: (801) 264-1060

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to the Company and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    A Wall Street whale disclosed he has opened a position in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, and an analyst chimed in with a buy rating.

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen close to 13% as of 12:37 p.m. ET Monday for no obvious reason, but as the company prepares to report earnings results after the market closes today. Backed by Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway, Nu is a digital bank disruptor in Latin America that first got its start by offering credit cards with no annual fees. Finance, analysts on average expect Nu to roughly break even in the quarter and report revenue of about $624 million.

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) dips 24% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • Here's Why Chimerix Stock Is Imploding Today

    Investors are furious about management's plan to sell its most valuable asset in order to chase a lackluster oncology program.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Now could be a great time to put that cash to use toward an investment in these three Dividend Kings that could provide robust returns for a lifetime. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) more than tripled over the past 10 years as investor confidence remained strong. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott Labs in 2013 as a research-based pharmaceutical business.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionStocks Flip Higher in Seesaw Session; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be O

  • Verizon Joins AT&T in Raising Wireless Prices as Inflation Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. will raise prices on its wireless bills for the first time in two years as the largest US wireless carrier grapples with higher costs.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionStocks Flip Higher in Seesaw Session; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immunity$11 Trillion and Counting: Global St

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.