Security Robots Global Market to 2028: Rising Safety Concerns Across the World Drives Demand
DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Security Robots Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles), By Component, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, By Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global security robots market is anticipated to develop at a rapid pace in the forecast period, 2023-2028. The demand for 247 surveillance and human safety is expected to increase, leading to significant growth in the security robots' market through 2028.
Furthermore, the growing demand for data collection such as incident footage, thermal recognition and anomaly detection of people and packages, facial recognition, or unauthorized access detection are expected to aid sector's development during the forecast period.
Security robots are intelligent and highly abled machines that can perform tasks and move on their own without being controlled by humans. Security robots are divided into two types: physical robots that protect physical assets and virtual robots that protect and secure data.
Rising Safety Concerns across the world
The growing threats and rise in crimes are demanding a safety concern among human being which is consequently leading to an increase in the demand for security robots. The use of security robots is rapidly expanding. For instance, the physical presence of a security robot on a property is being served as a preventive element to a potential crime.
Additionally, continuous technological innovation has resulted in cases where robot data became the primary evidence in examinations. A large-scale crime can occur at any time and location, and robots can help meet that need by serving as the first line of defense. As a result, these applications drive the market for robot security robots.
Many public and private organizations worldwide are looking for low-cost methods to prevent crime and protect people and property. Autonomous systems can effectively detect and discourage trespassers, vandals, theft, and break-ins by neutralizing threats in real time and capturing data for forensic investigation.
The Rapid Deployment of Robots in Security
The evolution of security systems like modular platforms, sensors and artificial intelligence helps eliminate risk and drive innovation. And, security robots offer reliability, driving the growth of security robots market through 2028.
According to Security Industry Association, the breakdown of interest in security robots by industry in 2019 are State/provincial/local government (61.4%), Federal/central government (57.1%), Hospitality (51%), Warehousing and logistics (39.6%), Retail (38.2%), Oil and gas (37.5%), Health care (26.4%), and Wholesale distribution (22.9%).
Growing Potential Government and Key Players Investment
There is a growing interest in the investment in surveillance security robots for overseas contingency operations. For example, The Korean government has invested USD 12 million in Seoul Robotics. UK government is another example which has announced new funding for research into autonomous systems ranging from care robots to automated personal shoppers.
Stringent Regulation and Concerns about Privacy Intrusion
There are certain standards to adhere to when adopting high accuracy robots. These stringent regulations concerning unmanned system solutions create potential barriers to market growth. Moreover, the incorporation of robots has an security concerns, such as privacy intrusion, data breaches which is hampering the Security Robots Market.
Market Players
Major market players in the Global Security Robots Market are AeroVironment Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Ava Robotics Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Thales, BAE Systems, Boston Dynamics, Knightscope, Inc., and Northrop Grumman Corporation., and many more.
Key developments
Switch Datacenters announced the launch of security robots in August 2020, referred to as a robotic AI human-in-the-loop (HITL) data center security solution. The device weighs 250 pounds and is fully equipped with heat sensors to scan visitors' temperature in addition to 360-degree cameras, and number-plate recognition for cars. It is powered for continuous monitoring throughout the Switch facility.
In May 2019, San Diego-based NXT Robotics Corp. introduced the "Maverick" Generation 5 Autonomous Vehicle and Cognitive Software Platform. Maverick provides advanced physical outdoor security patrol in a variety of commercial platforms, including construction sites, data centres, parking complexes, detention facilities, and border or perimeter areas.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Security Robots Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Global Security Robots Market, By Type:
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Unmanned Ground Vehicles
Unmanned Underwater Vehicles
Global Security Robots Market, By Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Security Robots Market, By Application:
Spying
Demining
Patrolling & Surveillance
Firefighting
Others
Global Security Robots Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile
Middle East
South Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Iraq
Turkey
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwdklt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-17
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-robots-global-market-to-2028-rising-safety-concerns-across-the-world-drives-demand-301772078.html
SOURCE Research and Markets