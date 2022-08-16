Security National Life Insurance Company joins Live Oak Bank’s funeral business lending program

Security National Financial Corporation

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECURITY NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY is pleased to announce its new relationship with LIVE OAK BANK, a leading provider of funeral industry financing. In an effort to make funeral home refinancing and acquisition financing more readily available to funeral home businesses nationwide, Security National Life Insurance will participate in Live Oak’s SBA Loan Referral Program and Conventional Loan Program. This partnership will enable both companies to provide expanded financing options to business owners, such as larger loans to help with large refinance and acquisition opportunities.



"As a national provider of preneed funeral insurance, for years Security National has worked directly with funeral home owners seeking to strengthen their business through expansion, acquisition and debt refinancing. Security National is excited to have the opportunity to work with a company of Live Oak Bank’s caliber in bringing financing products to the funeral industry. With our Conventional Loan Program and SBA Referral Program we will be able to offer financing tailored to needs of the funeral industry,” said Scott Quist, CEO and President of Security National Life Insurance Company.

“Live Oak has been dedicated to the funeral profession since 2010. By partnering with industry leaders like Security National, we are better able to meet the evolving needs of the profession. Our goal is to ensure that capital is available to funeral home & cemetery owners who are ready to refinance or expand, whether that is a $5 million SBA loan or a $20 million + conventional loan,” says Tim Bridgers, Head of Funeral Home Lending for Live Oak Bank.

If there are any questions, please contact Mr. Jason G. Overbaugh at:

Security National Financial Corporation

P.O. Box 57250

Salt Lake City, Utah 84157

Phone (801) 264-1060

