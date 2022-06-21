The security robots market was valued at USD 33.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 89.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

The major drivers of the market include the growing adoption of security robots for commercial and residential applications, rising emphasis on security at national or regional levels, increasing investments and spending on defense by countries globally, and surging demand for autonomous systems that make real-time monitoring smarter.

UAVheld the largest share of the security robots market in 2021

UAVs are either remotely controlled, semi-autonomous, or autonomous unmanned aircraft that can be used for civil/commercial, homeland security, and defense applications.UAVs not only perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, but also attack, strike, suppress, and destroy enemy air defense; and combat search and rescue, among others.



A few of the advantages of unmanned aerial vehicles are these vehicles can enter environments that are dangerous to human life; reduce the exposure risk of the aircraft operators; can stay in the air for a long duration; perform a precise, repetitive faster scan of a region, day-after-day, night-after-night, in complete darkness, or fog, under computer control; and can be programmed to complete the mission autonomously.



Market for residential end users expected to grow at the highest rate from 2022 to 2027

Consumer drones have become popular among prosumers and hobbyists, vloggers, and videographers worldwide.This is because these drones are cost-effective and offer high-resolution wide-angle photography.



Presently, governments of different countries worldwide are using drones for law enforcement and governance applications owing to their compactness and quick services. The demand for UAVs has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with governments employing drones for carrying out surveillance activities, spraying disinfectants in public areas, and controlling crowds, along with the identification of the COVID-19 hotspots.



North Americaheld thelargest share of the security robotsmarket in 2021

North America accounted for the largest share of 37.2% of the global security robots market in 2021.The US and Canada are the major countries contributing to the growth of the security robots market in North America. North America is a major hub for technological innovations and an early adopter of new technologies. The presence of major players in the region also supports the demand and awareness regarding security robots. The US is the largest developer, operator, and exporter of military unmanned systems. UAVs are used to counter terrorist operations and are extensively used by the US police for crowd control. Major players such as Lockheed Martin (US) and Northrop Grumman (US) develop unmanned systems for commercial as well as homeland security applications. Several such UAVs have been developed by these major players for the defense and commercial purposes, in the recent years.



Major players operating in the security robots market includeEmerson (US), ABB (Sweden), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa (Japan), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Fuji Electric (Japan), Danfoss (Denmark), and Hitachi (Japan).



The research report on the global security robots market covers the market based ontype, component, application, end user, and regions.Based on type, the security robots market has been segmented into UAV, UUV, and UGV.



Based on components, the market has been segmented into frames, sensors, controller system, camera system, navigation system, power system, and others.Based on application, the market has been segmented into spying, explosive detection, firefighting, demining, rescue operation, transportation, and patrolling.



Based on end user, the market has been segmented into military & defense, commercial, residential, and others. The report covers four major regions, namely,North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



This report segments thesecurity robots market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across different type, component, application, end user, and regions.

The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, andexpected market scenario and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report helps to understand the COVID-19 impact on the security robots market

