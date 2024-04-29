Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFC.A) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFC.A) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 18% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 65%, less than the market return of 85%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Security National Financial's earnings per share are down 8.5% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

On the other hand, Security National Financial's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 5.7% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Security National Financial had a tough year, with a total loss of 4.8%, against a market gain of about 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Security National Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Security National Financial .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

